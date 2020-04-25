Best Places to Visit in Arashiyama: Ideal Place to Be on Your Bucket List!

Introduction

If you are thinking about visiting Kyoto, Arashiyama is a must visit, as it provides a lot of tourist spots and experiences that you can’t have anywhere else in Kyoto.

Even if you are not strongly interested in typical Japanese tourist spots such as temples or shrines, you can have a great time there while surrounded by plenty of nature. In this article, we will tell you how to get there and places to visit in order to make the most of your time in Kyoto!

1. How to get to Arashiyama

There are basically two ways to get to Arashiyama area from Kyoto station.

【JR Line】

If you want to use JR, you can take the “JR Sanin-honsen Sagano Line” from Kyoto station, which provides a line to Saga-Arashiyama station. There is no need to change trains, as it goes directly to JR Saga-Arashiyama station where you can start exploring the Arashiyama area. It takes around 16 minutes and costs 240 yen per adult. For those who are planning to visit other places in Japan, we highly recommend “Japan Rail Pass”. You can get an unlimited access to almost all of the JR lines, including buses and ferries throughout the country with it. It is available only for foreign tourists visiting Japan, so don’t miss the chance and take the advantage of it!

【JR ＋ Hankyu Line】

If you prefer to take the subway, “Karasuma Line” is what you have to take first at Kyoto station! Make sure to transfer to the “Hankyu Electric Railway Kyoto-honsen” at “Shijo station”. You need to continue your journey and change trains again at “Katsura station” to “Arashiyama Line”, which is also operated by Hankyu Electric Railway. It is only a seven-minute ride before arriving at Arashiyama station. The fare is 430 yen per adult.

It may sound complicated as you need to change trains. However, some people choose the second way since the terminal called “Arashiyama station” is closer to the main tourist attractions in Arashiyama area!

2. Togetsukyo Bridge

Togetsukyo Bridge is a 155-meter-long bridge which is built over the Katsura river. It is often referred as an iconic structure in Arashiyama area, and you can find the photos of it in almost all of Japanese travel guide books. Wood is used for some parts of the bridge, including the hand rails, and other fundamental parts such as piers are made of reinforced concrete in order to strengthen the durability. It is only a couple of minute walk from Hankyu Railway Arashiyama station. Once you cross over the bridge, this is where you can start to explore the main sightseeing street and spots in Arashiyama.

The history of Togetsukyo Bridge dates back around 1,200 years ago, when the first one was built by a Buddhist monk. The name of the bridge is sometimes translate as “Moon Crossing Bridge”, as Emperor Emeritus Kameyama (in Heian era) described the scenery as if the moon was moving across the bridge.

The mountain standing in the back is called “Arashiyama Mountain”, and we recommend you to take some time to look for a perfect location to take photos of the bridge and the mountain altogether, before you rush to cross the bridge! From the bridge, you can take only “solo” photos of the mountain, and it doesn’t look much impressive compared to the combination of the bridge and the mountain! As the seasons change, the mountain offers different appearance with several plants such as cherry blossoms in spring and colored leaves in fall.

3. Arashiyama Bamboo Groves

This is probably what many tourists are fascinated with, and the main reason that they decided to visit Arashiyama. Arashiyama Bamboo forest is an iconic highlight in Arashiyama, which particularly refers to a 400-meter-long narrow street surrounded by bamboos. This area was once used as a residential villa for nobilities in Heian era. If you take a close look, you will soon realize that all the bamboos are well taken care of. They are tall and growing straight toward the sky, so you can feel the sunlight shining through the leave, which offers a peaceful atmosphere. It is also relaxing to stop and listen to the sound of all bamboos touching each other in the wind. As it easily gets packed with tourists in daytime, it is better to arrive there early in the morning in order to avoid the crowd!

4. Tenryuji Temple

Tenryuji Temple is one of the most famous Zen temples in Kyoto. It was established by Ashikaga Takauji, who opened the Muromachi Shogunate, in 1339 in order to comfort the spirit of Emperor Godaigo. During Muromachi era, it was ranked first among the most major five Zen temples in Kyoto called “Kyoto Go-zan”. As the main buildings were repeatedly destroyed by fire several times in the past, most buildings that we can see today were rebuilt later during Meiji era. It is a part of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Kyoto.

It is also widely known for the scenic garden where you can walk around while enjoying the seasonal plants throughout a year.

【Tenryuji Temple Official Website】

Open 8:30-17:00

Admission fee: Garden only 500 yen, garden and buildings +300 yen, Dharma hall 500 yen

5. Arashiyama Monkey Park Iwatayama

If you feel a little bit tired of historical sites, this might be a considerable option for you! Arashiyama Monkey Park Iwatayama is a commercial park located in Mt. Iwatayama. First, you need to hike up the 120 stairs to reach the designated rest place, where around 120 Japanese monkeys (also called “Japanese macaque monkeys”) live in wild. They are well-tamed, but you should keep yourself aware of the fact that they are wild. There are actually several strict rules that you need to follow while you are there, such as “Don’t look them in the eyes.” Remember that it is advisable to keep a considerable distance from them while enjoying watching them roaming around the area. You can also buy some food and feed them by hand from a building located on the top of the mountain. In addition, the view of the whole city of Kyoto from there is breathtaking!

【Arashiyama Monkey Park Iwatayama Official Website】

Open 9:00-16:00

Admission fee: 550 yen

6.Toei Kyoto Studio Park

Toei Kyoto Studio Park (also known as “Uzumasa Eigamura”) is a unique theme park. It is accessible by train from the main Arashiyama district and it takes only 30 minutes. The park features a number of reproductions of Japanese traditional buildings, and it is sometimes used for the purpose of filming movies or dramas relevant to Japanese history. Everything looks real, and it makes you feel as if you were back in the Edo era. Before entering the park, you can dress up in Japanese traditional costumes, which includes samurai and ninja. Just walking around the park and watching people working there in a traditional outfit can be an unforgettable memory! They also provide exciting shows and performances featuring Ninja or famous anime characters.

【Toei Kyoto Studio Park Official Website】

Open 9:00-17:00

Admission fee: 2,400 yen per adult

7. Katsura Imperial Villa

Katsura Imperial Villa is a villa comprising of several traditional buildings and stunning gardens which were constructed in 17 century. It was originally used as a private villa for the “Hachijo-no-miya” family who were the official members of the Imperial family. The vast gardens are recognized as a masterpiece of Japanese garden, and the whole villa complex has been preserved as it was for centuries without being destroyed. The imperial Household Agency currently has the right to administrate it. All visitors are required to apply in advance to get a permission to enter the villa.

【Katsura Imperial Villa Official Website】

Conclusion

Each touristic spot featured above has respective characteristics, and gives you an opportunity to discover a new aspect of Kyoto which you have probably never expected before. It will surely become one of the highlights of your stay in Kyoto, and also a part of unforgettable memories in your lifetime!