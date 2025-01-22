Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian DJ and writer who came to Japan seeking adventure and stuck around for love. Living life as a bucket list in progress, she’s as passionate about sharing her stories as she is experiencing them. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house. She can be found on Instagram @djmisty

Are you dreaming of exploring ancient temples, strolling through serene bamboo forests, and immersing yourself in the rich culture of Kyoto? While a hotel can offer convenience, sometimes you crave a deeper connection to a place, a space that feels like a home away from home. Whether traveling with family or yearning for an authentic Japanese experience, your accommodation can be the key to unlocking an unforgettable trip.

Kyoto offers a diverse range of unique stays beyond the standard hotel room, offering a chance to truly live like a local. From traditional machiya houses to modern apartments, we’ve curated a list of the 10 best Airbnbs and other properties to stay around Kyoto that will make your trip unforgettable!

Japanese Traditional Rooms

1. Entire Townhouse in Nakagyo Ward

Nijo Castle

Unwind in understated luxury in this spacious, modern Japanese home just minutes from Nijo Station, Nijo Castle, and the vibrant Sanjo Shopping Street. Perfect for up to three guests, the home offers two cozy single beds in the bedroom and another in the inviting living area. Upstairs, the ensuite bathroom boasts a luxurious soaking tub, while a second bathroom with a shower ensures everyone’s comfort. But the real showstopper? Stunning sliding doors that frame breathtaking views of the meticulously manicured garden. Beyond the aesthetics, this home provides all the comforts of home, including a fully equipped kitchen, laundry facilities, Wi-Fi, and even Netflix and Disney+, as well as distinctly Japanese touches like cozy heated floors and high-tech washlet toilets.

2. Room in Higashiyama-ku

Embrace tradition at OKI’s Inn, a charming guesthouse in Kyoto’s historic Higashiyama district. Housed in a beautifully preserved Taisho-era (1912-1926) townhouse, this inn offers a truly authentic Japanese experience. Stroll from your doorstep to iconic landmarks like Kiyomizudera Temple, Heian Jingu Shrine, and the enchanting Gion geisha district, or quickly reach the city’s shopping center. OKI’s Inn offers exceptional value compared to nearby hotels, which is perfect for travelers seeking a genuine cultural immersion. While it embraces a simple, no-frills style (no TV here!), the inn compensates with undeniable charm. Picture yourself warming up under a cozy kotatsu table during the colder months, gazing out onto an elegant garden. Though amenities are basic (think Wi-Fi and a kitchen), the focus is comfortable, affordable accommodation in an unbeatable location.

3. Room in Shimogyō-ku

Find your inner peace in this serene, traditional Japanese room, perfect for sipping tea, practicing yoga, and gazing out onto a tranquil garden. Nestled within a beautifully preserved, 100-year-old Kyoto machiya in the historic Shimabara district, this private room in a shared house offers a truly immersive experience. Just a short hop (or pleasant walk) from Kyoto Station, the house is situated in a former hanamachi (flower district), offering a relaxed atmosphere and a glimpse into local life. Your room features a comfortable single-size Japanese futon and stunning garden views. While the house has a shower, four charming sentos (public baths) are just a short stroll away, offering a relaxing cultural experience.

4. Hoshiya/2min to Arashiyama, Togetsu Bridge

Sprawl out in an entire townhouse perfect for you and your travel crew, family, or best friends. Hoshiya Shingbo, a fully renovated house in the Arashiyama area, boasts two bedrooms that cater perfectly to your group. Catch some Zzz’s on a king-size bed or a comfy floor mattress in one room, while the second offers four single floor beds. And at the end of the day, soak away the day’s adventures in an incredible round wooden bath with a view of a charming courtyard. Modern amenities like a big-screen TV, laundry facilities, and included parking add convenience, while exposed wood and tatami flooring throughout keep the traditional Japanese vibe. Plus, a quick 2-minute stroll takes you to the iconic Togetsu Bridge!

