What to Eat in Japan: Ultimate Guide to Japanese Local Food on Each Location

Introduction

What Japanese food do you know? Sushi, ramen, perhaps tempura?

But you know there are more foods you should try while you are in Japan, especially the foods you can only eat in Japan.

Japan can be divided by 8 regions and each region has speciality food.

We would like you to try local Japanese food in the region as much as possible.

Here we introduce the list of what to eat in Japan and our recommended places to eat. Hope it helps you find good local foods!

Hokkaido

Seafood

If you are in Hokkaido, seafood is the thing you must eat!

Hokkaido is the largest source of seafood in Japan and you can enjoy the fresh seafood like salmon, crabs, shrimps and so on every day.

Kaisen-don (Sushi bowl)

Try Kaisen-don Sushi bowl at the Fish Market in Sapporo, which is a full of seasonal seafoods on top of the rice just caught in the morning.

If you want to try something different from your home, we recommend you also to have sea urchin bowl or Ikura salmon roe bowl!

Where to eat: Kitano Gourmet Tei

Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan, Japanese dishes and Souvenirs, Kitano Gourmet. Japan,Hokkaido,Sapporo,Crabs,King crabs,Fatty meat of tuna,Salmon roe,abalones,Sea urchins, Scallops,Salmons,Marine products,Souvenirs,Japanese foods,Japanese d...

Open 7:00-15:00 every day

Ishikari nabe (Miso based hot pot with salmon and vegetables)

Ishikari nabe is a hot pot which cooks salmon and vegetables like cabbage, Japanese radish, onions etc. with the stock of miso and kelp. Sometimes butter or milk will be added to make it thick taste. Ishikari city in Hokkaido is famous for their salmon catch in autumn and Ishikari nabe was originally a fishermen’s dish during the fishing invented to enjoy every part of salmons they caught.

Where to eat: Nakamura

味処 なか村 This is the Home page of 味処 なか村, Japanese food of Susukino Station. We introduce store information and menus such as Fried lily root, Steamed sea urchin.

Open 17:00-23:00

Close Sunday, National holidays, the day before national holidays

*Ishikari nabe is available during winter time

Genghis Khan (Japanese style mutton)

Genghis Khan is Japanese style mutton cooked on the unique shaped pod with some vegetables. In Hokkaido, they cook with the sweetened sauce using apple and onion which takes away the strong smell of mutton.

Photo by Jun OHWADA

Where to eat: Daruma

Daruma Honten, Sapporo - Menu, Prices & Restaurant Reviews - Tripadvisor Daruma Honten, Sapporo: See 426 unbiased reviews of Daruma Honten, rated 4 of 5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #27 of 11,846 restaurants in Sapporo.

Open 17:00-3:00

Miso ramen

If you ask Japanese people about what to eat in Hokkaido, many people would say miso ramen. Some of the popular miso ramen restaurants add corns and butter to the ramen and it tastes delicious! Hokkaido is well known as its high quality dairy products so try miso butter ramen when you are there.

Photo by bryan…

Where to eat: Keyaki

Nitori no Keyaki Susukino, Sapporo - Menu, Prices & Restaurant Reviews - Tripadvisor Nitori no Keyaki Susukino, Sapporo: See 142 unbiased reviews of Nitori no Keyaki Susukino, rated 4 of 5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #72 of 11,846 restaurants in S...

Open 10:30-3:00 every day

Tohoku Area

Morioka reimen/ Iwate

Originally reimen comes from North Korea and was introduced to Morioka in 1950s. Reimen noodle is made from wheat flour and starch which makes it chewy compared with udon or ramen. This beef based cold soup with spicy kimchi on top is a great combination especially for a hot summer in Japan.

Where to eat: Pyon Pyon Sha

Pyonpyonsha, Morioka Ekimae - Restaurant Reviews, Photos & Phone Number - Tripadvisor Pyonpyonsha, Morioka Ekimae, Morioka: See 341 unbiased reviews of Pyonpyonsha, Morioka Ekimae, rated 4 of 5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #4 of 2,137 restaurants in...

