The Ultimate Guide to Yokohama: Japan’s Port City of Culture, Cuisine & Coastal Charm

Looking for the ultimate Yokohama travel guide? You’ve found it!

If you’re a curious traveler, a devoted foodie, a couple craving a romantic escape, or looking for a weekend getaway from Tokyo, Yokohama is calling! Only about 30 minutes central Tokyo, Yokohama is Japan’s second biggest city and is a thriving port city where gleaming skyscrapers stand in harmonious contrast to tranquil seaside parks. It’s also home to some serious flavors, between authentic Japanese and exciting global cuisine (including Japan’s largest Chinatown!). If you’re looking for a stylish day trip or laid-back weekend getaway, Yokohama offers the ideal blend of culture, coast, and cool.

Keep reading for the ultimate Yokohama travel guide!

About Yokohama: A Snapshot of the City

Head about 30 minutes south of Tokyo, and you’ll find Yokohama set along the scenic shores of Tokyo Bay in Kanagawa Prefecture. This unmistakable city is effortlessly cosmopolitan with an easygoing vibe and a world of charm (and food!). Known as one of Japan’s first international ports, it continues to carry that global spirit today, complete with striking modern architecture, panoramic bay views, and a food scene that spans continents. From strolling waterfront promenades to exploring art spaces and historic districts, Yokohama offers a refreshing blend of culture, creativity, and urban nature.

We’ll give you the scoop on all the best places for your Yokohama sightseeing, and you’ll be able to take your very own snapshots!

A Brief History of Yokohama

Back in 1849, Yokohama was just a quiet fishing village with about 100 homes, where locals made their living supplying fish to nearby Edo (what we now know as Tokyo). Fast forward to today, and it’s a thriving city of over 3.6 million people, celebrated as one of Japan’s most international and culturally rich urban centers. As one of the first ports to open to foreign trade, Yokohama quickly became a gateway to the West, and that early influence still shapes the city’s identity. This results in a cultural fusion, bringing together a unique mix of Meiji-era landmarks, international architecture, and the diverse communities and food that Yokohama is known for today.

Seasonal Highlights in Yokohama

Yokohama is a treat any time of year! Read on to discover some of the highlights you want to visit during the time of year.

Spring

Yokohama during the springtime is, of course, highlighted by beautiful cherry blossoms. Yamashita Park and Sankeien Garden are two of the most popular cherry blossom sightseeing spots, and fans of flowers won’t want to miss the Yokohama Garden Necklace. This seasonal flower event highlights Yokohama’s best gardens and parks.

Summer

Summer is hot, but Yokohama feels festive. Enjoy being in a port city by indulging in outdoor dining, harbor cruises, and fireworks spread out over the water. Yokohama hosts festivals throughout the summer, including the ongoing Yokohama Night Flowers (formerly called Yokohama Sparkling Twilight) event with glittering fireworks and boat parades.

Autumn

If the summer heat is too intense for you, Autumn is an ideal time for walking tours thanks to the cooler temperatures. Pair a lovely walk with the autumn leaves that fill the city’s parks, and you’ve got a perfect getaway.

Winter

Winter might be the most beautiful time to visit Yokohama. The city fills with festive lights, including the Yokohama Illumination event and the Red Brick Warehouse Christmas Market. With fewer crowds, cozy cafes, and winter sales abound, Yokohama is a delightfully warm place to spend the cold season.

Top Things to Do in Yokohama

Where will you go sightseeing in Yokohama first?

1. Minato Mirai 21

Minato Mirai 21 means “harbor of the future” and is Yokohama’s sleek, waterfront district. Home to the iconic Landmark Tower, one of Japan’s tallest buildings, this lively area is packed with things to do. You’ll find stylish shopping centers, museums, lush parks, and family-friendly fun like the giant Cosmo Clock 21 Ferris wheel and a seaside amusement park. With hot spring spas, hotels, and even a convention center, Minato Mirai 21 is the perfect spot to relax, explore, and take in Yokohama’s atmosphere.

