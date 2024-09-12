Top 10 Tattoo Shops in Tokyo

Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

As fashion trends come and go, tattoos are forever. Sure, they may have a controversial and taboo history here in Japan, but that’s slowly changing. Once linked to criminals and gangs, now tattoos are just as likely, if not more, to be seen on people of all ages and genders. It’s a show of fashion and a commitment to permanently marking one’s body with a piece of art. However, while tattoos are gaining mainstream popularity, people with tattoos are still banned from entering many onsen, swimming pools, and gyms in Japan. But if that is not a concern, or if you want to find cool tattoo-related merchandise, look no further!

If you’re in Tokyo or headed there and want something a little more than the typical souvenir, keep reading for our guide to the 10 best tattoo shops in Tokyo.

1. Sailor’s Grave Tattoo

Sailor’s Grave Tattoo with permission

Let’s dive straight into Tokyo’s tattoo scene and start with a shop that’s a personal favorite. Head to Shimokitazawa, the heart of Tokyo’s vibrant indie scene, where Sailor’s Grave Tattoo is THE place for traditional old-school ink. This is the spot for bold lines, punchy colors, and designs that scream classic Americana. Not surprisingly, Sailor’s Grave is the go-to for many of Tokyo’s rock n’ roll community and visiting tattoo enthusiasts. The friendly English-speaking owner and artist, Abe san, is a tattooing master, ready to bring your vision to life or offer a killer design from his extensive flash collection. And if you’re still on the fence about committing to ink, don’t worry – Sailor’s Grave has a nice selection of merch to let you sport the style without the needle.

Kaigoon with permission

Website: Sailor’s Grave Tattoo

2. Tokyo Three Tides

Justin Wolfe, CC BY 2.0 via Flickr

Tokyo Three Tides isn’t just famous. It’s legendary! Featured in many tattoo documentaries, books, and magazines, this tattoo shop is a must-visit for anyone in Japan, with branches in Osaka, Kyoto, and Shibuya, Tokyo. The artists here are among the world’s best, churning out stunning tattoos in every style imaginable. From intricate Japanese and American designs to minimalist one-point pieces, there’s something for everyone. And if you’re lucky, you might even snag a tattoo from a world-famous guest artist! Three Tides may be pricier than other shops, but it’s worth every yen. The quality of work and the shop’s reputation are second to none. And if you’re a foreigner, don’t worry; some artists speak English and are all pros at catering to international clients. Tokyo Three Tides is incredibly popular, so book your appointment well in advance.

Website: Tokyo Three Tides

3. Inkrat Tattoo

Matthew Dibblee with permission

If you’re searching for a tattoo shop that oozes classic Americana, don’t sleep on Inkrat Tattoo in Koenji, Tokyo. This old-school shop promises bold lines and bright colors, reminiscent of the days when sailors would proudly display their inked skin after returning from World War II. Inspired by legends like Bob Shaw, a pioneer of the 1940s traditional tattoo style, Inkrat Tattoo captures the essence of a bygone era and ink tattoos that stand the test of time. If you’re searching for a unique and old-school tattoo experience, this shop is a must-visit for any traveler exploring Tokyo’s alternative scene.

Matthew Dibblee with permission

Website: Inkrat Tattoo

4. Horiyasu Tattoo

If you’re looking for a tattoo as timeless as Japan itself, you have to meet Horiyasu. He’s a master of traditional Japanese inkwork and is renowned worldwide for his stunning pieces. Horiyasu specializes in large-scale Japanese tattoos, focusing on themes like Buddhist deities, dragons, tigers, and samurai warriors. But finding Horiyasu isn’t as easy as walking into a shop. Tucked away in an apartment in Asakusa, he requires advanced notice and a Japanese translator to ensure smooth communication. The effort is well worth it, though, because Horiyasu is a talented artist and a genuinely kind and welcoming person. Although he now uses an electric tattoo machine, he still maintains the traditional hand-poked technique, resulting in modern and timeless tattoos.