Open 11:00-24:00 every day

Kiritampo nabe/ Akita

This is Akita style hot pot with mashed cooked rice called kiritampo, often the soup is made from chicken and soy sauce. It is a popular dish during the winter and this will warm you up well in the cold weather in Akita.

Where to eat: Akita Kiritampo Ya

Akita Kiritampo Ya - Menu, Prices & Restaurant Reviews - Tripadvisor Akita Kiritampo Ya, Akita: See 45 unbiased reviews of Akita Kiritampo Ya, rated 4 of 5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #11 of 2,000 restaurants in Akita.

Open 16:00-1:00 (Monday-Saturday) ,11:30-1:00 (Sunday)

Beef tongue/ Miyagi

Sendai is the birthplace of beef tongue cuisine, it started from one small restaurant after the war. You should try some beef tongues cooked over the charcoal and seasoned with salt once you visit Miyagi.

Where to eat: Aji Tasuke

Aji Tasuke, Sendai - Menu, Prices & Restaurant Reviews - Tripadvisor Aji Tasuke, Sendai: See 84 unbiased reviews of Aji Tasuke, rated 4 of 5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #43 of 7,047 restaurants in Sendai.

Open 11:30-21:00

Close Tuesdays

Wanko soba/ Iwate

Wanko soba will be quite an experience for you.

It is originally from Iwate prefecture and it is all you can eat style soba serving with small bowls. Once you finish it, servers will fill out your bowl instantly with encouraging chants. It is fun to count how many bowls you finished in the end.

Top records are over 500 bowls of soba. You can break the record when you are in the area!

Where to eat: Azumaya

WANKO-SOBA MORIOKA｜Azumaya SOBA SHOP WANKO-SOBA MORIOKA｜Azumaya SOBA SHOP

Open 11:00-15:00, 17:00-20:00 every day

Kanto Area

Monja/ Tokyo

Monja or Monjayaki, Japanese style pan fried batter, is the most popular local food in Tokyo. It looks strange at first but the taste is good and you can enjoy the process of making it as well. It’s often compared with Okonomiyaki in Kansai region but Monja is more runny and looks like a melted cheese.

Where to eat: Monja Kura

Monja Kura, Tsukishima - Ginza / Tokyo Nihonbashi - Restaurant Reviews, Photos & Phone Number - Tripadvisor Monja Kura, Tsukishima: See 55 unbiased reviews of Monja Kura, rated 4 of 5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #5 of 299 restaurants in Tsukishima.

Open 11:00-23:00 every day except New Years

Gyoza/ Tochigi

Utsunomiya in Tochigi is the best place to try Japanese fried Gyoza dumplings.

There are so many Gyoza restaurants around the area and some of them have only Gyoza on their menu. We recommend you to stop by a couple of different restaurants and try serval different tastes and shapes of Gyoza when you are in Utsunomiya.

Where to eat: Utsunomiya Kirasse

Utsunomiya Minmin Kirasse - Menu, Prices & Restaurant Reviews - Tripadvisor Utsunomiya Minmin Kirasse, Utsunomiya: See 83 unbiased reviews of Utsunomiya Minmin Kirasse, rated 4 of 5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #9 of 3,632 restaurants in U...

Open 11:00-20:30 (Weekdays), 11:00-21:00 (Weekends&Holidays)

Fukagawa meshi/ Tokyo

Fukagawa meshi is seasoned rice cooked with clams and it is known as Tokyo‘s local food. During the Edo period (1603-1868), Fukagawa area in Tokyo used to have wide spreading mudflats and people could catch many clams and shellfishes. Therefore, Fukagawa meshi is originated from fishermen’s dish but is loved by locals today.

Where to eat: Fukagawajuku

Fukagawajuku, Koto - Menu, Prices & Restaurant Reviews - Tripadvisor Fukagawajuku, Koto: See 24 unbiased reviews of Fukagawajuku, rated 3.5 of 5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #453 of 3,622 restaurants in Koto.