Website: Mirato Mirai 21

2. Yokohama Chinatown

I already mentioned Japan’s largest Chinatown, and for good reason! Yokohama’s Chinatown isn’t just Japan’s largest, it’s one of the most vibrant in the world. With over 600 shops and restaurants, it’s a foodie paradise known for mouthwatering dim sum and authentic Chinese flavors. Colorful gates, glowing lanterns, and dazzling storefronts make every step feel like a different world. Whether you’re chasing the perfect bite or the perfect photo, this neighborhood is a must-visit for some incredible Chinatown food.

Website: Yokohama Chinatown

3. Yamashita Park

Yamashita Park is Yokohama’s classic seaside escape. Stretching gracefully along Yokohama’s waterfront, it is a proud landmark as Japan’s first coastal park and offers an idyllic embrace right in front of the bustling port. Stroll past historic ships, catch a street performance, or simply relax with the sea breeze because this laid-back spot is perfect for a peaceful afternoon by the bay.

Website: Yamashita Park

4. Osanbashi Pier

Osanbashi Pier is Yokohama’s sleek and modern gateway to the world, making it a favorite spot for travelers and locals. Perfectly positioned between Minato Mirai and Yamashita Park, this major international cruise terminal welcomes ships from across the globe. Its spacious rooftop deck offers the best panoramic views of the city skyline and Tokyo Bay. Plus, with cafes, shops, and scenic walkways, it’s a stylish destination in itself.

Website: Osanbashi Pier

5. Red Brick Warehouse

Formerly Yokohama Bay’s customs inspection house in the 1920s, the Red Brick Warehouse has been beautifully reimagined into one of the city’s most beloved hangouts. These striking historic buildings now house unique shops, cafes, and restaurants perfect for a casual date or a family day out. Set right on the bay, the atmosphere is as scenic as it is lively, especially during seasonal events like the Oktoberfest beer festival, winter Christmas market and skating rink, and summer concerts.

Website: Red Brick Warehouse

6. Yokohama Cosmoworld

©YOKOHAMA COSMO WORLD

You can’t miss the giant Ferris wheel in Yokohama’s skyline, part of Yokohama Cosmoworld! Located in the heart of Minato Mirai, this compact amusement park offers big thrills with no entry fee; you just pay for the rides you want. It’s famous for its colorful Cosmo Clock 21 Ferris wheel and a roller coaster that dives dramatically through a splash-filled water tunnel, making it a fun and photo-worthy stop for all ages.

Website: Yokohama Cosmoworld

For more things to do, check out our article about the best things to do in Yokohama!

What to Eat in Yokohama: Local Food & Popular Dishes

When in Yokohama, you must eat and eat and eat! Here are some of our top recommendations:

Regional Highlights

Homestyle Ramen: Yokohama’s legendary ramen features a special broth that blends Hakata-style pork soup with Tokyo’s chicken soy style. make sure to try Yoshimura, its the origin of the deep network of iekei (homestyle) ramen!

Pork Katsu: Crispy and juicy, you’ll find fried pork cutlets at casual eateries across the city.

Cafe Elliott Avenue: Perhaps a hats-off to the shared port culture, this Seattle-style specialty coffee shop is known for espresso, elaborate lattes, and sweets. Do NOT forget to try their dry cappuccino- take it from a coffee nerd, it’s almost impossible to find something similar elsewhere around Tokyo!

Chinatown Bites

Xiao Long Bao (soup dumplings): Try one of the area’s signature offerings for the ultimate Chinatown food.

Char Xiu Bao (meat bun): This savory, fluffy bun is to die for, don’t miss out!

Zhi ma (Sesame balls): These doughy bites covered in sesame seeds are a great snack and just a little on the sweet side

Fruit Candy: Fruit like strawberries covered in hard sugar, cant go wrong!

Where to Stay in Yokohama: Neighborhoods & Hotels

Wondering where to stay in Yokohama? Read on!

