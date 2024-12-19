Kyoto’s Higashiyama District is like stepping into a living postcard! Wander through its winding lanes, stroll past centuries-old wooden buildings, and discover a time capsule-like world. From temples like Kiyomizu-dera to bustling shops, this neighborhood has it all. And enough wandering is bound to make you hungry!

Not sure where to begin? Join us as we unveil the 10 best restaurants in Higashiyama in Kyoto, where you can savor authentic Japanese cuisine and immerse yourself in the city’s rich cultural heritage.

1. Another C

Tucked away in a tranquil Kyoto corner, Another C is an intimate eight-seat restaurant that offers a personalized dining experience unlike any other. Chef Tominaga crafts bespoke omakase menus, showcasing the best seasonal ingredients and aimed at discerning guests. From Kyoto’s finest veggies to premium Wagyu beef, each dish is unforgettable and complements the set course perfectly. Take the Hassun, for example, a stunning array of 13 small plates that’s a particular highlight, pairing perfectly with a glass of fine wine. With its unique blend of New York and Kyoto influences, Another C is a culinary adventure that’s both sophisticated and a cut above.

Website: Another C

2. Steak House Pound Shijo Kawaramachi

If the name isn’t indication enough, it’s safe to say that Steak House Pound Shijo Kawaramachi is a meat lover’s dream! Make no mistake, this isn’t your average steakhouse. Their specialty is ultra-aged beef, a culinary marvel that takes dry-aging to the next level. The result? Incredibly tender, flavor-packed steaks. The menu is a carnivore’s delight, featuring a variety of grilled meats, from classic steaks to unique aged beef cuts. With impeccable service and a prime location, Steak House Pound Shijo Kawaramachi is a must-visit for anyone seeking meat, meat, and more meat.

Website: Steak House Pound Shijo Kawaramachi

3. Shimogamo Saryo

Kykk wiki, CC0 1.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Step into the world of Shimogamo Saryo, a Michelin-starred restaurant with over 150 years of culinary heritage. This Kyoto institution is renowned for its exquisite Cha-Kaiseki cuisine, where tradition meets innovation. Here, you can savor the delicate flavors of seasonal ingredients, from wild mountain vegetables to fresh seafood, in elegant private rooms surrounding a garden. Each dish is a delicious work of art, meticulously prepared and beautifully presented for easy Instagramming. The friendly and attentive staff will guide you through a culinary adventure, surprising you with delightful twists like uni-soaked roe and crab fishball delicacies.

Website: Shimogamo Saryo

4. Higashiyama Garden

Craving a taste of Italy amidst the serene beauty of Kyoto? Higashiyama Garden is the place to be. This elegant restaurant offers a unique dining experience, blending the best of Italian cuisine with local Japanese ingredients. From fresh Kyoto vegetables to succulent seafood, every dish is *chef’s kiss* perfection. The open kitchen adds to the ambiance, allowing you to witness the culinary artistry firsthand. The attentive staff ensures a seamless dining experience, serving up course after course of delectable treats. And the tranquil garden setting is the perfect backdrop for a truly unforgettable meal.

Website: Higashiyama Garden

5. Yakiniku Gyusho Shin

Experience the ultimate yakiniku indulgence at Gyusho Shin, where exquisite Omi beef, sourced from carefully selected female cows, is perfectly grilled over a traditional irori hearth. The high-quality meat melts in your mouth effortlessly, leaving a sweet and delicate flavor that lingers on your palate. The best part is that you can savor this culinary masterpiece in a historic Kyoto townhouse. Choose between the lively counter seating, where you can watch the skilled chefs work their magic or the intimate private rooms. Each setting offers a unique ambiance but focuses on an exceptional meal. Pair your yakiniku with premium seasonings, homemade sauces, and perfectly cooked rice. Take advantage of the sensational yukke, a tantalizing raw beef dish topped with a luxurious dragon egg yolk.

Website: Gyusho Shin

6. Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu (Kiyomizu Gojozaka)

bryan…, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Ready for a juicy, meaty, feast? Don’t sleep on Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu. Born in the heart of Kyoto in 2014, this restaurant has taken the world by storm with its mouthwatering creations. Their signature dish features thick, marbled beef coated in a crispy batter, then flash-fried to perfection. The best part? You get to cook your cutlet to your desired level of doneness. Whether you’re a fan of classic sirloin or the luxurious A5 Miyazaki Wagyu, Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu has something to satisfy every beef lover’s cravings.

Website: Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu

7. LURRA°

LURRA˚ isn’t just a restaurant; it’s a secret garden of gastronomic delights. Set in a historic townhouse, this Michelin-starred spot offers a unique dining experience that is as intimate as it is innovative. The 10-seat counter provides an exceptional culinary journey, blending local Kyoto ingredients with global influences. Chef Jacob Kear and his team craft a seasonal 10-course menu, each dish paired with a creative cocktail or non-alcoholic drink. From eggplant with Indian spices to other inventive creations, LURRA˚ will surprise you with every bite. Get lost in the warm, homey atmosphere that feels like dining at a close friend’s dinner party.

Website: LURRA˚

8. Itoh Dining

Rachel Clarke, C BY-NC 2.0 via Flickr

Tucked away in a quiet Gion alley, Itoh Dining is a high-end steakhouse that exudes understated elegance. The restaurant’s traditional Kyoto architecture and stunning river views create an unforgettable ambiance. Whether you prefer the communal energy of the counter, the intimate charm of the dining room, or the privacy of a private room, Itoh Dining has the perfect seat. You can feast on exquisite cuisine featuring the finest ingredients, from fresh Kyoto vegetables to the legendary Kuroge Wagyu beef. The chefs expertly prepare each dish in the open kitchen, offering a delightful culinary journey that changes with the seasons.

Website: Itoh Dining

9. Signature Restaurant YASAKA

y.ganden, CC BY 2.0 via Flickr

Elevate your dining experience at Yasaka, the Park Hyatt Kyoto’s crown jewel. Perched on the fourth floor, this elegant teppanyaki joint offers breathtaking views and a culinary journey that blends Japanese tradition with French flair. Watch as skilled chefs artfully prepare each dish on the teppan, from succulent Wagyu beef to fresh seafood. Don’t miss the decadent peach dessert and the surprise gift of exquisite chocolates. Yasaka is the perfect place for an unforgettable dining experience, complete with impeccable service and a luxurious ambiance.

Website: Signature Restaurant YASAKA

10. Yuba Higashiyama Yuuzu

When in Kyoto, yuba is a must-try, and Yuba Higashiyama Yuuzu is the place to be. What makes Kyoto’s yuba so special? It’s all thanks to the region’s pure water, which is perfect for cultivating and cooking soybeans. This locally acclaimed restaurant in Gion offers an authentic yuba experience, using local Tamba black beans to create dishes that will blow your mind. Yuba has a chewy, mochi-like texture that bursts with soybeans’ sweet, nutty flavor, making it a unique sensation that’s hard to find elsewhere. Whether you’re a vegetarian or a curious foodie, Higashiyama Yuuzu will surprise and delight. From casual counter seating to private tatami rooms, you can enjoy these exquisite dishes in a variety of settings.

Website: Yuba Higashiyama Yuuzu

