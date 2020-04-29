Event Information in 2020 around Japan: Which Event Got Postponed or Canceled?

COVID-19 outbreak affects on the big event in Japan this year.

Here we listed up the events who already announced the postponement or cancelation, you can check the event by the prefecture.

All around Japan

J1 League

J1 League is the top division of of the Japan Professional Football League.

They announced the postponement of the matches as follow.

Original Date: February 21 -December 5, 2020

Current Status: May 20, 2020-

J.LEAGUE.JP JAPAN PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE J.LEAGUE.JP JAPAN PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Nippon Professional Baseball

The date for the opening game of the season hasn’t announced yet.

Original Date: March 20-November 15, 2020

Current Status: TBA

Nippon Professional Baseball Organization Nippon Professional Baseball Organization Official WebSite

Hokkaido

Kachimai Fireworks Festival

Popular fireworks festival with lively music and lights.

This year would have been 70th times since they started this festival in 1929 but unfortunately it got cancelled.

Original Date: August 13, 2020

Current Status: Cancelled

勝毎花火【勝毎花火大会公式サイト 主催：十勝毎日新聞社】 十勝毎日新聞が主催する花火大会公式ホームページ。花火大会開催情報を随時掲載中。

Yosakoi Soran Festival

Yosakoi Soran Festival started with the mix of Yosakoi (traditional festival dance using Naruko clapper from Kochi prefecture) and Soran Bushi (folk song from Hokkaido). It is held in early June every year.

Original Date: June 10-14, 2020

Current Status: Cancelled

YOSAKOIソーラン祭りって？ | YOSAKOIソーラン祭り 公式ホームページ よさこいソーラン祭りYOSAKOIソーラン祭りって？-札幌大通公園を中心に行われる北海道の初夏の一大イベント。2019年第28回YOSAKOIソーラン祭り 6月5日（水）～9日（日）開催！

Aomori

Aomori Nebuta Festival

This festival takes place in early August every year which is famous for their big lanterns floats called Nebuta. Nebuta is made based on the myths or Kabuki.

Original Date: August 2-7, 2020

Current Status: Cancelled

青森ねぶた祭 オフィシャルサイト

Iwate

Morioka Sansa Odori Festival

It is held in early August where you can enjoy Sansa Odori parade (traditional dance with drums).

Original Date: August 1- 4, 2020

Current Status: Cancelled

Iwate・Morioka Sansa Odori Festival

Miyagi

Sendai Tanabata Festival

Colorful papers on the bamboo sticks are everywhere in the area to celebrate Japanese traditional event called Tanabata. Around 2,000,000 visitors come to the festival every year.

Original Date: August 6-8, 2020

Current Status: Cancelled

Sendai Tanabata Festival Japan's greatest Tanabata Festival - held since the era of Lord Date Masamune

Akita

Akita Kanto Festival

One of the three biggest festivals in Tohoku along with Nebuta festival in Aomori and Tanabata festival in Miyagi. Performers balance Kanto (long bamboo pole with paper lanterns in the end) with great skill at the festival.

Original Date: August 3-6, 2020

Current Status: Cancelled

English 秋田竿燈まつり-Akita Kanto Festival- 国重要無形民俗文化財 秋田県,秋田市,竿燈,竿燈まつり,竿燈祭り,竿灯まつり,竿灯祭り,Akita Kanto Festival,国重要無形民族文化財

Tochigi

Ashikaga Fireworks Festival

It started in 1903, their highlight is the firework spectacular called Niagara Falls.

Original Date:August 22, 2020

Current Status: Cancelled

【開催中止】2020足利夏まつり 第106回足利花火大会〔足利市〕【花火大会】 ～【開催中止】2020足利夏まつり 第106回足利花火大会〔足利市〕【花火大会】～ 栃木県観光物産協会がお届けする公式観光サイト「とちぎ旅ネット」。観光スポット、温泉、宿、グルメ、お土産、お祭りなど、旅のスポット情報を探せます。

Tokyo

Fukagawa Hachiman Festival

One of the three great shinto festivals in Tokyo. Every three years honmatsuri official festival happens and it was supposed to be 2020 but they announced the postponement and to be announced next year. Water throwing is very popular in this festival.

Original Date: Mid August 2020

Current Status: TBA in 2021

深川八幡祭り

JIMTOF

Japan International Machine Tool Fair which was planned to be held in Tokyo Big Site in December announced to be cancelled. The next fair will be held in the fall of 2022.