Website: Horiyasu Tattoo

5. Yellow Blaze Tattoo

Shing Chan with permission via Facebook

If you’re looking for traditional Japanese tattoos, look no further than Yellow Blaze Tattoo. Shige, the master artist and owner, has been crafting intricate, full-body irezumi tattoos since 1995. His work is a mesmerizing blend of Japanese folklore, bursting with mythical creatures like dragons and demons, serene Buddhas, and vibrant flowers. A world-renowned tattoo artist, Shige has inked bodies across the globe and published stunning books showcasing his art. While his studio is a bit outside Tokyo in Yokohama, it’s well worth the journey. Even if you’re not ready to take the plunge to get inked, don’t miss the chance to explore Shige’s world. His book, “Shige,” offers a stunning visual feast of his artistry, while his web store is full of unique merchandise.

Website: Yellow Blaze Tattoo

6. Red Bunny Tattoo

Red Bunny Tattoo with permission via Facebook

Red Bunny Tattoo is a cozy studio tucked away on the third floor of a building near Kichijoji Station. A quick 20-minute ride from Shinjuku, this unassuming spot offers top-notch ink at slightly more wallet-friendly prices. They boast a talented team of four artists specializing in everything from intricate Japanese designs to bold tribal marks, delicate flowers, and clean lettering. And don’t worry about being shy because their private tattoo rooms provide a comfortable and intimate setting. Before you ink, you can schedule a consultation to connect with the artist who best aligns with your vision and start creating the tattoo of your dreams.

Website: Red Bunny Tattoo

7. Tokyo Hardcore Tattoo

Are you suddenly in the mood to get a spontaneous tattoo in Tokyo? Look no further than Tokyo Hardcore Tattoo. This edgy, walk-in shop is refreshing from the usual reservation-only scene. You’re sure to find your perfect match with a crew of skilled artists specializing in everything from bold, colorful designs to delicate watercolor masterpieces. Don’t let the shop’s name fool you, though, because the artists here are as friendly as they are talented, making your tattoo experience and trip to Japan memorable.

Website: Tokyo Hardcore Tattoo

8. Artemis Tattoo

Artemis Tattoo with permission

Are you dreaming of a Sailor Moon, One Piece, or Evangelion tattoo that’s straight out of the anime? Check out Artemis Tattoo. The shop is located near Numabukuro station and is a cozy and welcoming space in Nakano, Tokyo. The talented artist and owner, Hachi, has a knack for turning your favorite anime and manga characters into stunning, detailed ink. Originally from France, Hachi moved to Tokyo to pursue her passion for tattooing. Her style blends fine lines, bold blacks, and vibrant colors, but her anime-inspired pieces truly set her apart. Whether you’re a fan of classic shows or the latest hits, Hachi’s artistry will permanently bring your favorite characters to life on your skin.

Website: Artemis Tattoo

9. Japan Tattoo

Japan Tattoo with permission

If you want to commemorate your trip with a souvenir you’ll never lose, Japan Tattoo in Shinjuku is your go-to spot for some seriously cool ink. This English-speaking studio is perfect for foreigners, offering a taste of authentic Japanese artistry with a side of the incredible customer service that Japan is known for. Whether you dream of a traditional Japanese tattoo or a quirky lucky cat, their talented artists will be able to make it a reality. Booking ahead is always smart, but don’t let that stop you from popping in if the urge strikes. They’re happy to chat about any ideas you might have, and if they aren’t too busy, you might just find yourself with a new piece of body art right then and there!

Website: Japan Tattoo

10. Studio Muscat

Tattoo by Eiji – Studio Muscat with permission

Looking for a seriously cool Japanese souvenir? Asao-san and her talented team of Japanese artists have been inking stunning tattoos since 2003. Their Shibuya studio is a welcoming space for both tattoo veterans and first-timers. Want a cherry blossom branch blooming on your arm or a majestic koi carp swimming across your shoulder? Studio Muscat can customize any design to suit your unique style. Their staff speaks English fluently, so don’t worry about getting your ideas lost in translation. It’s easy to see why this is one of the most popular shops in Tokyo!

Website: Studio Muscat

Are you thinking about getting a tattoo in Tokyo, Japan? Hopefully, you can find the shop and artist that is perfect for you. After all, who can resist the temptation to immortalize their Japanese adventure on their skin?

