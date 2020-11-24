10+ Best Places to see autumn leaves in and around Tokyo
Nakasendo Trail – Let’s Hike The Old Route of Japan
During the Edo Period, people traveled between Edo (current Tokyo) and Kyoto through the Nakasendo trail. Today you can hike some parts of the trail, visit pretty old towns along the way, and enjoy rural scenery. In this article, we introduce how to enjoy the Nakasendo trail.
All you need to know about Japanese Wagyu Beef
Wagyu refers to the 4 breeds of purebred Japanese cattle. In this article we explain everything there is to know about this delicious type of meat and why it is so special. Itadakimasu!
A Complete Guide to Fushimi Inari Shrine
Fushimi Inari Shrine in Kyoto is one of the highlights of Kyoto and over ten million Japanese and foreign tourists visit this shrine every year. In this article, we introduce everything you need to know about Fushimi Inari Shrine.
The Best Onsen near Tokyo!
Taking an onsen is one of the most exciting experiences that you can have in Japan. It has been an essential part of the Japanese culture for over centuries, visiting the onsen allows the Japanese to refresh and get rid of exhaustion from busy days. Japan boasts a large number of onsen resorts that can be found everywhere, and some of them are conveniently located near Tokyo. Taking a weekend trip to the relaxing onsen resort helps you get unwind while exploring tourist attractions and taking in the impressive sceneries around as well. Here is a list of the best onsen resorts near Tokyo!
The Perfect Places for Glamping Near Tokyo!
Do you know Glamping? It's Glamorous + Camping, which allows you to have a luxury camping experience. In this article, we introduce you to the best glamping spots near Tokyo!
The Most Beautiful Places in Japan
We have selected our favourite places in Japan for you to discover the most beautiful places Japan has to offer. Happy traveling!
Beginner’s Guide to the Japanese Shrine – How to Pray and More!
When you visit a shrine in Japan, you want to avoid any trouble by doing something wrong. Learning the basic rules and manners beforehand helps you get rid of your worries. Here are some useful tips and some things you should know when you visit a shrine!
Tokyo Attractions: Old Tokyo vs New Tokyo!
Tokyo is a modern city with many skyscrapers and some of the latest technology development mixed with authentic structures and a culture dating back to the Edo Period. In this blog we will explain some of the best places to experience both!
Best Japanese Gardens in Tokyo
Tokyo is one of the largest metropolitans in the world, yet you will be surprised the number of traditional Japanese gardens you can find in this busy and populated city. In this article, we will introduce the concept of Japanese gardens and famous Japanese gardens you can visit in Tokyo.
How to get to and from Kansai International Airport
While many international visitors to Japan arrive at Narita International Airport near Tokyo, Kansai International Airport (KIX) is another good option, especially if you plan to visit the Western part of Japan including the cities of Osaka, Kyoto, Nara, and Hiroshima. Kansai is located on a man-made island about 40 kilometers south of Osaka and 75 kilometers southwest of Kyoto. It was the world's first offshore airport constructed on a completely man-made island. In this article, we will show you how to get to and from Kansai Airport.