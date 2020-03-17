A REFRESHING WEEK-END AT BESSHO ONSEN

In 2020, Japan Wonder Travel was given a project by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) to promote 14 selected prefectures that have been affected by typhoons. We offered multiple internationals living in Japan, the opportunity to travel to several destinations and share their experiences about the trip.

Fabien – Nagano prefecture

My name is Fabien Recoquille,

I am a professional photographer managing a small business in Tokyo since 2013.

In February I had the chance to go on a two days trip to Bessho onsen in Nagano prefecture.

DAY 1

To get to the small village of Bessho onsen, you first need to take the Shinkansen from Tokyo Station to Ueda city. It only takes an hour to reach Ueda city. Then transfer on a local line that runs quietly through the countryside.

I was at first a little worried about the poor amount of snow at the time, but despite this fact I didn’t regret visiting Bessho onsen this winter.

On my first day I visited Anrakuji temple with its famous pagoda , the place is quiet and surrounded by nature. I then spent some relaxing time having a coffee at the old Marufuji bakery , and end up my day by going to an izakaya where I met friendly locals to chat with.

The most memorable moment of my trip was the night I spent at Uematsuya Ryokan where I enjoyed relaxing in its outdoor bath.





Away from crowded tourists spots ,Bessho onsen is a place where you can experience an authentic Japanese experience and where you can have a relaxing time on your own.

DAY 2

On the second day I decided to stop by Ueda city to taste some local cuisine, first for lunch at Hasumi farm, A must go restaurant in Ueda , where all ingredients are grown in an organic farm in the near by countryside.

The friendly owner took time to explain me about the concept of his restaurant and describing the food using a perfect English to my surprise.

After an afternoon visiting Ueda castle and a wood carving exhibition at Ueda museum .

I went on tasting the famous Shinshu Salmon at the restaurant Unagiwakanakan right near by Udea station.

This is how I ended my second day before heading back to Tokyo.