Original Date: December 7-12, 2020

Current Status: Cancelled

JIMTOF2020 The 30h JAPAN INTERNATIONAL MACHINE TOOL FAIR JIMTOF2018 The 29th Japan International Machine Tool Fair, For the contribution to the development of industry and trade promotion through increased internation...

Tokyo Jazz Festival

The biggest Jazz event in Japan since 2002 decided to cancel the festival this year but don’t be too disappointed. You can see the live stream on May 23rd and 24th online!

Original Date: May 22-24, 2020

Current Status: Cancelled

TOKYO JAZZ +plus TOKYO JAZZ ＋plus LIVE STREAM開催決定！2020年5月23日（土） 24日（日）オンラインによる無料の音楽フェスティバル「TOKYO JAZZ +plus LIVE STREAM」を開催します。

Sanja Festival

One of the great shinto festivals in Tokyo and it is considered as wildest and largest.

Original Date: May 15-17, 2020

Current Status: October 16-18, 2020

浅草神社奉賛会／三社祭 公式情報

Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival

Very popular and famous fireworks festival where over 20,000 shots of fireworks will be displayed by Sumida river in Tokyo.

Original Date: July 11, 2020

Current Status: Cancelled

隅田川花火大会 江戸時代に八代将軍徳川吉宗が打ち上げた「両国川開きの花火」を起源とする日本最古の花火大会。夏の夜空を彩る花火の競演による感動を100万人近い人々と一緒に分かち合いましょう。

Tokyo Grand Sumo Tournament

Honbasho, grand sumo tournament is the official professional sumo tournament. They announced 2 weeks of postponement but for more information, please check the official website.

Original Date: May 10-24, 2020

Current Status: May 24-June 7, 2020

日本相撲協会公式サイト 入場券や相撲観戦の情報も充実。番付の即日発表や相撲歴史文化等、最新情報提供中。

If you are interested in sumo, check this article.

Kanagwa

The Shonan Hiratsuka Tanabata Festival

Around 500 colorful tanabta decorations are on the street of down town and 1.5 million visitors is expected in 3 days every year.

Original Date: July 3-5, 2020

Current Status: Cancelled

3ヶ国 公式パンフレット | ホーム | [公式]湘南ひらつか七夕まつり 平塚の七夕まつりは、戦後商業振興策として...

Niigata

Nagaoka Fireworks Festival

This fireworks festival is well known as one of the most beautiful fireworks in Japan. They launch fireworks as a memorial of the war and the big earthquake. These fireworks are sign of peace.

Original Date: August 2-3, 2020

Current Status: Cancelled

The Nagaoka Festival Grand Fireworks Show | 長岡花火 公式ウェブサイト（長岡花火財団） 一般財団法人長岡花火財団 長岡花火の公式ウェブサイトです。長岡大花火大会は毎年8月2日、3日開催！世界へ、未来へ、平和への想いをつなぐ花火のまち長岡。長岡花火には、戦争で亡くなった人の慰霊と復興に尽力した先人への感謝、世界平和を願う想いが込められています。当日の打ち上げプログラムをはじめ、チケット情報、観覧席情報、交通...

Niigata Festival

It takes place for 3 days with dancing parade, mikoshi (portable shrine) , fireworks and so on.

Original Date: August 9-11, 2020

Current Status: Cancelled

新潟まつり｜新潟祭り｜大民謡流し 花火大会 市民みこし 2020年の新潟まつりは、感染拡大の防止を第一に考え中止といたします。

Shizuoka

Atami Fireworks Festival

There are fireworks festivals in each season every year and spring ones has been postponed. More details will be announced for the future dates.

Original Date: April 18-December 13, 2020

Current Status: June 14, 2020-

熱海海上花火大会｜あたみニュース 音響効果抜群の大迫力花火大会！

Aichi

Atsuta Festival

Very popular festival as a sign of the beginning of the summer. People can enjoy some martial arts performances and food stalls with big lantern and fireworks at night.

Original Date: June 5, 2020

Current Status: Cancelled

Introduction | ATSUTA JINGU Atsuta Jingu, known as Atsuta Sama (Venerable Atsuta) or Miya (the Shrine), one of the greatest centers of worship in Japan. The website contains information of...

Toyohashi Gion Festival

Fireworks festival is announced to be cancelled but the famous hand-held fireworks called tezutsu fireworks will take place with no spectators.

