As spring unfurls its vibrant tapestry across Tokyo, the city becomes a breathtaking canvas adorned with delicate pink hues. Cherry blossoms, or sakura, paint the landscape in a mesmerizing spectacle, captivating locals and travelers alike. You’ll never experience quite as amazing of an experience in japan as the incredible season of hanami. Join us as we unveil the 10 Best Places to Stay Near Cherry Blossoms in Tokyo, each promising a unique blend of comfort, luxury, and sakura-infused serenity.

1. Kami-Osaki Chojamaru Building

Hotels can be really great, but did you know that there are some amazing finds among the increasingly popular aparthotels? Some of the options here may be looked over, but we’ve got your back. Nestled in the charming neighborhood of Osaki, the Kami-Osaki Chojamaru Building offers a tranquil retreat within arm’s reach of the sakura-lined Meguro River. Step into a world of contemporary elegance as you enter your meticulously designed, warmly decorated apartment, adorned with minimalist decor and panoramic views of cherry blossom trees in full bloom. Unwind in the spacious living areas or savor a cup of tea on your private balcony, enveloped in the delicate fragrance of spring. With its seamless blend of modern comforts and natural beauty, this hidden gem promises an unforgettable stay amidst the sakura splendor.

2. Serendipity Kinshicho

Another great option in the way of aparthotels is Serendipity Kinshicho. With great access to the famous sky tree, it’s even a great option year round. The stylish, contemporary interior makes it a great choice for anyone who wants a modern feel and great comfort. But the property really shines once sakura season rolls around with its incredible access to Kinshi park, a great option for cherry blossom viewing for those who may want to avoid the crowds. With plenty to do nearby as well, this is a stellar option, especially during the spring

3. Yanaka Sow

Uncover the charm of old-world Tokyo at Yanaka, a boutique guesthouse nestled in the historic, old fashioned district of Yanaka. Surrounded by quaint streets and traditional architecture, this charming retreat offers a glimpse into the city’s rich cultural heritage. Step into your tastefully appointed room, with modern amenities and reliable comfort, as with most aparthotel options Wander through the neighborhood’s narrow alleyways, where centuries-old sakura trees cast a spell of timeless beauty. With its intimate ambiance and authentic charm, Yanaka Sow promises a truly immersive experience amidst Tokyo’s cherry blossom season.

4. Niys apartments 03 type

Embrace the enchanting allure of Meguro River from the comfort of Niys apartment. Located along the picturesque riverbanks, this boutique accommodation beckons with its refined ambiance and unparalleled views of cherry blossoms reflected in the tranquil waters below. Step outside and meander along the river’s edge, where a canopy of pink petals creates a mesmerizing tunnel of sakura. Whether you’re seeking a romantic getaway or a peaceful retreat, the Meguro River Niys apartments offer a sublime sanctuary amidst Tokyo’s cherry blossom paradise.

5. Dash Living Shinjuku

Embrace the pulsating energy of Shinjuku while basking in the serene beauty of Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden at Dash Living Shinjuku. Situated just moments away from one of Tokyo’s most iconic cherry blossom havens, this contemporary residence offers a seamless blend of urban convenience and natural tranquility. Whether you’re exploring the vibrant streets of Shinjuku or strolling through the garden’s ethereal landscapes, Dash Living Shinjuku ensures a captivating stay and great home base amidst Tokyo’s robust springtime.

6. Hotel Monterey Hanzomon

If you’re looking for a more typical hotel experience, consider the timeless elegance of Tokyo at Hotel Monterey Hanzomon, nestled beside the historic Chidorigafuchi Moat. Enveloped by a canopy of cherry blossoms, this charming hotel offers a captivating blend of traditional charm and modern comfort. Step into your meticulously appointed room, where classic Japanese aesthetics harmonize with contemporary amenities. Wander along the moat’s tranquil promenade, where sakura petals dance upon the water’s surface, casting a spell of enchantment. With its prime location and timeless allure, Hotel Monterey Hanzomon invites you to savor the magic of cherry blossom season in Tokyo.

7. APA Hotel Keisei Ueno Ekimae

Indulge in the perfect blend of reliable convenience and comfort at APA Hotel Keisei Ueno Ekimae, nestled in the vibrant neighborhood of Ueno. Situated just steps away from the iconic Ueno Park, this contemporary hotel offers a serene retreat amidst Tokyo’s cherry blossom paradise. APA is a reliable chain and guarantees comfort at a great price. Venture out to the park, where rows of sakura trees create a picturesque backdrop for leisurely strolls and memorable picnics. With its prime location and impeccable hospitality, APA Hotel Keisei Ueno Ekimae invites you to experience the enchanting beauty of the cherry blossom season in Tokyo.

8. Roppongi Place

Enjoy another aparthotel option in the middle of Tokyo’s opulent international area of Roppongi. This epic center for entertainment, shopping, and of course metropolitan sakura viewing is definitely a place to check out and perhaps experience some night life. With access to multiple parks, such as Hinokicho park, you’ll have no shortage of opportunities for sakura views. The classy interior and comfort is a steal to find in the center of such a downtown area.

9. Trunk (Hotel) Yoyogi Park

Immerse yourself in nature’s beauty at the luxurious 5-star Trunk (Hotel) Yoyogi Park, a boutique hotel nestled on the edge of Tokyo’s iconic Yoyogi Park. Surrounded by lush greenery and blooming cherry blossoms, this eco-conscious retreat offers a tranquil escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. Step into your opulently designed room, where sustainable materials and minimalist decor create a sense of harmony with the natural surroundings. Wander through Yoyogi Park, where sakura trees create a breathtaking canopy of pink petals, inviting you to linger and soak in the serenity. On a sunny day, be sure to check out the laid-back views of the park over their infinity pool.

10. Sanco Inn Grande Tokyo Hamamatsucho

Discover a haven of comfort amidst Tokyo’s bustling cityscape at Sanco Inn Grande Tokyo Hamamatsucho, nestled near the serene grounds of Shiba Park. Embrace the timeless elegance of traditional Japanese hospitality in this modern hotel, where every detail is thoughtfully curated for your comfort. Explore Shiba Park, where cherry blossoms bloom against the backdrop of iconic landmarks such as Tokyo Tower, offering a truly enchanting setting for leisurely strolls and memorable moments. This place is a great choice for those who don’t want to break the bank but want class, comfort, and a great location.