Open 11:30-15:00, 17:00-21:00 (Weekdays), 11:30-17:00 (Weekends&Holidays)

Chubu Area

Hoto/ Yamanashi

Hoto is miso based soup with flat noodle, often cooked with some vegetables such as pumpkins, carrots and green onions originated in Yamanashi. The noodle is similar to udon but prepared differently. It prepared more like dumplings which makes it soaked in the soup and mixed very well with other ingredients.

Where to eat: Hoto Fuji no Chaya

Hoto Fuji no Chaya, Fujiyoshida - Restaurant Reviews, Photos & Phone Number - Tripadvisor Hoto Fuji no Chaya, Fujiyoshida: See 4 unbiased reviews of Hoto Fuji no Chaya, rated 4.5 of 5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #209 of 528 restaurants in Fujiyoshida.

Open 11:30-20:00

Close 2nd Tuesdays & every Wednesdays

Tare katsu/ Niigata

One of the most popular Japanese foods among the travelers would be Katsudon (Rice bowl with pork cutlet). But in Niigata, they serve it differently. Tarekatsu is seasoned by special sauce based on soy sauce instead of the outhodox style with egg. It is simple yet delicious, we recommend you to try this in Niigata!

Where to eat: Tonkatsu Taro

Tonkatsu Taro, Niigata - Menu, Prices & Restaurant Reviews - Tripadvisor Tonkatsu Taro, Niigata: See 61 unbiased reviews of Tonkatsu Taro, rated 4 of 5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #14 of 4,667 restaurants in Niigata.

Open 11:30-14:30, 17:00-20:00

Close 3rd Wednesdays&Thursdays

Hitsumabushi/ Aichi

Hitsumabushi is a rice bowl with grilled eel on top which is popular dish in Aichi prefecture.

There are three ways to enjoy it. 1) Eat as it is 2) Add Wasabi and some spices on 3) Add dashi soup in the end to complete the meal! You can change the taste by doing so and you will never get tired of it.

Where to eat : Atsuta Hourai Ken

名古屋名物 ひつまぶし「あつた蓬莱軒」 名古屋名物 ひつまぶし なら「あつた蓬莱軒ӎ...

Open 11:30-14:00, 16:30-20:30

Close Wednesdays & second and fourth Thursdays

Kansai Area

Takoyaki/ Osaka & Akashiyaki/ Hyogo

Osaka is known as Kuidaore town which means “eat until you drop” !

Many people might know Takoyaki already but it is a ball shaped Japanese light meal made of flour based batter containing pieces of octopus. On the other hand, Akashiyaki which is originated from Hyogo is made from egg batter containing octopus and dip in dashi before you eat them. It will be fun to compare the difference of the taste in both prefectures!





Where to eat: Takoyaki Wanaka

Takoyaki Doraku Wanaka

Open 10:00-23:00(weekday), 8:30-23:00 (weekends&public holidays)

Where to eat: Yoshikawa

Yoshikawa, Akashi - Restaurant Reviews, Photos & Phone Number - Tripadvisor Yoshikawa, Akashi: See 27 unbiased reviews of Yoshikawa, rated 4 of 5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #7 of 1,499 restaurants in Akashi.

Open 10:00-18:00 (weekdays), 10:00-19:00(weekends&public holidays)

Close Thursdays

Okonomiyaki/ Osaka

Okonomiyaki is often described as Japanese savory pancake containing various ingredients such as pork, cabbage or sometimes seafoods in wheat flour based batter.

You can make it by yourself or staff will make it for you right in front of you at the restaurant!

Where to eat: Okonomiyaki Kiji

Okonomiyaki Kiji - Umeda Sky Bldg, Osaka - Menu, Prices & Restaurant Reviews - Tripadvisor Okonomiyaki Kiji - Umeda Sky Bldg, Osaka: See 669 unbiased reviews of Okonomiyaki Kiji - Umeda Sky Bldg, rated 4.5 of 5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #28 of 37,925 ...

