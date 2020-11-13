Best Places for Autumn Colors Viewing
Tokyo Attractions: Old Tokyo vs New Tokyo!
Tokyo is a modern city with many skyscrapers and some of the latest technology development mixed with authentic structures and a culture dating back to the Edo Period. In this blog we will explain some of the best places to experience both!
Best Japanese Gardens in Tokyo
Tokyo is one of the largest metropolitans in the world, yet you will be surprised the number of traditional Japanese gardens you can find in this busy and populated city. In this article, we will introduce the concept of Japanese gardens and famous Japanese gardens you can visit in Tokyo.
How to get to and from Kansai International Airport
While many international visitors to Japan arrive at Narita International Airport near Tokyo, Kansai International Airport (KIX) is another good option, especially if you plan to visit the Western part of Japan including the cities of Osaka, Kyoto, Nara, and Hiroshima. Kansai is located on a man-made island about 40 kilometers south of Osaka and 75 kilometers southwest of Kyoto. It was the world's first offshore airport constructed on a completely man-made island. In this article, we will show you how to get to and from Kansai Airport.
The Best Sento Public Bath in Tokyo
If you are interested in bathing culture and want to experience a deep culture of Japan, visit Sento, public bath in Tokyo!
The Five Best Zen & Rock Gardens in Kyoto
Kyoto is home to some of the world's most beautiful rock gardens or karesansui. In this article we'll explain the difference between karesansui and zen gardens and give our recommendations for the most beautiful ones to visit in Kyoto!
The Best Bars in Tokyo
There are so many places to enjoy the nightlife in Tokyo from casual Izakaya to the luxurious bar. We introduce some of the best bars in Tokyo!
Sapporo Snow Festival 2021 – All You Need to Know!
The Sapporo Snow Festival is one of the most popular, free, annual events in Japan. It is held every February, and attracts over 2 million people every year. The venue, Sapporo, is the prefectural capital of Hokkaido, the northernmost prefecture which receives large amounts of snowfall during the winter season. The popular festival started off in 1950 when high school students built a few snow statues. Since then, it has grown into a annual, one week long festival, which attracts visitor from all over the world. Attending seasonal events will help you understand the impressive changes and features of each season in Japan while interacting with locals as well. Here is the ultimate guide to Sapporo Snow Festival which allows you to make the most of your winter time in Japan!
Shotengai – Interesting Local Shopping Streets in Tokyo!
Do you want to get the authentic shopping experience in Tokyo? Then let's explore 'Shotengai', local shopping street!
National Parks in Hokkaido – 6 Amazing Parks Full of Natural Beauty & Unique Wildlife!
Hokkaido is home to six national parks, each with stunning unique features. In this article we will explore each park and its highlights.
The History of Gunkanjima; Impressive Island Once Flourished for Coal Mining
Have you ever heard of Gunkanjima? It is an uninhabited island that is located approximately 17.5 km southwest of Nagasaki prefecture in Japan. It was once flourished as a center of coal mining, which brought a number of huge profits to the country.