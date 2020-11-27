The Best Onsen near Tokyo!

Taking an onsen is one of the most exciting experiences that you can have in Japan. It has been an essential part of the Japanese culture for over centuries, visiting the onsen allows the Japanese to refresh and get rid of exhaustion from busy days. Japan boasts a large number of onsen resorts that can be found everywhere, and some of them are conveniently located near Tokyo. Taking a weekend trip to the relaxing onsen resort helps you get unwind while exploring tourist attractions and taking in the impressive sceneries around as well. Here is a list of the best onsen resorts near Tokyo!