The Best Sakura Blooming Spots in Japan [Forecast 2020]

Sakura, cherry blossom is one of the most famous parts of the year of Japan, therefore lots of people come to Japan in spring season. Even though it is really crowded season in Japan, it is definitely worth visiting and experience cherry blossom.

But when and where to see the cherry blossom in Japan? There are different kinds of Japanese cherry blossom and it blooms at various places and times. Each year Japan tries to predict

So we introduce you the expecting schedule for the best time to see cherry blossom and recommended places you could see great scenery below.

Cherry blossom forecast 2020

In many places except Tohoku and Hokkaido area, cherry blossom will start to bloom from the end of March to the beginning of April. If you miss this season, you could see it in Tohoku and Hokkaido since it starts blooming between the middle of April to the beginning of May.

In 2019 the Sakura blooming started earlier than usual, around 21-25th of March in Tokyo. For 2020 it is a little too soon to tell when we will be able to see the trees is blossom. Japan’s official cherry blossom forecast for 2020 is expected to be released in January 2020. We will update the page as soon as we know more!

Here you can see the cherry blossom forecast of last year 2019

Our recommendations of the famous cherry blossom viewing places all over Japan.

Cherry Blossom Spots in Japan

Hokkaido and Tohoku area

Goryokaku park /Hokkaido (From the end of April to the beginning of May )

This is the star shaped fortress which was built in Edo period. This now opens for visitors as Goryokaku park.

There are about 1,600 cherry blossom trees and here is one of the best cherry blossom viewing.

Best timing to see cherry blossom in Hakodate is the end of April to the beginning of May.

Matsumae Park /Hokkaido (End of April to Beginning of May)

Hiokkaido is one of the coldest places in Japan so it is the last place to bloom cherry blossom. So in case you missed cherry blossom in other places, you may see it until the beginning of May.

Matsumae park is one of the most famous cherry blossom viewing spots in Hokkaido and this is designated as one of Japan’s top100 cherry blossom viewing sites. There is a castle in the park so you see the collaboration of Sakura and castle.

Over 10,000 cherry trees around/in the park.

If you are interested in guided tour, check this !

Hirosaki park / Aomori (Around 20th April)

Cherry blossom in Hirosaki park is one of the most famous sites in Japan. Hirosaki Sakura festival is usually held in the end of April to the beginning of May every year, and about 2.5 million people visit the festival during the period of cherry blossoms.

Cherry trees align along the outer moat and you can see reflection of it . This view is amazingly beautiful! Once Sakura leafs start to fall down to the outer moat, pink petals are floating on the surface of water and it looks like pink carpet. There is the only place you can see such incredible view in Japan. This is must see scenery!

Kakunodate is the town which used to be flourished around castle. It is now said the town of Sakura. The town has good atmospheres and it is like old town. There are houses which Samurai used to live in. The scenery of old town with Sakura is quaint atmosphere.

Sakura festival is held between 20th, April to 5th, May every year and the town is a lot of hustle and bustle.

Tsuruga castle park /Fukushima (the end of March to the beginning of April)

Tsuruga castle is located in this park and collaboration of white castle and cherry blossom (Sakura) is super amazing. Especially red roofing tile used by the castle is rare, so you can see such view only here.

Hanamiyama Park/Fukushima (the end of March to the beginning of April)

This park is a private property of a farmer’s family. They started to plant lots kinds of flowers in their property and enjoy by themselves. But they have opened here to everyone as a park, then now it has become one of the famous places for cherry blossom viewing in Japan.

Even not spring, you can enjoy beautiful flowers all four seasons.

Aizu railway / Fukushima (End of March to Beginning of April)

Aizu railway passes through the place Sakura beautifully bloomed therefore you can enjoy Sakura viewing while riding on the train. Furthermore, you can see magnificent natural landscape in Aizu from the window of train.

Kitakata Sakura(cherry blossom) Festival * Nicchusen weeping cherry tree /Fukushima (the end of March to the beginning of April)

1,000 cherry blossom trees align along the promenade which is about 3 km long.

You can find steam train is located on the halfway of the road, so you can take some pictures of stream train with cherry blossom.

