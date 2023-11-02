10 Best Hotels With a View of Mt. Fuji

Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022 they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part time and writes in order to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food of all countries, travelling and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

Have you ever wanted to have a breathtaking experience at the majestic Mt. Fuji? Staying in a hotel near this iconic peak is an absolute must-do! Imagine waking up to the sunrise over the snow-capped summit or taking in the stunning landscape around it. From thrilling outdoor adventures to serene nature hikes, being near Mt. Fuji offers endless opportunities to explore and immerse yourself in its awe-inspiring beauty.

Check out our list of 10 of the best hotels with a view of Mt. Fuji and prepare to be enchanted by the allure of Japan’s most famous mountain right at your doorstep.

1. Fufu Kawaguchiko

Enjoy the best of Fujikawaguchiko at Fufu Kawaguchiko. This hotel, located near Lake Kawaguchi, offers a range of amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. From the serene garden to the shared lounge and terrace, every corner was designed with relaxation in mind. The hotel also features a sauna, hot spring bath, and stunning mountain views. Wake up to an Asian breakfast and get ready to explore the area through cycling and other exciting activities. Fufu Kawaguchiko is your gateway to an unforgettable adventure in Fujikawaguchiko.

2. Hotel Mt. Fuji

Relaxation meets stunning views at Hotel Mt. Fuji. Imagine soaking in a hot spring bath while gazing at the majestic mountain or indulging in a soothing sauna session. You can even unleash your inner superstar in the karaoke room! Take a refreshing swim in the indoor pool and unwind in comfortable rooms adorned with calming colors and traditional seating areas. The hotel has an array of dining options with Japanese delicacies, French cuisine, and a tempting buffet. There’s even a bar where you can enjoy a nightcap before settling into the comfort of your room.

3. Fuji Kawaguchiko Onsen Hotel Konansou

Get ready to be blown away by the stunning vistas of Mount Fuji and Lake Kawaguchi at Fuji Kawaguchiko Onsen Hotel Konansou. Soak in the luxurious natural hot spring baths and let your worries melt away in the spacious Japanese-style rooms featuring beautiful tatami flooring. The hotel is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the ferry stop, making it a breeze to embark on sightseeing cruises. Back at the hotel, you can treat yourself to rejuvenating massages, have a blast in the karaoke rooms and game center, or unwind with your favorite drink at the trendy lounge bar. With Mt. Fuji in your view, this is the ultimate oasis of tranquility, where you can kick back, relax, and experience pure bliss in style.

4. Rembrandt Premium Fuji Gotemba

Look no further than Rembrandt Premium Fuji Gotemba for an incredible view and relaxing stay. This charming hotel provides a cozy atmosphere and a range of helpful amenities to make your trip extraordinary. With its 4-star accommodation and private balconies, you’ll feel right at home. Take advantage of the hot spring bath and the onsite restaurant with a delicious American breakfast to start your day. Rembrandt Premium Fuji Gotemba is the perfect choice for a fabulous getaway.

5. HAOSTAY

For a unique experience with the ultimate view, check out HAOSTAY in Fujikawaguchiko. With its rooftop terrace boasting panoramic vistas of Mount Fuji and Lake Kawaguchi, this hotel is a true gem. Rooms vary in size and style, with twin and family rooms. Don’t miss a chance to stay in one of the distinctive watermelon pod rooms! Start your day at the breakfast lounge with a terrace and soak in the beauty of Mount Fuji. HAOSTAY is your ticket to an unforgettable stay in Fujikawaguchiko.

6. Highland Resort Hotel & Spa

Embark on a luxurious escape at Highland Resort Hotel & Spa, next to Fuji-Q Highland Amusement Park. This extraordinary haven offers breathtaking vistas of Mount Fuji and lavish hot spring baths. Pamper yourself in serenity with a revitalizing spa treatment or a heavenly massage. Awaken your taste buds with a delectable breakfast buffet at Fujiyama Terrace, where Mount Fuji unfolds before your eyes. This is a fantastic choice when you want show-stopping views and the ultimate holiday next to a theme park.

7. Fujikawaguchiko Resort Hotel

From the moment you arrive at Fujikawaguchiko Resort Hotel, you’ll be immersed in the essence of Japanese culture. Admire the Fuji-inspired chandelier as you’re welcomed into a calming hotel where the majestic mountain dominates the view. Choose from various rooms, including ones with stunning sights of Mt. Fuji. With modern interiors infused with Japanese ambiance, the rooms provide a serene atmosphere. Experience the ever-changing beauty of Mt. Fuji throughout the seasons as you relax in the open-air bath. Your journey to tranquility with a view begins here.

8. Fuji Speedway Hotel, Unbound Collection by Hyatt

Motorsports fans, rejoice! With an onsite motorsports museum and race track, experience the exhilarating Fuji Speedway Hotel, part of the Unbound Collection by Hyatt. This top-notch 5-star hotel in Oyama is ideal for active travelers, offering free bikes, a fitness center, and a delicious restaurant. Unwind in luxurious rooms with a desk and private terrace. Some rooms boast breathtaking views of Mt. Fuji and some with thrilling views of the Fuji Speedway. Dive into relaxation with the indoor pool, sauna, and hot tub, or explore the outdoors with hiking and cycling adventures. This is an excellent hotel if you want to enjoy some of the nature surrounding Mt. Fuji.

9. Fuji Lake Hotel

The historic Fuji Lake Hotel has been a treasure since the 1930s. Nestled by the tranquil shores of Lake Kawaguchiko, soak up stunning views of magnificent Mt. Fuji and the ever-changing seasons from this relaxing abode. The comfortable rooms offer enchanting vistas of the lake or mountain, with the option to indulge in a private hot spring bath. Treat yourself to light meals at the coffee lounge, basking in the panoramic view, and immerse yourself in the bathhouse’s sauna and jacuzzi, rejuvenating in natural hot springs sourced from beneath Mt. Fuji. Take advantage of the ultimate photo spot – the hotel’s free observation deck!

10. Lakeland Hotel Mizunosato

Indulge yourself in Lake Kawaguchi’s luxury and tranquil beauty at Lakeland Hotel Mizunosato. With a prime location offering clear views of sacred Mt. Fuji, the hotel embraces the element of water. Unwind in the spacious hot spring bath, the largest in the area, as you soak in the breathtaking scenery. You’ll have a choice of rooms, from calming Japanese-style or relaxing Western-style, including options with private open-air baths. Whether you prefer the majestic Mt. Fuji view or the scenic splendor of Lake Kawaguchi and the Misaka mountains, Lakeland Hotel Mizunosato ensures a memorable experience. Don’t miss the panoramic vistas from the rooftop observatory and large hot spring bath.

No matter which of these hotels you choose, Mt. Fuji and its surrounding beauty will be the star of your stay. Whether you plan to get up close and personal or admire the view from a relaxing bath, staying at one of these hotels is the best way to experience Mt. Fuji in style.

