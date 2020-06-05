Best Places to Visit in Kanagawa

Kanagawa Prefecture is located in the Kanto Region just south of Tokyo. Its capital is Yokohama City, and the prefecture has two very popular tourist destinations in Japan, Hakone and Kamakura. But Kanagawa offers more unique and interesting places to visit. Here are our recommended places to visit in Kanagawa Prefecture.

1. Yokohama

Yokohama is the capital of Kanagawa Prefecture and the second largest city in Japan after Tokyo with a population of over three million. The most visited places in Yokohama include Minato Mirai 21, China Town, Sankeien Garden, Zoorasia, Cup Noodle Museums, Ramen Museum, and Yamashita Park.







Minato Mirai 21 is a seaside urban area with several skyscrapers, shopping centers, hotels, an amusement park, a relaxation facility with hot spring baths, and museums. Cup Noodle Museum, which features exhibitions about instant noodles and workshops to make your own instant noodles, is located in this area. To get to Minatomirai Station, take Toyoko Line Limited Express from Shibuya Station in Tokyo which is directly connected to Minato Mirai Line, and get off at Minto Mirai Station (about 30 minutes).

Chinatown in Yokohama is one of the biggest Chinatowns in the world with hundreds of thousands of restaurants and food shops. Walk 5 to 10 minutes from the Chinatown and you will find Yamashita Park which is a popular places to relax and take a walk while enjoying the view of Yokohama’s waterfront. To get to Chinatown, take Toyoko Line Limited Express from Shibuya Station in Tokyo which is directly connected to Minato Mirai Line, and get off at Motomachi Chukagai Station (about 35 minutes).





Sankeien Garden is a large traditional Japanese garden with a pond, creek, and walking trails. Some of the historical building in the Sankeien Garden was transported from Kyoto because Hara Sankei who was the owner of the garden was found of antique art piece and architectures. To get to the Sankeien Garden, take bus #8 or 148 to Sankeien-Iriguchi from Yokohama Station East Exit or Sakuragicho Station.

Zoorasia is one of the largest and best kept zoos in Japan which is designed to recreate the animals’ natural habitat. The zoo consists of 8 areas, and there are also some places where you can interact with animals. To get to the Zoorasia, take a bus bound for Yokohama Dobutsuen from Kirigamine Station or Mitsukyo Station on Sotetsu Line, or Nakayama Station on JR Yokohama Line.

2. Kamakura

Within 1 hour from Tokyo, you can arrive at this old Shogunate capital of Japan with many shrines and temples including Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine, Hokokuji Temple, Kotokuin Temple, and Hase Temple.





Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine is 10 to 15 minute walk from Kamakura Station East Exit. Founded in 1063, this is the most visited and important Shinto shrine in Kamakura. Every year, more than 2 million people visit here for the first shrine visit of the New Year.

Hokokuji Temple is famous for its spectacular bamboo garden and a resting place where you can enjoy Matcha green tea and a sweet Japanese snack. To Hokokuji Temple from Kamakura station, it takes 40 minutes on foot, 7 minutes by taxi or 10 minutes by bus. If you want to take a bus, take a bus number 鎌23, 鎌24, or 鎌36, and get off at Jomyoji bus stop.

Kotokuin Temple is known for the Great Buddha, which is a symbol of Kamakura City. The Great Buddha in Kotokuin Temple was constructed in 1252, and is 11.31 meters (13.35 meters including the base) in height and about 121 tons in weight. Close to the Kotokuin Temple stands Hase Temple. Hase Temple is famous for its garden full of seasonal flowers all year round and the biggest Kannon statues in Japan. To get to Kotokuin Temple and Hase Temple, take a local train Enoshima Electric Railway (“Enoden”) from Kamakura station, get off at Hase station.

3. Hakone

Hakone is a popular day trip or weekend destination for people from Tokyo. Hakone is a famous onsen (hot spring) city with numbers of ryokan (traditional inn). The city also offers many tourist attractions including active volcanic valley, sightseeing cruise on a lake, historic shrine, and interesting museums. In order to get to Hakone Yumoto Station from Tokyo Station, take JR Tokaido Shinkansen to Odawara Station (about 30 minutes), then take Hakone Tozan Railway to Hakone Yumoto Station (about 15 minutes).





