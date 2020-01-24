9 Things to Do around Mt.Fuji Area(Kawaguchiko Area)

The most accessible place from Tokyo to see Mt.Fuji is Kawaguchiko area.Last time we have written about How to get to Kawaguchiko area, this time we will write about what to do around Kawaguchiko area!

There are lots of places you could enjoy great views and experiences in Kawaguchiko area.

Let’s plan your itinerary!

0. Whole map around Kawaguchiko area.

*Kawaguchiko station is red star.

1. Mt.Fuji 5th station

From Kawaguchiko station, you could take a bus to 5th station.

(It takes about 1 hour for one way, 2,100 yen for round trip each.)

5th station is colder than Kawaguchiko station because the elevation is higher. And you could see the top of Mt.Fuji.

In summer season, lots of tourists (Of course Japanese too) are there to climb up to the top of Mt.Fuji since it opens only during summer. If you would like to do Mt. Fuji climbing, please go there in summer.

<Mt. Fuji 5th station>

Mt. Fuji climbing tour

If you are interested in the tour with knowledgeable and friendly local guides, you can check the tour down below!

Japan Wonder Travel Mt. Fuji Highlight Private Walking Tour (7 Hours)

Mt.Fuji related article: Best 12 Mt. Fuji viewing spots

2. Arakurayama Sengen Shrine

It’s about 4km from Kawaguchiko station.

What makes it unique is Mt.Fuji combined with Pagoda.



At Arakurayama Sengen Shrine, we have to go up 398 steps to the top. But after that, you could see wonderful view!

This great view is really famous since lots of touristic books have the picture of this view. Please come visit there and take amazing pictures!

<Arakurayama>

<Fee> Free

3. Kitaguchi Hongu Sengen Shrine

This shrine is at Fujisan station and 4.5 km away from Kawaguchiko station.

It is very quiet and calm shrine and it’s the beginning point of Fuji Yoshida train. (to the top of Mt.Fuji)

You might feel spiritual power of Mt.Fuji.

<Kitaguchi Hongu Sengen Shrine>

If you are interested in Shrines, you might want to check the link down below.

*Shrines / Temples in Kanto area

4. Tenjoyama Ropeway (Kachi Kachi yama cable car)

It is located at the lake side of Kawaguchiko.

There are 2 cable cars and you could see the whole Kawaguchiko lake and Mt.Fuji from the top.

Especially in autumn season, you could see beautiful red autumn leaves while riding on the cable car.

Price : 800 yen for round trip . (3 minutes for one way)

<Website for Kachi Kachi yama>

5. Kawaguchiko bridge

Kawaguchiko bridge is a big bridge crossing the lake.

From the bridge, you could see big Mt.Fuji!!

6. Oishi park

This is a beautiful park located at lakeside of Kawaguchiko.

From there, you could see beautiful Mt.Fuji and Lavender in the middle of June and beginning of July!(Herb festival)

<Oishi Park>

New facility Hanaterrace has opened lately. (Hanaterrace)

At the season of June and July, you could see beautiful wisterias.

7. Aokigahara forest and Caves

Aokigahara forest is spreading forest at the foot of Mt.Fuji.

Sadly this is known as a suicide place because it’s difficult to walk without a guide.

But it’s very beautiful for a small hiking.

There are caves near there and we could do caving at Narusawa ice cave and Fugaku wind cave.

How about exploring cave at the foot of Mt.Fuji?(350 yen each)

<Aokigahara>

For nature lovers, you can also check this article about the nature spots around Tokyo: 5 Recommended Nature Spots in Tokyo

8. Ide shuzo Sake brewery

Very close to Kawaguchiko station, there is a Sake brewery called Ide shuzo.



They have a tour where you could see the inside of the brewery and the tour starts at 9:30 am or 3:00 pm.

(40-50 mins. 500 yen each including Sake tasting! Yummy!)

They make Sake from pure Mt.Fuji ground water.

If you are interested in Sake, you have to visit there!

9. Oshino Hakkai springs

This is natural spring from Mt.Fuji. You could see very pure water comes from ground.

And around the pond, there are many traditional Japanese houses.

That’s also beautiful and worth to visit!

(It’s 10 km from Kawaguchiko station. 300 yen to enter.)

<Oshino Hakkai>

If you are interested in a tour around Kawaguchiko area, please contact us!

Let’s explore Mt.Fuji area!

As we mentioned earlier, the period you can climb to Mt.Fuji is limited. It is only during summer (July and August)

Mt. Fuji viewing places

If you would like to climb / hike the mountain in Tokyo → Mount Takao

Sample route #1 <Cycling highlights route>

Do you like cycling?

If so, here is a sample route (2>5>6>8)

[Time] 7 hours

[Price] Cycling fee : 1 day for 1,500 – 2,500 yen (Normal one is cheap and electric cycle is expensive.)

+ Entrance fee 500 yen per person (Sake brewery)

Sample route #2 <Bus 5th station and secret forest route>

This route is going to 5th station, Aokigahara forest and Ice cave.(1>7)

*If you have time, how about going to Sake brewery(9) or Ropeway(4)?

[Time] 7 hours

[Price] About 3,600 yen for transportation. (About 2,100 yen to 5th station(round trip) and 1,500 yen for Aokigahara.)

+ Entrance fee 350 yen per person(Ice cave)

Sample route #3 <National Treasure route>

How about going to National treasures?

Going to Kitaguchi Hongu Sengen shrine and Oshino Hakkai.

Then back to Kawaguchiko and go to Kachi Kachi ropeway. (3>9>4)

[Time] 7 hours

[Price] 1,030 yen for transportation(bus) + Entrance fee 800 yen per person(Ropeway)

How do you think about those routes?

Let’s feel the power of Mt.Fuji at nearest places!