Open 11:30-21:30

Close Sundays

Kobe Beef/ Hyogo

Kobe beef is one of the best quality wagyu beef which is from Tajima island in Hyogo and raised strictly according to the rules. Kobe beef is known as the most expensive beef in the world but there are affordable options too. Enjoy their flavor and tenderness which will melt in your month instantly!

Where to eat : Mouriya

Kobe Beef Dining Mouriya - Menu, Prices & Restaurant Reviews - Tripadvisor Kobe Beef Dining Mouriya, Kobe: See 239 unbiased reviews of Kobe Beef Dining Mouriya, rated 5 of 5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #5 of 12,374 restaurants in Kobe.

Open 11:00-22:00 every day

Obanzai/ Kyoto

Obanzai is Kyoto style home cooking using the local and seasonal ingredients. It consists of some small plates. The taste is quite simple but prepared elaborately.

If you want to taste Kyoto to the fullest, this is your must-try.

Photo by Washoku Press

Where to eat: Osen

Osen, Kyoto - Pontocho - Menu, Prices & Restaurant Reviews - Tripadvisor Osen, Kyoto: See 41 unbiased reviews of Osen, rated 4.5 of 5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #362 of 15,613 restaurants in Kyoto.

Open 17:00-23:00 every day

Chugoku Area

Crab/ Tottori

Tottori is known as their desert land but it is facing the ocean and has the largest catch of crabs. Snow crab called Matsuba Crab caught in Sakaiminato in Tottori is considered the best with its elegant flavor. You can eat them during the winter time, so don’t miss the chance if you are in the area around the right time!

Where to eat: Kaniyoshi (Michelin 2 stars restaurant)

KANIYOSHI, Tottori - Menu, Prices & Restaurant Reviews - Tripadvisor Kaniyoshi, Tottori: See 14 unbiased reviews of Kaniyoshi, rated 5 of 5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #10 of 1,083 restaurants in Tottori.

Open 17:00-22:00 every day

Oyster/ Hiroshima

Hiroshima has the largest production of oysters and it is oyster paradise!

You can get grilled oysters or raw oysters on the street stalls or you can dine in and enjoy flavorful oysters to your heart’s contents.

Where to eat: Ekohiiki

Ekohiiki, Hiroshima - Menu, Prices & Restaurant Reviews - Tripadvisor Ekohiiki, Hiroshima: See 103 unbiased reviews of Ekohiiki, rated 4.5 of 5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #19 of 8,249 restaurants in Hiroshima.

Open 11:30-14:00, 17:00-23:00

Close Mondays

Demi-glace sauce katsudon/ Okayama

Demi-glace sauce katsudon or demikatsudon is a rice bowl with pork cutlet and demi-glace sauce on top. Each restaurant has the different receipt to make demi-glace sauce so if you like it, it is fun to comapre with other restaurants and find your best!

Photo by kagawa_ymg

Where to eat: Ajitsukasa Nomura

Ajitsukasa Nomura, Okayama - Restaurant Reviews, Photos & Phone Number - Tripadvisor Ajitsukasa Nomura, Okayama: See 151 unbiased reviews of Ajitsukasa Nomura, rated 4 of 5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #4 of 4,640 restaurants in Okayama.

Open 11:00-14:30, 17:30-21:00

Close Mondays

Shikoku Area

Udon/ Kagawa

Kagawa is called “Udon prefecture” in Japan. Many people travel all the way to Kagawa just to eat udon. Fan fact is, you can even get udon broth from the tap at Takamatsu airport! We recommend you to try some diffrent udon when you are in Kagawa and taste the pride of udon prefecture.

Photo by Ryosuke Sekido

Where to eat: Waraya

Waraya, Takamatsu - Menu, Prices & Restaurant Reviews - Tripadvisor Waraya, Takamatsu: See 170 unbiased reviews of Waraya, rated 4 of 5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #9 of 3,360 restaurants in Takamatsu.

Open 10:00-19:00 (weekdays in May-November), 10:00-18:30 (week days December-April), 9:00-19:00 (weekends)

Iya soba/ Tokushima

Iya soba is a short and thick soba which is known as local food in the hidden place Iya in Tokushima. Iya is surrownded by the mountains where you can find the old traditioanl houses built over 300 years ago. If you like unexplored area and nature, this is the place to visit and try Iya soba!

