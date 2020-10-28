Best Places for Autumn Colors Viewing
Christmas Markets in Tokyo 2020
Each year, Tokyo is hosting several German-style Christmas markets and bazaars, here you'll find an overview of the best, most Christmassy market to get in the festive mood!
The Best Things to Do in Hiroshima City
Hiroshima city is the capital city of Hiroshima prefecture in the Chugoku region, one of the southwestern regions of Japan. Here, you can learn from the tragedy of atomic bomb dropping in 1945 and pray for world peace. We will introduce you to the best things to do in Hiroshima City!
My Go To Travel Experience to Ishigaki
In oktober I travelled to Ishigaki with the Go To Travel campaign, using the services of Japan Wonder Travel. Here I will share my experiences.
The Best 10 Islands in Seto Inland Sea
There are 727 islands in the Seto Inland Sea. Some of the islands became very popular travel destination by hosting the worldwide contemporary art event, the Setouchi Triennale, as well as a part of the sacred cycling route, the Shimanami Kaido.
An Overview of Shintoism and Buddhism in Japan – Differences and History
Shintoism and Buddhism are the two main religions of Japan that peacefully coexist. In this article we will explain the differences between the two and how to recognize a shrine from a temple.
10 Famous Buddha Statues in Japan!
emples are the symbolic tourist attractions that allows visitors to learn about the religion through exploring historical structures and sacred sites. It is also where you can take a glimpse of Buddha statue, which is often regarded as an objection for respect as an embodiment of Buddha. In this article, we will introduce the 10 famous Buddha statues in Japan!
Complete Guide to Tokyo Tower!
The famous red and white colored Tokyo Tower is one of Tokyo's most iconic structures, serving as an active broadcastin...
UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Japan
Japan boasts 23 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and each of them attracts a number of tourists with different features and...
Popular Sports In Japan
Sports have always been a big part of the Japanese culture with traditional sports like judo and sumo still being immensely popular. In this article we'll discuss some of the most popular sports in Japan and how you can enjoy them!
The Best Things to Do in Autumn in Japan
In Japan, the autumn seasons flows from September to November. If you visit Japan in autumn, you can check these ideas for some fun activities to enrich your travel experience.