10 Best Restaurants in Tsukishima: Monjayaki Town!

Tsukishima, often dubbed Monjayaki Town, is a hidden gem among the bustling neighborhoods in Tokyo, offering a unique dining experience centered around this savory, pancake-like dish. Monjayaki, often compared to okonomiyaki (savory pancake), is cooked on a griddle at your table, creating a fun and interactive meal. Most restaurants offer a wide variety of toppings, allowing diners to customize their monjayaki exactly how they like it.

My foray into monja culture was quite eventful. Choosing the toppings I wanted for my monjayaki and okonomiyaki was so hard because there were so many mouth-watering options to choose from. Then I spilled some of the batter onto the table when mixing as the bowl was over-filled with ingredients! I am definitely not complaining because the experience of pouring the batter and grilling it myself was unforgettable. I encourage you to try it for yourself and share your experience. Here is a guide to the best places to eat in Tokyo’s Tsukishima district, showcasing the best food in Tsukishima and beyond!

Monjayaki Restaurants

1. Tsukishima Monja Tamatoya

One of the most iconic spots in Monjayaki Town, Tsukishima Monja Tamatoya serves an impressive variety of monjayaki flavors, from classic mochi (rice cake) and cheese to seafood-loaded options like mentaiko (spicy cod roe). The cozy interior and friendly staff create a welcoming atmosphere, perfect for newcomers to monjayaki! Do not miss their popular dish, the squid ink monjayaki, packed with seasonal ingredients!

2. Iroha Honten

Opening in the 1950s, Iroha Honten is one of the oldest monjayaki restaurants in Tsukishima. Known for its authentic recipes, this eatery prides itself on preserving traditional monjayaki techniques. The Sakura shrimp monjayaki and the Mentaiko mochi cheese monjayaki are crowd favorites, highlighting the fresh seafood that Tsukishima is famous for. For first-time monjayaki diners, the restaurant has an instructional video called How To Make Monja. This restaurant is a must-visit when exploring where to eat in Tsukishima.

Iroha Honten

3. Tsukishima Monja Moheji

Moheji uses fresh ingredients from the nearby Tsukiji market to offer creative dishes like the Mentaiko mochi monja. Their monjayaki batter is made with dashi, a savory soup stock that creates umami flavor. One feature of monjayaki restaurants is that you can ask the experienced staff to make the monjayaki for you, so ask the staff for help if you are new to the dish. For a traditional take on monjayaki, this is one of the best Tokyo destinations.

4. Tsukishima Monja Okoge Tsukishima Honten

Specializing in crispy monjayaki, Okoge (crispy rice) lives up to its name. Their monjayaki dishes have a satisfying charred layer, adding depth and texture to the flavors. Popular options include their mentaiko monjayaki and the mixed seafood option. This unique approach makes it a must-try for fans of okonomiyaki and monjayaki.

5. Daruma Tsukishima Honten

For a classic monjayaki experience in Monjayaki Town, head to Daruma Tsukishima Honten. Housed in a renovated Showa era building, the atmosphere provides a retro and nostalgic vibe. Try their three highest-rated dishes, the Mochi mentaiko cheese monja, Daruma-kun monja, and Squid-filled monja. Their family-friendly ambiance and affordable pricing make it a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

Daruma Tsukishima Honten

6. Monja Kura

Opened in 1996, Monja Kura is known for its artisanal approach to monjayaki, using fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Their signature dishes include combinations like Kura Special Monja with an assortment of seafood, and the Special Cream Monja and Doria Monja that have a white sauce base. The intimate setting and friendly service make it a perfect spot for couples or small groups. They offer an a-la-carte menu with dishes like chilled tomato. It is another excellent option for the best food in Tsukishima.

7. Monja Fugetsu

A blend of tradition and creativity defines Monja Fugetsu, where diners can enjoy classic monjayaki alongside innovative variations. Their beef tendon and green onion monjayaki is a standout dish that is both indulgent and flavorful. Another customer-favorite is the spicy Godzilla monja made with red and green chili peppers. The casual yet lively vibe of the restaurant captures the spirit of Monjayaki Town perfectly.

Monja Fugetsu

Other Must-Try Restaurants in Tsukishima

8. ANNESSO YAMAKA

For a break from monjayaki, ANNESSO YAMAKA offers homemade Shinshu cuisine. Shinshu is the historical name of Nagano prefecture. Shinshu cuisine includes soba (buckwheat noodles) and Gohei mochi (pounded rice coated in miso sauce). Made with Japanese seafood from Nagano prefecture and Tsukiji market in Tokyo, their dishes such as Shinshu beef, salmon, and soba are particularly popular. The quaint decor and relaxed atmosphere make it a great spot for a leisurely meal.

9. Tsukishima Spanish Club

Bringing Spanish flair to Tsukishima, Tsukishima Spanish Club serves up authentic tapas and paella. The vibrant atmosphere and flavorful dishes make it a favorite among locals seeking something different. Their seafood paella, infused with Japanese influences, is a must-try. It is a hidden gem in Tokyo!

Tsukishima Spanish Club

10. Kachidoki Bridge Maeda

Located near the iconic Kachidoki Bridge, Maeda is a traditional Japanese restaurant specializing in seasonal seafood cuisine. Their tempura and sashimi dishes are expertly prepared, showcasing the natural flavors of fresh ingredients. Diners praise the set meal menu with grilled mackerel, Pacific cod, and salmon roe. This elegant dining spot is perfect for those looking to experience the refined dining experience.

Tsukishima’s rich culinary scene, anchored by its monjayaki tradition, offers a diverse range of dining experiences. From crispy, flavorful monjayaki at Okoge to the Spanish-inspired dishes at Tsukishima Spanish Club, Monjayaki Town has something for everyone! Whether you are searching for places to eat in Tsukishima or exploring Tokyo, these restaurants deliver amazing food with unforgettable flavors.