Best Areas to Stay

Choosing where to stay can truly shape your Yokohama adventure. Here are a few popular neighborhoods to help you choose the best area for you.

Minato Mirai

Modern, scenic, and full of life, this bayside district is ideal for couples and luxury travelers. With plenty of restaurants, attractions, open space, and gorgeous waterfront views, it’s one of the most convenient and stylish places to stay in Yokohama.

Kannai

Just next door to Minato Mirai, Kannai blends history and culture with seaside charm. Explore the historic streets of Bashamichi, stroll through Chinatown, or relax in Yamashita Park. It’s also great for nightlife and scenic evening walks along the harbor.

Yokohama Station Area

This area is a top pick for families and travelers, perfect for convenience and connectivity. It’s a practical and fun base for any trip with direct train access to Tokyo, endless shopping, and nearby attractions like the Anpanman Children’s Museum.

Recommended Accommodations

Like anywhere in Japan, Yokohama offers a wide variety of hotels and accommodation types. If you’re wondering where to stay in Yokohama, there is somewhere for everyone!

Hotel New Grand

©2025 HOTEL NEW GRAND

The Hotel New Grand has a beautiful old, Western-style building and a great location. With classy rooms and timeless decorations, you’ll feel right back in the 1930s and the time of Charlie Chaplin and Babe Ruth (who both visited the hotel before!). Another big perk is that this hotel is adjacent to the busiest and most connected train stations.

The Westin Yokohama

The Westin Yokohama

The Westin Yokohama is new and chic. Located in the heart of Yokohama, the Minato Mirai area, you’ll be situated just a few minutes away from the water and Yokohama’s main attractions. Not only will you get great views of the bay, but the lounge on the 23rd floor also allows you to see Mount Fuji in the distance!

Yokohama After Dark: Bars, Nightlife & Evening Fun

One of the best things about a big city like Yokohama is that there’s as much to do at night as during the day! If nightlife calls, here are the spots to explore Yokohama’s nightlife.

Noge District

Just a short walk from the modern glow of Minato Mirai, Noge feels like stepping into a different world. Narrow alleys are packed with cozy izakayas, tiny bars, and retro charm. Think Shinjuku’s Golden Gai-style vibes, but with Yokohama’s own twist.

Bashamichi

Bashamichi is a street with a fascinating history. It was here that Japan first encountered the glow of gaslights, the shade of boulevard trees, the delight of ice cream, and so much more from the West. Lit by old-fashioned lamps, Bashamichi blends the past and present with stylish craft beer spots, sake bars, and vibrant nightlife with a noticeable Western influence.

Motomachi & Yamate

For a quieter, more refined night out, head south of Chinatown into an area with European charm. This chic district is known for upscale shopping by day and sophisticated jazz bars and cocktail lounges by night. It’s the perfect place for those looking to sip something elegant in a more relaxed, romantic setting.

Souvenirs from Yokohama

If you’re looking for the perfect souvenirs from Yokohama, here are our suggestions.

Yokohama Silk

The Yokohama Silk Museum is a testament to Yokohama’s rich history of making silk, particularly for kimonos and scarves. Once a global export, you’ll still find silk in specialty shops where you can purchase your own scarf or kimono to take home and treasure.

Western-style Sweets

Thanks to Yokohama’s legacy of international trade, it became a hub for delicious Western-style sweets like cookies, cakes, and candies. Today, several confectionery shops feature their unique Western-style sweets.

Cute Stationery

Japan is known for its cute, practical, and high-quality stationery, and plenty can be found in Yokohama. Stores like Yurindo and Yoshida in Motomachi have a huge selection. Or, if you’d prefer something from local brands, head to the Red Brick Warehouse for some shopping.

