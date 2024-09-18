10 Best Restaurants in Nakameguro

Nakameguro is a charming area in the heart of Tokyo that attracts visitors with its unique atmosphere and diverse culinary scene. The area is lined with sophisticated cafes, restaurants, and trendy boutiques, while the beautiful scenery along the Meguro River and its seasonal rows of cherry blossom trees offer visitors a relaxing experience. Popular with locals and visitors alike, Nakameguro is the perfect place to enjoy great food along with its vibrant community. Furthermore, Nakameguro is very accessible and can be easily visited from major areas such as Shibuya and Ebisu. Since you can easily visit by train or bus, you can enjoy sightseeing efficiently even during a short stay in the area. Enjoying a delicious meal after sightseeing will be a wonderful way to end your day. In this article, we will introduce 10 recommended restaurants in Nakameguro.

1. CRAFTALE

CRAFTALE is a sophisticated French restaurant that aims to convey the passion and love of its producers through its cuisine. Its name is derived from the words “CRAFT,” meaning the finesse of handcraft, and “TALE,” meaning story, offering an experience in which each dish is like a story to be told. The restaurant’s interior is a perfect blend of inorganic elements and warm, woody tables, creating a simple yet deep connection with nature. For lunch and dinner, the restaurant offers sumptuous course meals using seasonal ingredients carefully selected from all over Japan, and the chef’s skillful techniques bring out the best of the ingredients. The cuisine is a true culinary art that delights both the sense of sight and taste.

2. La Luna Rossa

La Luna Rossa is an Italian restaurant located along the cherry blossom-lined Meguro River, offering a momentary escape from the hustle and bustle of Tokyo. The restaurant’s appeal lies in the chef’s exceptional skills. The chef’s skills, honed through his training in Italy, are brought to you in the form of creative Italian cuisine. The chewy handmade pasta and succulent, flavorful meat dishes are all impressive masterpieces that will bring a smile to your face. For a special dining experience, this restaurant is the perfect choice.

3. Aburi Shimizu Nakameguro

Aburi Shimizu Nakameguro is a cozy izakaya that offers the ultimate taste experience dedicated to all gourmet fans of motsuyaki and yakiton. Here, the special “Aburi Shimizu” dipping sauce, which has been painstakingly added to every day since its establishment in Shimbashi 15 years ago, produces an amazingly deep flavor. This secret sauce is a perfect combination of mellowness and richness, and once you taste it, you will surely become addicted to it. In addition, Aburi Shimizu Nakameguro uses only the freshest ingredients and brand-name beef from Gunma Prefecture and is thoroughly particular in its choice of ingredients.

4. Udatsu Sushi

Udatsu Sushi is a sushi restaurant with a relaxed atmosphere tucked away on a quiet residential back street in Nakameguro. The chef/owner of this restaurant aims to masterfully combine world-class techniques with the highest quality ingredients in a setting of art and heartwarming hospitality. The restaurant’s design is a sophisticated space surrounded by art, making the dining experience even more special. Udatsu makes daily trips to the Toyosu market to carefully select the most suitable fish for his rice, a thorough process. His efforts to personally inspect the freshest fish and serve it at its best are truly the result of his craftsmanship. As a result, the sushi served here is so highly acclaimed that it has earned a Michelin star, and you will be able to experience its exquisite flavor in every bite.

5. ADI

Nakameguro is dotted with not only Italian and French restaurants but also international restaurants. Among them, “ADI” is one of the most notable. The restaurant name “ADI” means “beginning” in Sanskrit, and here you can enjoy course meals that take advantage of the deep flavors of Nepalese cuisine and fresh Japanese seafood. Enjoy authentic Nepalese cuisine that soothes the body and soul in a cozy space.

6. Ivy Place

Ivy Place is a restaurant located in Daikanyama, not far from Nakameguro, offering a nostalgic and warm home-like atmosphere as if you had wandered into a “forest library.” The restaurant has three areas: a café, dining room, and bar, which can be used for a variety of occasions. The menu offers different items at different times of the day: fluffy pancakes and healthy granola in the morning, a full lunch set in the afternoon, and our signature international cuisine in the evening. For special occasions such as business meetings and celebrations, we also offer party menus upon request and can accommodate large groups of diners.

7. Totorou

Located just a few minutes’ walk from Nakameguro Station, TOTOROU is a stylish izakaya tucked away in a basement. Here you can enjoy dishes lavishly prepared with seafood and seasonal vegetables. In addition to fresh fish directly from the market, TOTOROU boasts an outstanding sashimi platter with excellent value for money and a la carte dishes such as creamy and exquisite crab cream croquettes. This popular restaurant is a daily crowd pleaser and well worth experiencing for its charm. Why not spend a wonderful time with delicious food in a cozy space?

8. I’m Donut

I’m Donut is a specialty doughnut store that has gained popularity for its amazing new taste sensation. People are constantly drawn to the shop with long lines forming even on weekdays. The shop offers a wide variety of doughnuts from dessert doughnuts like fresh cakes to meal doughnuts with a wide range of textures and flavors. The variety of flavors from lemon to plain makes finding your own favorite even more enjoyable. We hope you will try our unique and delicious doughnuts.

9. Fuku Sushi

Fuku Sushi is a sushi restaurant that has long been a favorite of locals in Nakameguro. Forty years old, this long-established sushi restaurant is a masterpiece of tradition and dedication. Fuku Sushi is characterized by its unique method of cooking sushi rice in a steaming kettle without the use of any gas. This method produces the fluffy and exquisite sushi rice which enhances the flavor of the sushi. The restaurant has a clean and relaxing atmosphere, and the friendly owner puts his heart and soul into his sushi, which continues to be loved by many regular customers.

10. Kittan Gyoza

Kittan Gyoza, a two-minute walk from Nakameguro Station, is a gyoza specialty restaurant that focuses on handmade gyoza. Here we are proud of our “dashi gyoza,” carefully prepared over two days using Hokkaido kelp, dried bonito flakes, and more than ten kinds of vegetables. Using fresh domestic ingredients and taking time to prepare them, the ingredients are fully drained of water and their umami is concentrated. The result is gyoza with the full deep flavor of the dashi broth. One bite of our gyoza, and you will be completely drawn in by its charm.

In this article we have introduced about 10 recommended restaurants in Nakameguro, were there any restaurants that caught your attention? Nakameguro attracts many people with its sophisticated atmosphere and diverse food culture. The restaurants we have introduced are all rich in character, and you will discover something new every time you visit. Dining is a part of culture, and enjoying the unique flavors and atmosphere of a particular place can make your trip even more enjoyable. We encourage you to visit the restaurants introduced here and experience the rich culinary culture of Nakameguro. We hope you find your favorite restaurant.

