Shopping for Clothes in Shimokitazawa: What are the Best Stores?

Head west beyond the neon blitz of Shibuya and step into the wonderfully bohemian world of Shimokitazawa! As the skyscrapers disappear in favor of secret alleyways, you’ll know you’ve come to the right place. Shimokita, as the locals call it, is the pinnacle of Tokyo cool with its narrow pedestrian walkways sprawling north and south of the train station. Here, you’ll find equal parts life, art, hip coffee shops, and a food scene that’s as diverse as it is delicious. But let’s be honest, the real draw here? Vintage shopping. Forget the chain stores; Shimokitazawa is a mecca for one-of-a-kind and retro finds with style galore.

Ready to dig in? Let’s dive into the best places to shop ’til you drop in Shimokitazawa’s second-hand shopping wonderland!

1. Stick Out

LUKE WANG, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Flickr

Hold onto your hats (or find a new one), bargain hunters! Stick Out operates on a single, wonderful principle: ¥700 for everything. Yes, you read that right. This second-floor thrift haven is a smorgasbord of used clothing, accessories, and re-styled surprises, all going for the same ridiculously low price. Get ready to wade through a sea of denim (we’ve heard whispers of Levi’s and Lee lurking within!) and other clothes because while not every gem is a diamond, those hidden treasures make the digging more than worth it. Come armed with time and a keen eye, and you may leave with a haul you can’t believe you scored.

Website: Stick Out

2. Kinji

Kinji is a true time capsule. This beloved Japanese vintage chain is a kaleidoscope of second-hand scores, where you can get lost in racks of retro fashion, rock ‘n’ roll band tees, and cutting-edge Japanese streetwear. It’s a deep dive into Japan’s vibrant style history, and while Kinji sits a tad higher on the price scale than other Shimokita haunts, it’s a must-visit for anyone who craves unique pieces without the brand-new price tag. And don’t just stop at the threads; Kinji also has a treasure trove of locally made jewelry and accessories, ready to add that perfect, final touch to your fresh vintage look.

Website: Kinji

3. Desert Snow

Desert Snow isn’t just a vintage store in Shimokitazawa, it’s practically a landmark with six locations dotted around the area! These guys are serious about sourcing unique pieces – their dedicated team hunts overseas monthly, bringing back thousands of items to fill their well-organized and easy-to-browse spaces. Desert Snow is known for mainly stocking an impressive range of men’s vintage gear, emphasizing Ralph Lauren items. Beyond the classics, you’ll find everything from mint-condition 80s and 90s tees and jackets to shoes and beyond. The price tags reflect the rare and curated nature of the selection but trust me, it’s worth it. Their forte is Americana, with killer rock band tees, sports team jackets, hardy work overalls, and even outrageously bold Hawaiian shirts.

Website: Desert Snow

4. 2nd Street

Mr.ちゅらさん, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons (different 2nd Street location but you get the picture!)

2nd Street is Japan’s second-hand shopping superstar, with stores nationwide. Each location has its own vibe, which is unique to its neighborhood, and Shimokitazawa’s outpost is a real standout. The downstairs is a designer’s dream, with high-end labels, while upstairs is a glorious free-for-all of general fashion finds. Basically, there’s something here for every style and wallet size. Don’t let the sheer volume of clothing fool you, though; this place is surprisingly well-organized. You can hunt by category, or even by color, making the quest for that perfect piece a breeze. Plus, with frequent sales and campaigns, it’s worth popping in regularly to bag a bargain.

Website: 2nd Street Shimokitazawa

5. Step Ahead

Step into Step Ahead a Shimokitazawa staple with not one, but four stores to explore! This isn’t your typical stuffy vintage shop; it’s a second-hand haven that welcomes everyone from the littlest style-seeker to the most seasoned thrifter. Their racks burst with a dizzying mix of everyday second-hand gems and truly unique vintage finds. If you’re new to the vintage game or need some outfit inspiration, fear not! The super friendly staff are like style guides, ready to help you find your perfect fit. Plus, with the owner constantly jetting off on buying trips, you’ll always find fresh, on-trend pieces hitting the floor.

Website: Step Ahead

6. Micmo

Micmo is another Shimokitazawa legend, sporting a handful of stores, each a slightly different beast. The first shop is the kingpin – a vast sprawl overflowing with vintage finds, particularly if you’re after a casual, sporty vibe. They’re also one of the cheapest vintage shops in the neighborhood! Each Micmo location is a treasure chest of 90s and beyond American vintage, packed to the rafters with both men’s and women’s styles, usually falling between the sweet spot of ¥1,000 and ¥5,000. Make sure to hit all their locations; you never know what you might unearth!

Instagram: @micmo_shimokita

7. NEW YORK JOE EXCHANGE

Naoko Takano, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 via Flickr

New York Joe Exchange exudes cool from the second you walk in, and I dare you to leave empty-handed. Looking for that statement piece that no one else will have? You’ve found your happy place. This warehouse-like store is stuffed with pre-loved, imported clothing – and they’re even happy to take your unwanted gems in trade! With a ¥10,000 cap and most items around ¥2,000, you can experiment with new styles. And make sure to circle the first Sunday of each month on your calendar because that’s when the prices are slashed in half!

Website: New York Joe Exchange

8. Chicago

youthkee, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

Chicago is a name that echoes through Tokyo’s thrifting scene, and for good reason. This iconic Japanese chain is a shrine to second-hand style, brimming with pre-loved streetwear. Forget predictable racks; Chicago curates a wild collision of Japanese cool and Western flair. Whether you’re hunting for a statement graphic tee, a cozy vintage sweater, or a unique accessory to complete your look, this is the spot. Prepare to be amazed by the sheer volume and variety. You’ll likely be shelling out 3000 yen or more, but trust me, you’re paying for pieces with character that can’t be found anywhere else.

Website: Chicago

9. Dylan

You’ll find Dylan, a Shimokita staple, in two prime locations. Their main store, three minutes from Shimokitazawa Station’s north side, is impossible to miss with its vintage movie theatre marquee, making it ridiculously Instagrammable (and shopping-worthy, of course). Dylan’s the place to be if you’re hunting for unique vintage accessories: killer jewelry, statement sunnies, and hats that demand attention. Be warned, though, these treasures come with a price tag that’s a little higher than your average thrift store find. But trust us, the quality and originality make it worth every yen.

Website: Dylan

10. Big Time

Big Time isn’t a basic vintage store, it’s an experience, and their Shimokitazawa outpost is a prime example. Tucked away on a side street, this two-story vintage emporium is a must-visit in a neighborhood already swimming in used clothing gems. Forget digging through racks; Big Time’s curated collection, sourced from the US and Europe, is a time capsule of cool from the 50s to the 90s. Expect especially well-preserved finds from the 50s to the 70s, displayed like works of art. But it’s not just about the clothes – dive into a treasure chest of vintage accessories, bags, bandanas, and even bold Mexican rugs. Plus, their original retro designs add a unique twist to the mix.

Website: Big Time

