Hakone Day Trip – Perfect Access & Area Guide

Hakone is known for its attractive sightseeing spots, and is popular by many tourists from abroad. Being a very easy accessible location, it is also a great option for those who are thinking about a day trip from Tokyo. If you are still uncertain whether it is possible to include a day trip to Hakone in your tight schedule, let us help you make it real! We will tell you how to travel to Hakone and introduce some of the highlights!

How to get to Hakone from Tokyo?

Depending on where you start your trip to Hakone, there are two ways main ways to travel from Tokyo area.

From Tokyo Station

Here you can board the bullet train (Shinkansen) by JR, a comfortable experience with its on-board hospitality and speed. The bullet train will take you in 30 minutes to Odawara station, the nearest Shinkansen station. Here you need to transfer to Hakone Tozan Railway, which takes you to the final destination Hakone Yumoto station. This is where you can start exploring famous tourist attractions in Hakone.

Only an hour trip (from Tokyo station to Hakone Yumoto station)

One time transfer at Odawara station

¥3,600 for non-reserved seat (per person)*

¥4,130 for reserved seat (per person)*

From Shinjuku Station

From Shinjuku station, it is the best and fastest way to take Limited Express Train called Odakyu Romance car by Odakyu Railway. It operates between Shinjuku and Hakone Yumoto station and will get you to Hakone Yumoto station in only 85 minutes. There is no need to change trains as it is a direct access!

About 85 minutes (from Shinjuku to Hakone Yumoto station)

Direct access to Hakone (no transfer is needed)

¥2,330 (per person)

All seats are reserved

Before you leave

Before you leave Shinjuku station, we highly recommend that you should get Hakone Freepass which gives you a lot of special discounts on public transports, restaurants, and tourists spots in Hakone! You can choose from two types of pass tickets with different valid duration (2 or 3 days stay in Hakone). For a day trip, we suggest you to go with the 2 days pass.

Special discounts for main transports and tourists spots in Hakone

Available at Odakyu Sightseeing service center at Shinjuku station

Also available after you arrive at Odawara station

Highlights of sightseeing spots in Hakone

Once you get off the train, let’s start exploring the popular sightseeing spots!

Owakudani “Great Boiling Valley”

Did you know that Hakone has an active volcano called Owakudani? It was originally formed by big eruptions through centuries, and you can feel the incomparable power of nature even today with the white smoke coming out from the valley. Owakudani translates into Great Boiling Valley, but is lovingly referred to by some locals as Jigokudani, meaning Hell Valley. Hakone is known for its black eggs, Kuro-tamago, that are boiled in Owakudani’s natural hot springs. The sulfur in the water turns the eggshells as black as charcoal. It is widely believed that when you eat these, you will extend your life with seven years. Why don’t you try it out?

Hakone Sightseeing Cruise

Hakone Sightseeing Cruise is one of the most popular attractions in Hakone. It takes you on a calm but exiting cruise over the iconic lake named Lake Ashi in Hakone. The Hakone Freepass includes sailing on the pirate ships free of charge! It can get crowded with tourists, especially on weekends and during holidays, but it is still worth taking time to enjoy a memorable cruise and the beautiful view of Mt. Fuji from a distance on sunny days!

Hakone Sightseeing Cruise

9am – 5pm

Depending on the route tickets cost between ¥190 – ¥1,050.

A 1-day-combi-ticket with the Ropeway is also available.

Hakone Shrine

Hakone Shrine is a famous Shinto shrine located on the shores of Lake Ashi on the foot of Mount Hakone. It has a long history dating back to 757 and well known for its iconic huge torii gates, one standing prominently in the lake. In the surrounding area there are many great hikes, leading you to some beautiful and special places.

Hakone Open-Air Museum

Apart from its nature and shrines, Hakone offers you several modern, artistic attractions. Hakone Open Air Museum is loved by many people with its outstanding collections including some works by world-class artist Pablo Picasso. They also exhibit some sculptures outside in the garden that are well designed in harmony with its surroundings.

Hakone Open Air

9am – 5pm

Admission fee ¥1,600 (discounted ticket available online)

Go on a private tour

Hakone is a great destination with many interesting sights. If you need some help to organise your trip to Hakone, check out our private tour option. Our local knowledgeable guides will take you around and make your trip to Hakone safe, comfortable, and unforgettable.

Although Hakone is definitely a great day trip for Tokyo, we recommend to spend at least one night there. In the close surroundings of Hakone you will also find many other great places that should not be absent from your itinerary. Including the number 1 most popular, most famous and most magical spot (we think): Mount Fuji! Combine your trip to Hakone with a visit to Lake Kawaguchi for some amazing views of Mount Fuji.

Hakone is a relatively small city but offers tourists amazing experiences that you can’t get anywhere else. The area offers a great combination of nature and culture, catering all tastes. In addition, you can visit a lot of sightseeing spots within a day thanks to the convenient transportation available. We hope this article makes want to visit Hakone during your stay in Japan!