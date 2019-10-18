5 Izakaya Alley you should go to get the local experience in Tokyo

Would you like to get a true local experience in Tokyo?

Then don’t miss going to the Izakaya alley!

Izakaya is Japanese style dining bar where Japanese people enjoy drinking and eating. It gets busy especially on Friday and you will experience Japanese drinking culture there.

Here are 5 best Izakaya alleys you should go during your stay in Japan!

1.Omoide Yokocho (Shinjuku)

Omoide Yokocho (Memory Lane in English) is 3 minutes walk from Shinjuku west exit. When you walk in to the alley, you will get some nostalgic feelings from it. It opened around 1946 and there are 81 restaurants and shops. Some shops replaced to new trend like bubble tea shop but still, you can find some good old Izakaya style restaurants.

Kikuya

It is known that Japanese popular alcohol drink “highball” first appeared in this Izakaya!

You should try the original highball which is made by shochu, plum juice and sparkling water.

Good paring food is Kushiyaki, grilled skewers. Enjoy some good foods and alcohol with nostalgic feelings here!

2.Ebisu Yokocho (Ebisu)

3 minutes walk from Ebisu station, 20 unique Izakayas will welcome you at Ebisu Yokocho.It had been renovated from old shopping mall and people opened Izakaya hoping to get people back together.

There are Yakiniku (Japanese BBQ) place, Oden place (Japanese stew) and mushroom place etc…

You can enjoy hopping among these Izakaya all night and get connected to local people!

Kato shoten Nikuzushi

Have you heard of meat sushi?

This is the world’s only place which specialized meat sushi. You can get horse meat sushi here! It would make your Japanese food experience much deeper. It opens until 5am so enjoy the night life to the fullest!

3.Hoppy Dori (Asakusa)

After you had sightseeing around Asakusa, you should go to Hoppy Dori (Hoppy Street)!

Hoppy is non-alcoholic drink which tastes like beer. It was invented back in early 1920s, around that time, beer was considered as luxury item so Hoppy got very popular around Japan.

You will see some people sitting down on outside seats and enjoy drinking from the afternoon at Hoppy Dori.

Daikatsu

If you go to Daikatsu, you should get stewed beef tendons with Hoppy!

There’s nothing like sitting close to each other with merry crowd and enjoy drinking. Such a good atmosphere that you will never experience in the other countries!

4. Shibuya Niku Yokocho (Shibuya)

This is the best destination for all the meat lovers! There are 28 Izakayas and they all are meat specialized places. They have not only Japanese food, but also Korean BBQ, Brazilian churrasco and Thai food etc.

And Shibuya Niku Yokocho is popular for meeting people. Here they have the great opportunity to meet some local Japanese people and have fun together!

Nikutennokuni

Nikutennokuni means Meat Heaven in English. They serve meat tempura and meat sushi. The most popular menu is “Uniku”, rolled meat rice ball with sea urchin. Many young people order them to take pictures because of their gorgeous look. Of course, they tastes wonderful too!

5. Hobo Shinjuku Noren Gai (Yoyogi)

It opened in 2017, it is Izakaya district which consists of renovated Japanese traditional style houses.

They made 7 Kominka(Japanese traditional style houses) into Izakaya and they have both nostalgic and new atmosphere. It is only one minute walk from Yoyogi station but you will find it in quiet neighborhood. So this is a great place to chill, relax and enjoy a night.

Kaiyaki Sakaba Kaifornia

You can enjoy fresh seafood, mostly “kai” (shellfish) here!

There’s a grill in front of you and you can have shellfishes right after they’re ready. Enjoy some big Japanese oyster!

Fan fact is, this Izakaya is renovated from a car garage. You can still spot some tire mark inside of this Izakaya.

Let’s get some local experiences at night of Tokyo!