Owakudani is an active volcanic area created during the eruption of Mount Hakone about 3,000 years ago. You can walk along the trail into the volcanic zone with numerous steam vents and bubbling pools. To get to Owakudani, take Hakone Ropeway from Sounzan Station, which offers magnificent views of Hakone, Owakudani, and surrounding areas with the elevation of more than 1,000 meters.

Get off the Hakone Ropeway at Chogendai Station, and you can see the Lake Ashinoko in front of you. Enjoy sightseeing cruise on the lake with a view of nearby mountains and Mt. Fuji. You can also see a Torii gate of Hakone shrine standing in the edge of the lake.

Hakone Shrine, build in 757, is popular as a place full of spiritual energy. One of its torii gates stands in the Lake Ashinoko, which is a very popular photo spot for many tourists.

4. Odawara

Located in the southwest of Kanawaga Prefecture, Odawara City is a major transportation hub and the gateway to the Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park. To get to Odawara, take Tokaido Shinkansen from Tokyo Station (about 30 minutes) or JR Tokaido Line from Tokyo Station (about 1.5 hours) or Yokohama Station (about 50 minutes).

Odawara is best known for the Odawara Castle which was originally built in the mid-15th century. In 1703 it was destroyed by an earthquake but rebuilt quickly. Recently, the main castle tower had been restored and reopened in 2016. Now the main castle tower features modern exhibition areas and a theater where you can learn about the history of the castle and Odawara. From the top of the tower, you can enjoy views of Odawara City and the Sagami Bay.





Odawara Castle is also famous for seasonal flowers such as cherry and plum blossoms, azalea, wisteria, iris, hydrangea and lotus. In addition, you can find the Jinja Museum, Samurai Museum, and little play grounds for little children in the castle ground. Odawara Castle is 10 to 15 minute walk from Odawara Statin.

5. Sarushima

Located just two kilometers off the coast of Yokosuka, Sarushima, or Monkey Island, is the only inhabited natural island in Tokyo Bay. The island used to serve as a main military fort to protect Yokosuka and the Tokyo Bay, and still today there are many brick forts, tunnels and remains of batteries on the island. You can learn about the island and its history by visiting the small museum at the port.

The island offers beautiful sandy beaches where you can enjoy swimming and barbecue during summer. You can rent barbecue sets and parasol at the beaches on the island but you have to bring your own food to grill.

Sarushima also offers several spots for stunning views of the sea and Yokosuka City.





To get to the Sarushima, catch a ferry from Mikasa Park which is 15 minute walk from Yokosuka Chuo Station on Keihin Keikyu Line.

6. Yokosuka

Yokosuka is a port city in Kanagawa Prefecture. The city has played a major role in Japan’s marine history and now hosts a large naval base for both the Japanese and American fleets.





At Mikasa Park located by the ocean, you will find Memorial Ship Mikasa, a battle ship that was used in the 1905 Russo-Japanese War. Now it is a museum exhibiting Japanese International maritime history.

Dobuita Street is a place where you will find a mixture of Japanese and American culture. Many shops sell vintage and military style clothes, and restaurants and cafes offer local foods such as Yokosuka Navy Burgers and Yokosuka Navy Curry.





You can also experience 45 minute cruise on the Yokosuka Naval Port Cruise around the Japanese and American Naval base. You will see every kind of ship from submarine to support craft to massive aircraft carriers.

To get to Yokosuka Chuo Station, take Keihin Keikyu Line from Shinagawa Station in Tokyo (about 45 minutes).

Where to stay in Kanagawa

Hakone

Gora Kadan ― Close to some museums and park, terrific facilities and beautiful architecture featuring mountain views

Yoshimatsu ―Surrounded by bamboo trees, outstanding Ryokan with hot spring bathes, Kyoto style set meals are served

Yokohama

Yokohama Royal Park Hotel ―Located above the 52nd floor of Yokohama Landmark Tower, all rooms offer the stunning view of the city and port

PROSTYLE Ryokan Yokohama Bashamichi―Good mix of Japanese and western style in 19th century fashion,located very close to the main attractions

How did you think about Kanagawa Prefecture? All of the major tourist attractions are accessible by public transportation so that you can easily visit them. Hope you have a lot of fun in Kanagawa.

