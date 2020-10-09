Tokyo Skytree: All You Need To Know!

One of Tokyo's most iconic modern landmarks is the Tokyo Skytree, the symbolic tower and one of the most popular tourist attractions, located in Sumida ward near the traditional area of Asakusa. Upon completion in 2012, Tokyo Skytree with a height of 634m, was the tallest tallest structure in Japan and also officially recognized as the second tallest structure in the world. Here is the ultimate guide to Tokyo Skytree which helps you learn how to make the most of your time on the iconic tower!