10 Best Winter Destinations in Japan!
UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Japan
Japan boasts 23 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and each of them attracts a number of tourists with different features and...
Popular Sports In Japan
Sports have always been a big part of the Japanese culture with traditional sports like judo and sumo still being immensely popular. In this article we'll discuss some of the most popular sports in Japan and how you can enjoy them!
The Best Things to Do in Autumn in Japan
In Japan, the autumn seasons flows from September to November. If you visit Japan in autumn, you can check these ideas for some fun activities to enrich your travel experience.
The Best Way to Use Go To Travel Campaign Coupons in the Popular Destinations
When you decide to travel cheap with Go To Travel Campaign, you may wonder what is the best way to use coupons and how to use it. So, we will explain the examples of using the coupons and how you can find the place to use. We will also tell you the local specialties in the popular destinations so that you will know which items you should buy with coupons.
How to Ride the Shinkansen in Japan
Riding the Shinkansen when you are in Japan in a MUST-DO. In this article we'll explain everything there is to know about the superfast bullet train including how to get your tickets.
The Best 2-Days Itinerary in Sapporo, Hokkaido
Sapporo is the capital city of Hokkaido, and one of the most popular destinations of Japan. Here we explain 2-days itinerary in Sapporo to explore around the city in the best way!
Cross Rainbow Bridge in Odaiba and Enjoy the Best Views of the Skyline of Tokyo
The rainbow bridge is a huge and beautiful suspension bridge in the northern part of Tokyo Bay, connecting Odaiba to central Tokyo. Odaiba is ultra modern, man made island that is incredibly popular with tourists. Since its opening in 1993, the brightly lid Rainbow Bridge has been one of the iconic symbols of Tokyo that is beautifully illuminated at night. It is prominently featured in photos and videos and used in many TV dramas and movies.
10 Best Places to Visit in Kanazawa
People refer to Kanazawa as “little Kyoto,” and when you visit there you’ll immediately understand why. The literal meaning of Kanazawa is marsh of gold, and still today the city supplies 99 percent of Japan's gold leaf. Here are the best places to visit in Kanazawa!
Tokyo Skytree: All You Need To Know!
One of Tokyo's most iconic modern landmarks is the Tokyo Skytree, the symbolic tower and one of the most popular tourist attractions, located in Sumida ward near the traditional area of Asakusa. Upon completion in 2012, Tokyo Skytree with a height of 634m, was the tallest tallest structure in Japan and also officially recognized as the second tallest structure in the world. Here is the ultimate guide to Tokyo Skytree which helps you learn how to make the most of your time on the iconic tower!
10 Best Aquariums around Tokyo!
Although Japan has a number of aquariums located in countryside or remote islands, you can still find enjoyable ones that is accessible from Tokyo. Here is a list of top 10 aquariums around Toyo!