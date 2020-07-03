The Best Outdoor Activities Around Mt. Fuji

Introduction

Mt. Fuji is the tallest, iconic mountain in Japan. While the mountain itself is visited by a number of tourists as a trip destination, it also boasts various kinds of outdoor activities in plenty of nature around. They offer a great opportunity for everyone to have an exciting time. In this article, we will introduce outdoor activities you can do around Mt. Fuji!

1. BBQ (Happy Time in Kawaguchiko)

BBQ is a great way to share a memorable moment with others. Because of the beautiful nature and refreshing environment, there are a number of BBQ sites around Mt. Fuji. Happy Time in Kawaguchiko is one of them which is located near Kawaguchiko (Lake Kawaguchi). Visitors can enjoy BBQ with no preparation as they have rental BBQ tools and foods to be provided! It is also allowed to bring your favorite food for BBQ.

The cooking space and grills are placed under a roof which protects them from rain. It enables visitors to enjoy BBQ without worrying about a changeable weather in the mountainous area as well. Children can learn about nature and freely play around in a pleasant atmosphere! It is perfect place for families to have a BBQ experience while surrounded by nature.

Opening Hours 11 am – 5pm

Admissions ¥1,100 (Adults) ¥660 (Children)

2. Camping (Fujigane Oishi Camping Ground)

Camping is another way to feel nature closely while having a variety of experiences and adventures. Fujigane Oishii Camping Ground is a lovely camping site near Mt. Fuji. “Oishii” means “delicious” in Japanese, and they grow vegetables in their own farm which are served visitors. The area was once used as a farm which offers a suitable environment for vegetables to grow faster. You can check their garlic products on their website which are their specialty!

Vegetables are not only what they are proud of. They boast an amazing view of Mt. Fuji which can be seen from any camping areas! It changes its appearance depending on time and season. From an observation deck located in a special area called Oishii Mori, visitors can have an entire view of the camping site with the sacred mountain in the background. Some camping sites are conveniently equipped with kitchen appliances and wood stoves for winter season.

Opening Hours Check-In: 1 pm Check-Out: 11 am

Admissions Varies depending on camping plans

3. Kayaking (Motosuko & Kawaguchiko)

Motosuko and Kawaguchiko are among the five symbolic lakes called Fuji Five Lakes which are situated near Mt. Fuji. Each lake has respective characteristics, and they fascinate visitors with the stunning view and a number of tourist attractions around. They are all designated as UNESCO World Heritage Site as well, and the clear water and peaceful environment offer a suitable condition to enjoy water activities.





Guided tour is recommendable for beginners which includes lectures by a professional guide. You can enjoy kayaking in any lake but we recommend Motosuko especially since it is the deepest lake with the best transparency of water.

Check the availability of the guided kayak tours; Lake Kayak on Mt Fuji – Day trip from Tokyo

4. Rafting (Fuji River)

Rafting is another popular water sport to paddle down a rushing river in a rubber boat. It is a thrilling and exciting experience to travel through white water rapids which occasionally splash on you! Fuji River is a famous river which runs through Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefecture. It is known as one of the three most rapid rivers in Japan.

Several rafting courses are provided depending on the experience and skills. Some of them are enjoyable even for children and beginners, and it is always followed by a professional guide who gives helpful lessons and in charge of controlling the boat. You need to wear a life jacket to ride a boat which protects you in case you fall into water because of the rapid flows. There are other exciting activities such as SUP (standup paddle boarding) and mountain bikes!

Natural Action Outdoor Tours

5. Fishing (Bass Fishing at Kawaguchiko)

If you prefer a peaceful time on your own, Bass fishing at Kawaguchiko is something you should try! Kawaguchiko is regarded as a mecca for bass fishing which is visited by a number of fishermen all year round. The size of basses you can get there is relatively big, and fishing events are regularly held to compete the size. Fish releasing is also occasionally implemented in order to maintain the number of basses and the suitable environment.

There are shops where you can rent fishing tools which enables you to visit there empty-handed. Make sure to follow the rules such as not using plastic worms as a bait to preserve the environment!

Join Fishing Tour,Mt.Fuji Lake Region for the best fishing experience!

6. Forest Adventure Fuji

Forest Adventure is a theme park which originally opened in France. They expanded their business to Japan, and the Forest Adventure Fuji is the first location which opened in 2006 in Japan. They offer playgrounds and obstacle courses which is designed in harmony with nature in an effort not to cause a damage to the surroundings. Visitors can select a course depending on the difficulty level and conditions of participation such as age and height. Located at the foot of Mt. Fuji, it offers an enjoyable adventure for the whole family!

Opening Hours 9 am – 5pm

Admissions ¥3,600 (Adults) ¥2,600 (Children)

Conclusion

We hope you found any of the above interesting and worth a visit! Make your trip to the iconic mountain of Japan even better with some exciting outdoors activities around!

