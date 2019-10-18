The Best 15 Craft Beer Places in Tokyo!

Japanese people love beer and it is the best feelings to get some drinks after work…

But recently, beer scene in Japan is changing. Craft beer is getting popular in Japan!

Japan has 4 big beer companies, Asahi, Kirin, Sapporo and Suntory. These are the main producers who have made Japanese beer culture.

In the last few years, many new breweries opened in Japan!

In this article we introduce the best place to enjoy craft beers in Tokyo.

We have 3 types of bars to enjoy craft beers!

1. Bar or shop which have lots of kind of craft beer all over the world, of course including Japan

2. Brewpub

3. Brewery’s bar

Bar or shop which have many kind of craft beers all over the world, of course including Japan

We have so many bars and restaurants which have craft beer.

We interviewed Japanese real beer lovers about their recommendation.

POPEYE（Ryogoku）

Many Japanese beer lover know POPEYE in Ryogoku.

They have 70 taps!

If you order specific beers on the menu before 8:00pm, they provide appetizers for free.

Craftheads（Shibuya）

They have 20 taps and over 80 bottles of craft beer.

Shibuya is bustling place but Craftheads is located between Harajuku and Shibuya so it’s not so busy.

They are specialized in IPA and american craft beer.

Beer-Ma Kanda (Kanda)

It newly opened in April 2018. They will welcome you with over 800 different craft beers and about 10 different kind of draft beers!

300 yen for corkage fee but you can buy some bottled beers as well. Looks like many craft beer lovers taste it at the bar and bring some of their favorites home.

Beer-Ma + Beer-Ma BAR, Beer-Ma BASE (Kitasenju)

This is the original Beer-Ma. They started selling craft beer in 2011 and today they have 1500-1800 different kind of craft beers! Yes, it is a crazy amount of beers.

Beer-Ma + Beer -Ma BAR is located in Kitasenju and it is right around the corner from the west exit of Kitasenju station. They have bottle stores and standing bar that you can enjoy.

Beer-Ma BASE is located in Senju-Ohashi and they renovated a part of the storage into the standing bar. It is so exciting to pick up some beers from a large refrigerator!

Beer-Ma + Beer -Ma BAR: 2-62 Senju Adachi-ku, Tokyo

Beer-Ma BASE: 1-22-10 Senju Midorimachi Adachi-ku, Tokyo

Watering Hole (Yoyogi)

If you want to find a good craft beer place in the west part of Tokyo, you should go to Watering Hole in Yoyogi. They serve mainly IPA and have over 20 different kind of craft beers from all over the world.

Beer lovers say, “It opens at 3, we love drinking from the afternoon!”

Mejiro Tanakaya (Mejiro)

One minute walk from Mejiro station, go down front-left stairs of Mcdonald’s and then voila!

They originally sold whiskey but started selling craft beer lately. Their beer list is satisfying for beer lovers too!

The owner is profoundly knowledgeable and he can help you find what you love.

Craft beer Tap (Shinjuku)

Foods are fulfilling and beers are good!

They have 20 taps and over 15 different kind of imported craft beers.

If you wan t to try out some beers from all over the world, this is the place you should go!

Tap Stand (Shinjuku)

This is a small bar where they serve some good pizzas and craft beers from mostly Japan and the United States.

They have 23 taps and friendly staffs will tell you what you should order if you can’t decide.

Easy access from Shinjuku station, totally recommend it!

Antenna America (Kannai)

It is technically not in Tokyo but let us introduce this place in Kannai, Yokohama.

It is a tasting room and bottled shop operated by American craft beer importer so you can enjoy fresh beers from the States.

It might not be ideal for someone who want to try Japanese craft beer but if you are a big fan of American craft beer, this is the best place for you!

Brewpub

T.Y.HARBOR（Tennoz)

You can enjoy beers and foods with the view of beautiful canal.

They have their own brewery right next to the restaurant so we recommend you to try some there!

There’s always a long line so it would be better to make a reservation before you go.

Sumidagawa brewing (Asakusa)

This is the craft beer place operated by one of the top beer companies in Japan, Asahi.

When you visit Asakusa, you should try their own proud local beer here!

Hachiban (Ginza)

Ginza is known as the fancy shopping district but did you know there is a brewpub?

Fun fact is, the owner loves beer so much and he got the brewing licence and built his own brewery at the restaurant!

The only menu they have is “all you can drink for 2 hours + foods” (4,000 yen + tax)

You can experience the unique Japanese drinking culture here.

Y.Y.G Brewery & Beer kitchen (South Shinjuku)

This is the brewery located in quiet residence area in South Shinjuku.

On the 1st floor, it is the bar you can come in by yourself comfortably and on the 7th floor, it is the restaurant which is good for a small party.

Try very unique beers served fresh from the tank!

Brewery’s bar

YONA YONA BEER WORKS (Akasaka, Kanda, Shinjuku, Kichijoji, Ebisu, Aoyama)

Here’s the official beer bar operated by craft beer company, Yoho brewing.

They serve some fresh craft beers from Nagano prefecture with cute glasses!

If you want to try some Japanese unique beers, this is for you.

Devil Craft (Kanda, Gotanda, Hamamatsucho)

3 American owners founded Devil Craft to make some best craft beers in Japan.

This is also known as one of a few places you can get Chicago style pizza -deep dish pizza.

We all have to say yes to this delicious pizza and craft beers!

Don’t miss the chance to try craft beers in Tokyo!

Hope you can get some good ideas for trying craft beers while your stay in Tokyo.

Get thirsty and Kampai, cheers!