Your Complete Guide: What to Do in the Minami Ward of Kyoto!

Writer’s profile Karina James is a native of Antigua and Barbuda. She resides in Tokyo and works as a cat butler, pre-school teacher and writer/editor. She’s open to trying any hobby at least once as long as it does not involve ice or snow. Lover of all things snack-related, she adores her friends’ gifts of chocolates and TOUGH gummies. Her dream is to move to Iceland after Japan and swim in the hot springs in her free time.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Established in 1955, Minami (south) ward is one of the eleven wards in Kyoto city, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan. While Kyoto is famous for its iconic landmarks like Kinkaku-ji, Kiyomizu-dera and Fushimi Inari Taisha, the Minami ward offers a quieter, more local perspective on the city. Located in the southern part of Kyoto, this area is home to historical gems, cultural experiences, and hidden treasures that let you avoid the crowds while still immersing yourself in Kyoto’s rich heritage! I always visit Kyoto when I go to the Kansai area, and the endless number of experiences on offer are the main reason why! Here’s your guide to the things to do in Kyoto’s Minami ward.

Places to Visit

1. Toji Temple

Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1994, Toji Temple is renowned for its five-story pagoda which stands at 54.8 meters (180 feet) high, making it the tallest wooden tower in Japan! This iconic temple dates to 796 AD and offers serene gardens and impressive statues. Visitors can explore the monthly flea market, held on the 21st of every month, where food, art, clothes, local crafts and antiques are sold.

Toji Temple

2. Otabe Honkan

One of my favorite things to do when I visit Kyoto is to look for new snacks and confectioneries! For a sweet treat and cultural experience, visit Otabe Honkan, a confectionary specializing in Kyoto’s traditional yatsuhashi sweets. Yatsuhashi is a type of wagashi (Japanese traditional sweets) that are eaten with ocha (green tea). There are many seasonal wagashi to try! At Otabe Honkan, guests can enjoy factory tours and can even try making their own yatsuhashi at the Otabe Main Building or the Otabe Arashiyama Store in Ukyo ward. It’s a fun and delicious activity for all ages!

Otabe Honkan

3. Rokusonnou Jinja

Step back in time at Rokusonnou Jinja, a Shinto shrine dedicated to the grandson of Emperor Seiwa named Minamoto no Tsunemoto (894-961 AD). After his death, he was buried on the shrine’s grounds. With its rich history and cultural significance, this shrine offers a glimpse into ancient Japanese beliefs. Don’t miss the seasonal festivals, like the Benzaiten Opening Ceremony on June 13. It is also a popular spot for cherry blossom viewing from late March to mid-April! Entry is free, and the shrine is open year-round.

Rokusonnou Jinja

4. Site of Rajomon Gate Ruins

Once a grand gateway to ancient Kyoto, the Rajomon Gate Ruins now serves as a historical marker of the Heian period (794 to 1185 AD). Rajomon Gate was located at the southern end of Suzaku-oji Street and was the main gate of the capital, Heian-kyo, one of the historical names of Kyoto. Though the gate itself no longer stands, the site’s cultural significance makes it a fascinating stop for history buffs. There are no archaeological remains of the actual gate, so its location was deduced in 1895 using the South Gate of Toji Temple as a reference! Informational plaques offer insights into Kyoto’s past, and the site is free to visit at any time.

Rajomon Gate Ruins

5. AEON MALL Kyoto

I love shopping and AEON malls are my go-to places for interesting finds at stores like Zara and Uniqlo. Located just a five-minute walk from JR Kyoto Station, AEON MALL Kyoto is perfect for shopping enthusiasts! With a mix of fashion boutiques, electronics stores, and tax-free shopping options, it’s a one-stop destination for souvenirs and more. The mall also features a variety of restaurants serving Japanese and international cuisine. If you are searching for a particular item or just want to explore, visit AEON Mall Kyoto!

AEON MALL Kyoto

Activities

6. Warehouse of Art Terrada

If you are a fan of contemporary art, this is the place for you! Based on the philosophy of “storing not only things, but also value,” Warehouse of Art Terrada is a unique space that is dedicated to the storage of art, media and much more. By creating “places” for artists, collectors, and fans, Terrada transforms the area into a hub for contemporary art and culture. Artists are given the space to exhibit their artwork and host workshops! Unleash your creativity by participating in workshops ranging from pottery to painting. Hours and event details vary, so check the website for updates.

Warehouse of Art Terrada

7. Usagi-to-Watashi Kyoto

Have you been to an usagi (rabbit) cafe? I have! It is an unforgettable experience that you must try in Kyoto. For a whimsical time, head to Usagi-to-Watashi Kyoto, a rabbit-themed cafe and event space. Guests can interact with adorable bunnies while enjoying a cup of tea or coffee. The cafe also hosts cute photography sessions with their resident rabbits and guests. There are also rabbits available for adoption! You can book online or by phone, and the store is open from 11 am to 7:00 pm every day except Thursday.

Usagi-to-Watashi

Food & Drinks

8. Okashi Tsukasa Toji Mochi

Mochi is a sticky rice cake that is often eaten with tasty fillings like the sweet azuki red bean paste. My favorite mochi is ichigo daifuku (strawberry mochi) where an entire strawberry is wrapped in mochi. At Okashi Tsukasa Toji Mochi, visitors line up to try their delicious selection of sweets including their specialty Toji mochi, mug wort daifuku and Inoko mochi. These traditional treats showcase Kyoto’s culinary artistry. Prices are reasonable, and the shop is open from 7 am to 7 pm. Be sure to stop by on your next visit to Kyoto!

9. Obanzai Izakaya Akaho

For a traditional Kyoto dining experience, visit Obanzai Izakaya Akaho, which specializes in Kyoto-style home cooking. The menu features small plates of karaage (fried chicken), seasonal vegetables, tofu, and fresh fish, paired perfectly with local sake. The lunch sets are reasonably priced and are sure to fill you up. The cozy atmosphere and friendly staff make it a great spot for an authentic meal. Check their website for menu updates and operating hours!

Akaho

10. MA

Offering a blend of tradition and modernity, MA is more than just a cafe; it’s a cultural experience. Guests can enjoy a tea course, tea ceremony with chakaiseki cuisine (multi-course meals served before tea during a Japanese tea ceremony) and sweets, and purchase Japanese crafts like pottery and tableware. The serene atmosphere and attention to detail make it a memorable stop in Minami ward. Be sure to make a reservation in advance to secure your chance to experience a tea ceremony that you will never forget!

MA

The Minami ward of Kyoto offers a mix of history, culture, and modern attractions that are perfect for those seeking less crowded areas of Kyoto. From exploring ancient temples to indulging in unique sweets, there’s something for everyone in this charming part of the city. Whether you’re a history buff, foodie, or art enthusiast, Minami ward is a must-visit destination!

Japan Wonder Travel Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help you organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are visiting, our knowledgeable and friendly English speaking guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo and try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake with one of our friendly and knowledgeable English speaking guides!



▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Mt. Fuji Day Trip Bus Tour from Tokyo

Experience the breathtaking views of Mt. Fuji by visiting the highlights of the area on our guided sightseeing bus tour! Departing from Shinjuku in central Tokyo, you can travel comfortably to all of the best spots in the area by bus.

▶Kyoto Private Full Day Walking Tour

On this full-day private tour of Kyoto, you will be able to see the highlights of Kyoto in just one day and at the same time develop a deeper understanding of both the culture of the area and Japan as a whole.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Subscribe to our newsletter!