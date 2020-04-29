Event Information in 2020 around Japan: Which Event Got Postponed or Canceled?

Contents
- All around Japan
- Hokkaido
- Aomori
- Iwate
- Miyagi
- Akita
- Tochigi
- Tokyo
- Kanagwa
- Niigata
- Shizuoka
- Aichi
- Mie
- Kyoto
- Osaka
- Shimane
- Hiroshima
- Tokushima
- Fukuoka
- Conclusion
COVID-19 outbreak affects on the big event in Japan this year.
Here we listed up the events who already announced the postponement or cancelation, you can check the event by the prefecture.
All around Japan
J1 League
J1 League is the top division of of the Japan Professional Football League.
They announced the postponement of the matches as follow.
Original Date: February 21 -December 5, 2020
Current Status: May 20, 2020-
Nippon Professional Baseball
The date for the opening game of the season hasn’t announced yet.
Original Date: March 20-November 15, 2020
Current Status: TBA
Hokkaido
Kachimai Fireworks Festival
Popular fireworks festival with lively music and lights.
This year would have been 70th times since they started this festival in 1929 but unfortunately it got cancelled.
Original Date: August 13, 2020
Current Status: Cancelled
Yosakoi Soran Festival
Yosakoi Soran Festival started with the mix of Yosakoi (traditional festival dance using Naruko clapper from Kochi prefecture) and Soran Bushi (folk song from Hokkaido). It is held in early June every year.
Original Date: June 10-14, 2020
Current Status: Cancelled
Aomori
Aomori Nebuta Festival
This festival takes place in early August every year which is famous for their big lanterns floats called Nebuta. Nebuta is made based on the myths or Kabuki.
Original Date: August 2-7, 2020
Current Status: Cancelled
Iwate
Morioka Sansa Odori Festival
It is held in early August where you can enjoy Sansa Odori parade (traditional dance with drums).
Original Date: August 1- 4, 2020
Current Status: Cancelled
Miyagi
Sendai Tanabata Festival
Colorful papers on the bamboo sticks are everywhere in the area to celebrate Japanese traditional event called Tanabata. Around 2,000,000 visitors come to the festival every year.
Original Date: August 6-8, 2020
Current Status: Cancelled
Akita
Akita Kanto Festival
One of the three biggest festivals in Tohoku along with Nebuta festival in Aomori and Tanabata festival in Miyagi. Performers balance Kanto (long bamboo pole with paper lanterns in the end) with great skill at the festival.
Original Date: August 3-6, 2020
Current Status: Cancelled
Tochigi
Ashikaga Fireworks Festival
It started in 1903, their highlight is the firework spectacular called Niagara Falls.
Original Date:August 22, 2020
Current Status: Cancelled
Tokyo
Fukagawa Hachiman Festival
One of the three great shinto festivals in Tokyo. Every three years honmatsuri official festival happens and it was supposed to be 2020 but they announced the postponement and to be announced next year. Water throwing is very popular in this festival.
Original Date: Mid August 2020
Current Status: TBA in 2021
JIMTOF
Japan International Machine Tool Fair which was planned to be held in Tokyo Big Site in December announced to be cancelled. The next fair will be held in the fall of 2022.
Original Date: December 7-12, 2020
Current Status: Cancelled
Tokyo Jazz Festival
The biggest Jazz event in Japan since 2002 decided to cancel the festival this year but don’t be too disappointed. You can see the live stream on May 23rd and 24th online!
Original Date: May 22-24, 2020
Current Status: Cancelled
Sanja Festival
One of the great shinto festivals in Tokyo and it is considered as wildest and largest.
Original Date: May 15-17, 2020
Current Status: October 16-18, 2020
Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival
Very popular and famous fireworks festival where over 20,000 shots of fireworks will be displayed by Sumida river in Tokyo.
Original Date: July 11, 2020
Current Status: Cancelled
Tokyo Grand Sumo Tournament
Honbasho, grand sumo tournament is the official professional sumo tournament. They announced 2 weeks of postponement but for more information, please check the official website.
Original Date: May 10-24, 2020
Current Status: May 24-June 7, 2020
Kanagwa
The Shonan Hiratsuka Tanabata Festival
Around 500 colorful tanabta decorations are on the street of down town and 1.5 million visitors is expected in 3 days every year.
Original Date: July 3-5, 2020
Current Status: Cancelled
Niigata
Nagaoka Fireworks Festival
This fireworks festival is well known as one of the most beautiful fireworks in Japan. They launch fireworks as a memorial of the war and the big earthquake. These fireworks are sign of peace.
Original Date: August 2-3, 2020
Current Status: Cancelled
Niigata Festival
It takes place for 3 days with dancing parade, mikoshi (portable shrine) , fireworks and so on.
Original Date: August 9-11, 2020
Current Status: Cancelled
Shizuoka
Atami Fireworks Festival
There are fireworks festivals in each season every year and spring ones has been postponed. More details will be announced for the future dates.
Original Date: April 18-December 13, 2020
Current Status: June 14, 2020-
Aichi
Atsuta Festival
Very popular festival as a sign of the beginning of the summer. People can enjoy some martial arts performances and food stalls with big lantern and fireworks at night.
Original Date: June 5, 2020
Current Status: Cancelled
Toyohashi Gion Festival
Fireworks festival is announced to be cancelled but the famous hand-held fireworks called tezutsu fireworks will take place with no spectators.
Original Date: July 17-19, 2020
Current Status: Cancelled on the most part
Mie
Kumano Fireworks Festival
This festival has 300 years of tradition, beautiful fireworks with the view of Shichiri Mihama beach and Onigajo rocks.
Original Date: August 17, 2020
Current Status: Cancelled
Kyoto
Gion Festival
Gion festival is very traditional festival which has been held for over 1,100 years by Yasaka Shrine. This is considered as one of the three biggest festivals throughout Japan.
Original Date: July 1-31, 2020
Current Status: Cancelled on the most part
Osaka
Naniwa Yodogawa Fireworks Festival
Started as a volunteer event but now it became one of the biggest festivals in the area. It takes place at Yodogawa River.
Original Date: August 22, 2020
Current Status: Cancelled
Otaue Rice Planting Festival
This festival takes place to pray for the rich rice harvest with singing and dancing. They have kept doing the rice planting ritual in the tradition way.
Original Date: June 14, 2020
Current Status: Cancelled
Tenjin Festival
This festival started in 10th century and it is one of the three top festivals in Japan. Around 100 boats will be floated on the river and you can see the fireworks above the sky.
Original Date: July 24-25, 2020
Current Status: Cancelled
Shimane
Matsue Suigo Festival
About 10,000 shots of fireworks at the lake, their beautiful fireworks are loved by locals.
Original Date: September 12, 2020
Current Status: Cancelled
Hiroshima
Hiroshima Triennale 2020 in BINGO
One of the major art festivals in Japan which spotted three major area in Hiroshima got cancelled this year.
Original Date: September 12- November 15, 2020
Current Status: Cancelled
Tokushima
Awa-Odori
Awa-Odori is Tokushima’s traditional dance which has the history of 400 years.
Original Date: August 12-15, 2020
Current Status: Cancelled
Fukuoka
Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival
You can enjoy the display of Kazariyama float during the festival season and the most interesting part of this festival is the race where men in the traditional costume run through the streets with yamakasa float!
Original Date: July 1-15, 2020
Current Status: Cancelled
Conclusion
Unfortunately, many big events in Japan got canceled or postponed due to the concern regarding of COVID-19 outbreak this year.
We sincerely hope that everyone can travel happily again and enjoy the festivals and big event throughout Japan soon!