Kanto area

Chidorigafuchi / Tokyo (Around 24th March)

Chidorigafuchi is one of the most famous Sakura (Cherry blossom) viewing spots in Tokyo. You can enjoy beautiful scenery from the 700 meters long walkway which is along the moat of imperial palace, and boat you can ride around the moat(only Chidorigafuchi area).

In Sakura season(March to April), it will be crowed with bunch of people. So please keep it in your mind.

Gongendo Sakura Tsutsumi / Saitama (Around 27th March)

Gongendo Sakura Tsutsumi is also one of the famous cherry blossom viewing spots in Kanto area. It is located in Satte, Saitama prefecture, little bit far from Tokyo, but it’s worth visiting in sakura season since you can see combination of sakura and rape blossom. About 1,000 cherry trees make 1km cherry blossom tunnel so, you can enjoy Sakura itself and amazing contrast between pink and yellow.

●Kominato Railway & Isumi Railway / Chiba (Around 27th March)

It is a local railway in Chiba. So a lot of train enthusiasts come to take pictures of trains with beautiful and rural Japanese scenery. In sakura season(the end of March to the beginning of April), cherry blossoms bloom along the railroad and at the same time, rape blossom also bloom. Therefore you can enjoy beautiful scenery of pink and yellow from the trail. Our recommendation is to get off the train and see great combination of Sakura, rape blossom and local train!

Meguro River / Tokyo (Around 24th March)

Meguro river is one of the most famous Sakura viewing spot in Japan. It is about 4km long Sakura tunnel and you can enjoy sakura while walking. Since there are lots of shops and restaurants along the Meguro river, you can also enjoy shopping and eating foods, also taking a rest at coffee shop.

The bombori lanterns illuminate sakura and the surface of the river really beautifully during the night.

During the period that sakura blooms, events are held and Sakura is illuminated at night. Bunch of people will come Meguro river to see Sakura, but I recommend to visit here.

Ueno Park / Tokyo (Around 24th March)

Ueno park is one of the most famous places to see cherry blossoms in Japan, always in spring TV news features Cherry blossoms there. It is really bustle of people in this season and most people enjoy Japanese Hanami in this park! You could get the experience of Japanese traditional style of viewing Cherry blossoms.

Ueno park is quite big, so you could walk around the park and enjoy viewing not even Cherry blossoms, also lots of plants, flowers greeneries. There is a pond called “Shinobazu pond”, where you could ride a swan boat.

Ueno park is also famous for lots of museums, such as Tokyo National Museum and Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum etc.

If you like to see animals, you could also go to Ueno zoo. Many kinds of animals are living in the zoo.

It is must go place if you haven’t been there!

Kansai & Shikoku area

●Yodo river park sewaritei district/ Kyoto (Around 26th March)

A lot of cherry blossom trees are along the Yodo river and it makes Sakura tunnel which goes to 1.4 km long. It is one of the famous and beautiful sakura spot in Kyoto. You can see sakura from both outside(shore) and inside of sakura tunnel.

You can take a rest on the lawn while seeing natures.

Also observation deck is located at outside of the park(east side), you can see overall sakura tunnel.

Mount Yoshino /Nara (Around 27th March)

Mount Yoshino is one of the most famous sakura spots in Japan.

Cherry trees started planting about 1,300 years ago and since then Yoshino is famous for sakura. About 30,000 trees planted and it said once sakura fully blooms, you could see 1,000 cherry trees at once. Sakura planting areas are quite big, it is divided into 4 areas and blooming timing is a little bit different in each area. Sakura in Mount Yoshino usually start blooming from the end of March, and in order from lower area, Shimo Senbon(lower), Naka Senbon(middle), Kami Senbon(upper) and Oku Senbon. So you can enjoy sakura until the end of April.

Mount Yoshino is also certificated as a world heritage, if you are interested in, you can visit shrines /temples as well.

Mt. Yoshino Sakura tour

Kaizu-osaki, Hikone castle /Shiga (Around 30th March)

Kaizu-osaki has about 600 cherry blossom trees across the 4km area along the shore of Lake Biwa which is one the famous touristic places in Japan. Here is also known as one of the best scenery spots in Lake Biwa. Contrast of Sakura and the lake view is amazing.

