10 Best Places to See Live Music in Tokyo

Tokyo’s live music scene is a sonic playground where diverse sounds collide, and talent thrives! From intimate gigs at local live houses to colossal arena shows, there’s a stage for every music enthusiast. Tokyo has it all, whether you’re into rock, jazz, electronic, or traditional Japanese music. The city attracts both local and international artists, creating a dynamic atmosphere that never fails to impress.

Attending a live show in Tokyo isn’t just about the music; it’s an immersive journey into the city’s pulsating soul and boundless creativity. So, whether you’re a dedicated fan or just looking to explore something new, Tokyo’s live music scene promises unforgettable moments and a soundtrack that will resonate long after the show. If you need help figuring out where to start, here are ten of the best places to see live music in Tokyo to get you grooving in the right direction.

1. Blue Note Tokyo

Blue Note Tokyo is a legendary jazz club that pulsates with soulful melodies and captivating performances. Nestled in the heart of Aoyama, this iconic venue has become a mecca for jazz enthusiasts worldwide. You’ll be transported back to the golden age of music with its intimate setting and soul-stirring performances. From international legends like Oscar Peterson, Tony Bennett, and Herbie Hancock to local talents, Blue Note Tokyo attracts top-notch musicians who make magic on stage. Sure, tickets can be a splurge, but it’s worth every penny for serious jazz fans. Immerse yourself in the exceptional sound and impeccable service, and let the music sweep you away. Blue Note Tokyo guarantees an unforgettable jazz experience that will leave you craving more.

Website: Blue Note Tokyo

2. Shelter

Shelter is a hidden gem for music lovers seeking an authentic and intimate live music experience. Tucked away in the hip Shimokitazawa neighborhood, this underground venue exudes a raw, gritty atmosphere that sets the stage for unforgettable performances. This venue hosts a kaleidoscope of local and international artists across genres, from indie rock to punk to experimental sounds. In its compact space, the energy is electric, and the connection between musicians and fans is tangible. Immerse yourself in Tokyo’s thriving underground music scene and experience the creative pulse of Shimokitazawa at this well-loved venue.

Website: Shelter

3. Ruby Room

Via Facebook with permission

The Ruby Room is regarded as one of the best live houses in Shibuya’s bustling Dogenzaka district. Despite its small size, this cozy live bar and nightclub has become a mecca for Tokyo’s creative crowd since 2002. Here, you’ll discover an eclectic mix of live performances and DJs, showcasing a wide range of musical talents from both local and international acts. With a capacity of just 150 people, this intimate space creates an electrifying atmosphere where you never know who might take the stage. From world-renowned artists like Belle & Sebastian to Basement Jaxx playing secret shows, The Ruby Room is where unforgettable moments unfold. Don’t miss their legendary open mic nights every Tuesday, where the next big stars make their mark. Get ready for an extraordinary night of music and an opportunity to witness the birth of tomorrow’s next star artist at The Ruby Room.

Website: Ruby Room

4. Nippon Budokan

Nippon Budokan, Tokyo’s legendary indoor arena, is a cultural landmark that has witnessed unforgettable events like the first Beatles concert in Japan in 1966! Other top artists who have performed here include music legends like Duran Duran, Bob Dylan, Mariah Carey, and more. With its iconic octagonal shape and capacity for 14,000 spectators, it’s the perfect venue to experience electrifying performances across genres like rock, pop, jazz, and classical. Beyond music, Nippon Budokan also hosts martial arts events and cultural exhibitions, making it a versatile space loved by locals and visitors alike. Seeing a concert here is an awe-inspiring experience, as the grand architecture and impeccable acoustics ensure a sensational show from any seat. Prepare for a night of epic music and lifelong memories at Nippon Budokan.