5. Entire home in Higashiyama Ward

Perched in a beautifully restored machiya, Awadaguchi Sanjobo Sanso offers breathtaking panoramic views of Kyoto’s cityscape, even from its stunning round bath! This location is perfect for a five-minute stroll from Higashiyama Station and a quick train ride from the vibrant Gion Festival in July. Explore iconic landmarks like Heian Shrine, Maruyama Park, and Yasaka Shrine, or wander along the serene Philosopher’s Path toward Kiyomizu-dera Temple, all within easy reach. The vibrant foliage paints a stunning backdrop outside your window in autumn. Still, the house is gorgeous all year; past guests consistently rave that this enchanting house is even more beautiful in person than in photos!

Villas for a Family Trip

6. Entire home in Uji

Families, listen up! This whole-house rental in Uji is a dream come true. Hidden in a quiet neighborhood, the house is perfectly positioned for exploring local gems like Byodoin Temple and the Genji Museum, plus fun-filled experiences like the Nintendo Museum, strawberry picking, and tea harvesting. Designed with kids in mind, this playful haven boasts a dedicated playroom, a 100-inch screen for movie nights, a secret-base loft, and even a hammock! With thoughtful extras like a stroller, free bike rentals (four bikes!), and free parking for two cars, getting around is a breeze. Supermarkets and coin laundry are also just a five-minute walk away. Ideal for larger groups (up to 13 guests!), this home offers a tranquil, home-away-from-home experience while keeping the wonders of Kyoto within easy reach by train or car.

7. Entire Home in Shimogyo Ward

Just a four-minute stroll from Kyoto Kawaramachi Station, this centrally located house offers a tranquil escape in a quiet residential neighborhood. You’ll find convenient stores and supermarkets just moments away, perfect for relaxation and exploration. Whether you’re traveling for leisure, business, or remote work, this two-story gem has you covered. Modern comforts like a full kitchen, laundry facilities, and even heated floors blend seamlessly with traditional Japanese elements such as exposed wooden beams and tatami mats. The house can host up to five guests and offers the perfect blend of old-world charm and contemporary convenience.

Luxury and Stylish Rooms

8. House of Kyoto room “Shijo”

Kyoto Room Shijo offers a bright, modern private room and bathroom above the owner’s electronics shop, comfortably accommodating up to three guests. This popular Airbnb boasts repeat visitors thanks to its warm hospitality, prime central location, and thoughtful comforts like shared kitchen and living area access. Sunlight streams through large windows in the renovated space, creating a fresh and inviting atmosphere. While the central location means you’ll experience the city’s lively energy (and a bit of noise!), It’s the perfect launchpad for those who want to be in the middle of all the action of exploring, shopping, and dining.

9. Room in a hotel in Shimogyo Ward

Perfect for two, this well-appointed hotel retreat boasts a full kitchen, shared laundry, a combined dining and living area, and a comfy king-sized bed. And after a day exploring Kyoto’s wonders, unwind in your own full-sized bath. Guests rave about the spacious rooms (perfect for taller travelers!), but the real highlight is the location. Right by Kyoto Station, you’re only a short jaunt from major attractions like Kiyomizudera Temple and Gion. But don’t miss the hidden gems nearby: Ichihime Shrine (protector of women), the serene Shosein Garden at Higashi Honganji Temple, and the fascinating Ryukoku Museum for a deep dive into Buddhist culture.

10. Room in a Boutique Hotel in Higashiyama Ward

Want to immerse yourself in Kyoto’s enchanting Higashiyama district? This ideally located spot puts you steps from iconic sites like Kiyomizudera Temple and within easy walking distance of vibrant districts like Gion, Pontocho, Shijo, and Kawaramachi. Tucked away from the bustling streets on the tranquil east bank of the Kamogawa River, it offers a peaceful retreat at the end of the day. The simple yet comfortable room, featuring two single beds, is ideal for solo travelers, friends, or couples. With convenience stores and restaurants at your doorstep, everything you need is within easy reach, too. Plus, enjoy the convenience of a washing machine, kitchen, and desk, making it perfect for short getaways and longer stays, whether for leisure or business.