There are lots of places to visit around Lake Biwa, so I recommend to go to other places as well.

One of our recommendation is Hikone castle.

It remains same conditions as when it was built 400 years ago and it is designated as a national treasure. There are 12 castles which remain but only 5 castles are designated as national treasure. The others are Himeji castle, Matsumoto castle, Inuyama castle and Matsue castle.

In sakura season, approximately 1,200 cherry trees bloom around Hikone castle. You can enjoy sakura while walking, riding rickshaw and “Yakatabune” traditional Japanese boat along the moat of the castle. Only in sakura season, sakura illuminated at the night. So here is the place you can enjoy sakura at night.

●Daigoji temple/ Kyoto (Around 26th March )

Daigoji temple is famous for “Daigo no Hanami” which is sakura viewing party that Hideyoshi Toyotomi held in 1598. Daigoji temple is especially historical place for sakura in Kyoto which is famous for sakura in Japan. You can see varieties sorts of cherry trees and now 800 cherry trees in Daigoji temple.

It is world cultural heritage site, therefore you can also enjoy garden and historical buildings.

●Keage incline / Kyoto (Around 26th March)

Keage incline is inclined railway which used to be important transportation between Kyoto and Lake Biwa. It is now designated as national historic site and one of the famous Sakura spots in Kyoto. You could see unique view of the rail and Sakura in the end of March to the beginning of April.

From here, you can walk down to Nanzenji temple. When you go there, firstly you could see massive gate called Sanmon gate which is one of the top three biggest gates in Japan. One more spot you must see is large brick aqueduct called Suirokaku. It’s role is to supply water from Lake Biwa to Kyoto resident.

●Heian Shirne / Kyoto (Around 26th March)

Heian shrine has a great red building which is really impressed since it appears among the city. Heian shrine also show us different faces in each seasons, but especially in spring, weeping cherry blossom trees beautifully bloom. Not only Sakura, you could see varieties of flowers and plants in the garden.

Osaka castle / Osaka (Around 27th March)

Osaka castle is famous for Sakura viewing spot in conjunction with a landmark of Osaka. It is in Osaka castle park which is located at the central part of Osaka city. You can see collaboration of Sakura and castle, also enjoy walking around the park. There’re 300 cherry blossom trees and 1,200 palm trees in the park. You can feel history and nature at once.

●Nara park / Nara (Around 26th March)

Nara park is quite a large park like there are some historical temples /shrines and over 1,300 deer(as you may know). Even though it is located at urban area, you see a lot of natures and plants in the park. In sakura season, the park colored pink here and there with some variety of cherry blossoms. You can enjoy several aspects of Nara park.

●Himeji castle /Himeji (Around 26th March)

Himeji castle is well known as the first world culture heritage in Japan. Same as Hikone castle, it remains same condition as when it was built and still looks really beautiful white castle. Approximately 1,000 cherry trees are surrounded by the moat and you can ride Japanese traditional boat and see a collaboration of sakura and the white beautiful castle. This year’s information is not yet released but the fee for last year was 1,000 yen for adults and 500 yen for children.

Also next to Himeji castle, there is Japanese garden called Kokoen garden. You can see beautiful scenery for each season. This garden brings good feelings for us Japanese, so you may figure out how we feel when we see Japanese garden.

●Mount Shiude /Kagawa (Around 27th March)

Mount Shiude is best sakura viewing spots in Shikoku island. There are about 1,000 cherry trees on the mountain and it is one of the few places to see islands with beautiful cherry blossoms. If weather is good, you could see main island of Japan as well.

The collaboration of deep pink of sakura, blue sky and sea and islands sprawling across the Seto inland sea is breathtakingly superb! Furthermore, the sunset accentuate the atmospheres of the view.

There are a lot of great spots to see cherry blossom in Japan.

You can see this beautiful view only in Japan. Don’t miss it while you are in Japan!

We hope you have wonderful trip to Japan!!!