Website: Nippon Budokan

5. UFO Club

Aki_Kondo via Flickr with permission

Love rock & roll? Head to Koenji’s UFO Club, the quirky haven for Tokyo’s indie, punk, and psychedelic music scene. Here, you’ll discover underground artists making waves in Japan’s rock & roll world. From the wild sounds of Guitar Wolf to the surf rock vibes of The 5678’s (you might remember seeing them in Kill Bill!), this venue showcases established legends and up-and-coming bands with a cult following. The UFO Club blurs the line between artist and fan as everyone mingles in the main bar after sets. Brace yourself for a psychedelic experience as you step into a world adorned with dark red paintings that set the perfect mood for the mind-bending music you’re about to hear. Just make sure to leave your headache at the door because this place is all about letting loose and enjoying unforgettable and loud tunes.

Website: UFO Club

6. WOMB

Get ready to dance the night away at Womb, Tokyo’s legendary nightclub in the vibrant Shibuya district. Renowned for its electrifying atmosphere and world-class DJs, this hotspot is a must-visit for house, techno, and bass music enthusiasts. From Steve Aoki to DJ Snake, Womb has hosted top electronic artists from around the globe. As you step inside, you’ll be impressed by the high ceilings, the dazzling giant mirrorball (the biggest in Asia!), and an immersive sound system. Let the music envelop you while LED screens add a touch of visual magic. Womb’s parties are a nightly celebration of electric house and booming hip-hop, making it a nightlife experience like no other. Prepare to groove to the beats and unleash your inner party animal at Womb in Shibuya.

Website: WOMB

7. WWW X

WWW X is where music lovers discover the next big thing and experience unforgettable moments in Tokyo’s music scene. This iconic live music venue in Shibuya, produced by Space Shower TV, brings you electrifying performances with an underground edge. With top-notch sound and lighting, the music experience here is excellent. From indie rock and punk to electronic and experimental music, WWW X showcases various genres that will keep you grooving all night. Step into this intimate space and let the raw energy and creativity of the performances inspire you.

Website: WWW X

8. Ariake Arena

Ariake Arena in Odaiba is Tokyo’s destination for unforgettable concerts. Initially built for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, this state-of-the-art indoor arena quickly became a music lover’s paradise. With its impeccable acoustics, the arena ensures an immersive experience that will leave you speechless or singing along! From chart-topping international sensations like Harry Styles, Post Malone, and Charlie Puth to local talents, Ariake Arena hosts diverse artists and bands representing various musical genres. With a seating capacity of up to 15,000, the concerts here are nothing short of electrifying, delivering an incredible atmosphere filled with excitement and energy.

Website: Ariake Arena

9. LIQUIDROOM

LIQUIDROOM is nothing short of legendary. First established in Shinjuku’s Kabukicho district, it has since relocated to the more upscale neighborhood of Ebisu, offering a diverse lineup of live events. The venue’s long, rectangular space boasts excellent size and sound quality, making it a prime destination for music fans. With a capacity of 1000, it fits the bill as an intimate venue to see popular artists. Renowned for hosting an array of genres, it has welcomed global superstars like Rihanna, Foo Fighters, and Daft Punk, as well as emerging Japanese artists. With a reputation as one of Tokyo’s best live music spots, this venue guarantees a great experience that will leave you craving more.

Website: LIQUIDROOM

10. Kazunoya Oiwake

via Facebook with permission

Get ready to experience the vibrant world of Minyo, traditional Japanese folk songs, at Kazunoya Oiwake in the heart of Asakusa. Opened initially as Oiwake Minton Sakaba, this classic venue has been enchanting audiences since the mid-1950s before reopening under its new name. As you step inside, you’ll feel the rich culture of Minyo music, where the waiters and waitresses double as performers. Dinner is entertaining, with traditional music performed on the shamisen, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening. From popular folk songs to spontaneous performances by talented audience members, Kazunoya Oiwake is a hub of contemporary Minyo culture. Soak in the atmosphere, tap your feet to the rhythmic melodies, and get a taste of traditional Japan at this extraordinary restaurant and venue.

Website: Kazunoya Oiwake

