Sapporo Snow Festival 2021 – All You Need to Know!

The Sapporo Snow Festival is one of the most popular, free, annual events in Japan. It is held every February, and attracts over 2 million people every year. The venue, Sapporo, is the prefectural capital of Hokkaido, the northernmost prefecture which receives large amounts of snowfall during the winter season. The popular festival started off in 1950 when high school students built a few snow statues. Since then, it has grown into a annual, one week long festival, which attracts visitor from all over the world. Attending seasonal events will help you understand the impressive changes and features of each season in Japan while interacting with locals as well. Here is the ultimate guide to Sapporo Snow Festival which allows you to make the most of your winter time in Japan!