Subcultures & City Character

Yokohama’s culture and city character stem from a few things. Whether you’re after the Yokohama nightlife or checking out the city’s international influence, let’s dig in:

Jazz Scene

If you want to check out the Yokohama nightlife scene, jazz may not be the first music genre you think of in relation to Japan, but jazz is what you’re after! Believe it or not, Yokohama has long-standing ties to jazz. Thanks to a long history of ocean liners coming into Yokohama, traveling musicians often found themselves in Yokohama’s bars and clubs and a whole music subculture was born here. So if jazz music is your scene, check out some of the city’s live houses and annual jazz events like the annual Yokohama Jazz Promenade, which hosts over 2000 musicians.

Maritime Heritage

Since Yokohama is a port city and thanks to being one of Japan’s first (and largest!) international ports, the city’s maritime heritage is a strong influence on local identity, from museums to themed cafes. And if you love ships and ship watching, Yokohama is the place to be!

International Fusion

With its Western-style bakeries, architecture, and international events, Yokohama has a unique global flair. Often called the birthplace of modern culture in Japan, it’s home to many national “firsts,” including the first newspaper, tennis court, horse racing track, and even ice cream! Strolling through the city, you’ll get a fascinating glimpse into how Western influences first arrived in Japan and how the Japanese made them distinctly their own. It’s the perfect place to experience this cultural blend in action.

Hidden Gems in Yokohama

If you like exploring off the beaten path, here are some spots to do some Yokohama sightseeing that you won’t find in a basic travel guide:

1. Negishi Forest Park

Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood, this sprawling green space is one of Yokohama’s most overlooked and best-kept secrets. Once Japan’s first Western-style horse racing track became a U.S. military golf course before being transformed into a public park in 1977. Today, it’s an urban oasis with expansive lawns, scenic walking paths, a pond, and an observation deck offering views of Mt. Fuji and Landmark Tower on clear days.

Website: Negishi Forest Park

2. Iseyama Kotai Shrine

A serene escape hidden in plain sight, this historic shrine sits atop a hill overlooking Minato Mirai. Built in 1870 and dedicated to the Shinto sun goddess Amaterasu, it’s considered one of Yokohama’s spiritual “power spots.” While it draws crowds at New Year’s, the rest of the year it’s a quiet spot to admire cherry blossoms, stroll peacefully, and soak in the calm atmosphere.

Website: Iseyama Kotai Shrine

3. Yamate Bluff District

Step back in this elegant hillside neighborhood once home to Yokohama’s early foreign residents. Known as “The Bluff,” Yamate is lined with well-preserved Western-style houses, free-to-enter heritage buildings, scenic gardens, and quaint cafes. It’s a lovely area to wander, relax, and enjoy a quieter side of Yokohama rich in charm and history.

Day Trips from Yokohama

If you’ve made Yokohama your home base and want to explore beyond, here are some day trips worth making:

Kamakura

Step back in time in Kamakura, a historic seaside town once Japan’s capital. Famous for its towering Great Buddha, ancient shrines, and seasonal flowers, it’s the perfect mix of culture and nature. Don’t forget to stroll the beach or surf, especially in the warmer months.

Enoshima

This rocky little island in Sagami Bay is a summer favorite and is an easy day trip from Yokohama or Tokyo. It offers sweeping ocean views, seaside shrines, mysterious caves, and cliffside paths. It’s an easy escape from the city with a laid-back vibe, perfect for beach walks, fireworks festivals, and soaking up the coast.

Odawara

Just a short shinkansen ride away, Odawara is the gateway to the Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park. Its star attraction is the beautifully restored Odawara Castle, where you’ll find sweeping views, lush seasonal gardens, samurai history, and even museums and playgrounds within the castle grounds, making it a family-friendly day trip.

Check out some of our other suggestions for great day trips from Tokyo—they can also be great day trips from Yokohama!

Don’t sleep on Yokohama, whether you’re chasing sunsets by the bay, exploring Japan’s rich fusion food culture, or just need a refreshing break from Tokyo. Take your time and explore this fascinating city because Yokohama offers something for every type of traveler and trip. Hopefully this Yokohama travel guide can kickstart your epic journey!

Happy traveling!

