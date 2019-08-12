5 Special Activities To Do In The Mt. Fuji Area

Many travellers visiting Japan travel between Tokyo and Kyoto by Shinkansen. In a different blog, we explain how to make sure you see Mt. Fuji when you take the Shinkansen. But when you have the time, we suggest you get off the train and enjoy the local places with Mt. Fuji peaking in the background. Especially when you have the JR rail pass, how about using that chance and get some views that most tourist don’t?

Where to get off?

We suggest two stations to get off.

#1 Mishima station(In Map, B)

#2 Shinfuji station(In Map, C)

Mishima station (B)

Access: 1 hour from Tokyo station by bullet train (KODAMA).

Shinfuji station (C)

Access: 70 minutes from Tokyo station by bullet train (KODAMA)

1. Take the Mishima Skywalk and absorb the stunning nature

Close to Mishima station you will find the longest suspension bridge in Japan at a height of 70m. When you are not much of a hiker, you can still have impressive views of Fuji-san and Mishima city at great height from this 400 meters long bridge. But it’s not for the faint hearted, especially for those with fear of heights, as the bridge spans across Suruga Bay, Japan’s deepest bay. Be careful with strong wind, you will feel the bridge moving! If you are looking for a more thrilling experience, try the 300-meter zip line under the bridge at the forest adventure park.

Mishima Skywalk

From Mishima take bus line 5 and get off at Mishima Skywalk stop.

Admission ¥1,100 (does not include entrance to the adventure park)

2. Eat special Unagi near Mishima station

Have you heard of Unagi? It is eel and considered as a great energy source by Japanese people! Unagi is especially popular in the Mishima area because of the many water sources in the area. Before eating Unagi, the Japanese put them in ‘pure’ water for a while and prepare the fish in pure water. And because there are many natural springs with pure water from Mt.Fuji near Mishima, this is popular food in this region.

Some shops we can suggest for eating the best Unagi in town:

Sakuraya （桜家）

11am – 8pm (closed on Wednesday)

https://tabelog.com/en/shizuoka/A2205/A220501/22000127/ Fujimi （不二美) *in front of Mishima station.

11am – 2.45pm (closed on Wednesday)

https://tabelog.com/en/shizuoka/A2205/A220501/22000773/ Unagi Suminobo (うなぎ炭の坊)

11am – 8.15pm

https://tabelog.com/en/shizuoka/A2205/A220501/22000125/

3. Stop at the closest bullet train station to Mt. Fuji

The closest station to Mt. Fuji, where to bullet train stops, is Shinfuji station. With good weather condition you have some striking views of Mt. Fuji. Within a short distance from you will find the small town of Fujinomiya, that offers visitors an opportunity to experience Fuji-san in a whole new way. Visit the the magical grounds of Taisha Sengen Shrine, the most important shrine dedicated to Mt. Fuji and the traditional starting point when climbing Mt. Fuji. Also if you are thinking of taking a more leisurely hike to the Mt. Hoei crater and lush forest of the 5th station, Fujinomiya is a perfect starting point.

The rural area is also suited to explore by bicycle, take a ride down from Shiraito Waterfall through the surroundings and stop for a visit to the local award winning sake brewery. If you are up for more adventure, fly high above the ground in a paraglider or just enjoy the stunning sights quietly by a calm lake.





4. Eat local delicatessen Fujinomiya Yakisoba

Near Fujinomiya station you will find the street of Omiya Yakisoba. Yakisoba is fried noodle and Fujinomiya is very famous for this dish. Take a risk and fall in love with the Yakisoba.

Did you know that the are near Mt.Fuji is one of the best tea spots in Japan? At Honda Seicha, 10 minutes from Shinfuji station by car, there is fun and interesting activity: here you can pick tea leaves at a tea farm and make your own tea from it.

The tea master and his wife will explain all about how to make the best tea. If you are interested in joining this activity, read more about it here.

In the region of Mount Fuji, you will never be bored. There are so many things to do and places to visit, all of course with the majestic mountain in the background. It is a truly amazing place, and once you have seen the beautiful views of Mount Fuji, you will not want to leave anymore! Have a great time!