Original Date: July 17-19, 2020

Current Status: Cancelled on the most part

豊橋祇園祭 手筒花火発祥之地、吉田神社（豊橋市役所西隣）の460年の歴史を受け継ぐ祭礼。境内での手筒花火放揚、豊川河川での打上花火大会、豊橋市街を頼朋行列が練り歩く歴史絵巻 神輿渡御など。

Mie

Kumano Fireworks Festival

This festival has 300 years of tradition, beautiful fireworks with the view of Shichiri Mihama beach and Onigajo rocks.

Original Date: August 17, 2020

Current Status: Cancelled

熊野大花火大会 熊野市が誇る「熊野大花火大会」の公式ホームページ

Kyoto

Gion Festival

Gion festival is very traditional festival which has been held for over 1,100 years by Yasaka Shrine. This is considered as one of the three biggest festivals throughout Japan.

Original Date: July 1-31, 2020

Current Status: Cancelled on the most part

Gion Festival | Yasaka-Shrine Web site of Yasaka Shrine.Introduce of History,Enshrined Deity,Gion Festival,Yearly Events.

Osaka

Naniwa Yodogawa Fireworks Festival

Started as a volunteer event but now it became one of the biggest festivals in the area. It takes place at Yodogawa River.

Original Date: August 22, 2020

Current Status: Cancelled

第32回 なにわ淀川花火大会 公式サイト なにわ淀川花火大会は、市民のボランティアによる運営で成り立っています。また財政は協賛観覧席の売上と地域協賛金によって支えられております。

Otaue Rice Planting Festival

This festival takes place to pray for the rich rice harvest with singing and dancing. They have kept doing the rice planting ritual in the tradition way.

Original Date: June 14, 2020

Current Status: Cancelled

Rituals and Ceremonies Rituals and Ceremonies | One of Japan's most renowned shrines, Sumiyoshi Taisha is the head of approximately 2,300 Sumiyoshi shrines throughout Japan.

Tenjin Festival

This festival started in 10th century and it is one of the three top festivals in Japan. Around 100 boats will be floated on the river and you can see the fireworks above the sky.

Original Date: July 24-25, 2020

Current Status: Cancelled

天神祭 | 大阪天満宮 天神祭ページです。大阪天満宮（おおさかてんまんぐう）は、菅原道真公をお祀りした神社であり、市民の皆さまからは「天満の天神さん」と呼ばれ親しまれています。毎年7月24日から25日にかけて行われる天神祭は日本三大祭、大阪三大夏祭りとして有名です。

Shimane

Matsue Suigo Festival

About 10,000 shots of fireworks at the lake, their beautiful fireworks are loved by locals.

Original Date: September 12, 2020

Current Status: Cancelled

2020松江水郷祭

Hiroshima

Hiroshima Triennale 2020 in BINGO

One of the major art festivals in Japan which spotted three major area in Hiroshima got cancelled this year.

Original Date: September 12- November 15, 2020

Current Status: Cancelled

ひろしまトリエンナーレ2020 in BINGO ひろしまトリエンナーレとは、広島では初めてとなる、大規模な現代アートの展覧会です。2020年秋に開催する第１回目は、三原市・尾道市・福山市を舞台として開催します。

Tokushima

Awa-Odori

Awa-Odori is Tokushima’s traditional dance which has the history of 400 years.

Original Date: August 12-15, 2020

Current Status: Cancelled

阿波おどり 徳島 | 実行委員会公式ウェブサイト 8月12日から15日に徳島市で開催される「阿波おどり」の開催情報やチケット購入方法、観覧スポットのご案内など。また、出演連や企業様向けの情報もこちらにてお伝えしてまいりますので、ご覧ください。

Fukuoka

Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival

You can enjoy the display of Kazariyama float during the festival season and the most interesting part of this festival is the race where men in the traditional costume run through the streets with yamakasa float!

Original Date: July 1-15, 2020

Current Status: Cancelled

博多祇園山笠 博多祇園山笠の公式ホームページです。博多祇園山笠は仁治2（1241）年を起源とする祭で、国指定重要無形民俗文化財に指定されております。7月1日の飾り山笠公開から15日早朝の追い山まで、福岡の博多部を中心に行われます。

Conclusion

Unfortunately, many big events in Japan got canceled or postponed due to the concern regarding of COVID-19 outbreak this year.

We sincerely hope that everyone can travel happily again and enjoy the festivals and big event throughout Japan soon!