Where to eat: Momiji-tei

Iyasoba Momijitei, Miyoshi - Menu, Prices & Restaurant Reviews - Tripadvisor Iyasoba Momijitei, Miyoshi: See 11 unbiased reviews of Iyasoba Momijitei, rated 4 of 5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #5 of 149 restaurants in Miyoshi.

Open 11:00-17:00

Close Wednesdays

Taimeshi/ Ehime

Ehime has the largest catch of red snappers in Japan. Taimeshi is a rice bowl with red snapper but in Ehime, there are two different types- Matsuyama style and Uwajima style. Matsuyama style is a cooked rice mixed with grilled red snappers seasoning with dashi but on the other hand, Uwajima style uses raw red snappers and eat with egg and saysouce based sauce on top of the rice.

Where to eat: Goshiki

Goshiki, Matsuyama - Menu, Prices & Restaurant Reviews - Tripadvisor Goshiki, Matsuyama: See 230 unbiased reviews of Goshiki, rated 4 of 5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #2 of 3,656 restaurants in Matsuyama.

Open 11:00-15:00, 17:00-23:00 every day

Kyushu Area

Sasebo burger/ Nagasaki

Sasebo burger is the popular local food in Sasebo city in Nagasaki. There is no specific definition of Sasebo burger but if the burgers are made in Sasebo, hand-made and make them after the order, it will make them Sasebo burger! In fact, each shop has original and unique hand-made Sasebo burger. It is a good idea to try different Sasebo burger during your stay!

©SASEBO

Where to eat: LOG KIT Sasebo

LOG KIT SASEBO EKI - Menu, Prices & Restaurant Reviews - Tripadvisor Log Kit Sasebo Eki, Sasebo: See 74 unbiased reviews of Log Kit Sasebo Eki, rated 4 of 5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #9 of 1,408 restaurants in Sasebo.

Open 10:00-21:00 (weekdays), 10:00-20:00(weekends)

Shishirian rice/ Saga

Popular local food in Saga, also being loved as home cooking by the locals, Shishirian rice is flavored beef with tomatos and lettuce on top of rice. You can try Shishirian rice at about 40 restaurants in Saga city.

Where to eat: Cafe Ariyume

CAFE ARIYUME, Saga - Restaurant Reviews, Photos & Phone Number - Tripadvisor Cafe Ariyume, Saga: See 15 unbiased reviews of Cafe Ariyume, rated 4 of 5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #44 of 1,704 restaurants in Saga.

Open 8:00-17:00 (weekdays), 8:30-17:00 (Saturdays)

Close Sundays and public holidays

Champon/ Nagasaki

Champon noodle is thick noodle with some ingredients such as vegetables, seafood and fish cake kamaboko. It is widely available all over Japan today but if you are in Nagasaki, try the authentic one at the home of champon!

Where to eat: Shikairo

Shikairo, Nagasaki - Restaurant Reviews, Photos & Phone Number - Tripadvisor Shikairo, Nagasaki: See 670 unbiased reviews of Shikairo, rated 4 of 5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #9 of 2,698 restaurants in Nagasaki.

Open 11:30-15:00, 17:00-21:00

Tonkotsu ramen/ Fukuoka

Tonkotsu ramen, creamy rich soup made of pork bones is now one of the most popular ramen in Japan but it is originally from Fukuoka. If you visit Fukuoka, tonkotsu ramen aka Hakata ramen is must-try!

Where to eat: Ikkousha

Hakata Ikkousha Sohonten, Hakataekimae - Menu, Prices & Restaurant Reviews - Tripadvisor Hakata Ikkousha Sohonten, Hakataekimae: See 212 unbiased reviews of Hakata Ikkousha Sohonten, rated 4 of 5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #3 of 411 restaurants in Ha...

Open 11:00-24:00 (Monday-Saturday), 11:00-21:00(Sunday)

