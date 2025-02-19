10 Best Places to Buy Retro Games in Tokyo

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

Tokyo continues to attract people from all over the world as a modern city that combines state-of-the-art technology with traditional Japanese culture. When it comes to video game culture in Japan, Tokyo is central hub. Here, the world of retro video games continues to boast strong popularity, even competing with new releases and triple A titles. For those who still have a love for the good old days of video games, Tokyo’s retro game stores will make you feel like a kid in a candy store. Inside these game stores, you will find Famicom cassettes with beautiful dots and hard-to-find video game consoles lined up like treasures. By acquiring a Japanese retro game, you can make your trip even more memorable. Read along as we introduce 10 carefully selected retro game shops in Tokyo that you should visit!

1. Super Potato (Akihabara)

Jesusbella, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Akihabara’s Super Potato boasts an overwhelming inventory of classic games such as NES and Mega Drive, as well as rare LSI games. The building’s third through fifth floors are packed with timeless retro games, with a differently themed gaming experience awaiting you on each floor. In addition to game sales, there is a wide selection of candy snacks and pop culture character goods, as well as a gaming arcade. Come to this infamous gaming location for an adventure filled with nostalgic video games, and culture!

Official Website: Super Potato

2. Retro Game Camp (Akihabara)

Retro Game Camp offers a large collection of nostalgic retro games, including ones for both the Famicom and Super Famicom game systems! The store also offers a wide variety of retro games for various consoles, including Game Boy, Nintendo-64, NEOGEO, and Mega Drive. Furthermore, they offer battery repair and replacement for each game system on offer, so you can rest assured you are getting the best value for your purchase. Retro Game Camp also offers mail-order purchasing, and a guarantee that all delivered products will arrive with the batteries already replaced. Take this opportunity to rediscover the golden age of retro gaming!

Official Website: Retro Game Champ

3. Trader Akiba (Akihabara)

With a history of over 15 years in Akihabara, Trader Akiba is an anime and game goods specialty store with three locations throughout Akihabara, and one in Shinjuku. On the second floor of the main Akihabara store, the retro game floor is spread out, with an assortment of nostalgic games. From the NES and Super NES, to a variety of retro games, you can really feel the history of video game culture on this floor. In addition to the second floor, there is also a DVD and Blu-ray floor with an area dedicated to PC games, boasting a full lineup that can be enjoyed all day long. We invite you to visit this game trader where you can immerse yourself in the world of anime and gaming!

Official Website: Trader Akiba

4. Surugaya (Akihabara)

Surugaya is a nationwide chain of anime and game goods stores, with a whopping seven stores in Akihabara. Each store is divided into different genres, and each has its own building, such as a building specializing in games, plastic models, and hobbies. This makes it very easy to find a particular item. If you are concerned about the availability of the game you want, don’t worry. At Surugaya, you can check the inventory status in advance on the official website, making it easy to find the item you are looking for. Find whatever games you desire while immersing yourself in the world of anime and games!

Official Website: Surugaya

5. Mandarake (Nakano)

Asanagi, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Although the name “Mandarake” is typically associated with a manga specialty store, the Nakano store carries a wide variety of goods from all aspects of anime and video game entertainment. The Nakano store is the main Mandarake branch, with the “Mandarake Galaxy Floor” on the second floor featuring a wide selection of retro video games. In addition to game consoles and software, the store also carries peripherals, strategy books, and more, making it an irresistible lineup for game enthusiasts. This is the ideal place to explore the world of anime and games in depth!

Official Website: Mandarake

6. Lashinbang (Nakano)

Lashinbang is a premium anime store that operates nationwide. Among them, the Nakano store is a treasure trove for anime, game, and music lovers. There are three Rashinban stores in Nakano, each specializing in a different genre. Among them, “Nakano Audio Visual Store” sells and buys nostalgic retro games, and has a wide collection of games, both new and used.

In addition to games, the store also offers a wide variety of retro music CDs and DVDs. This opens up the chance to get your hands on the soundtracks of classic games or the theme songs of old-fashioned anime. Enjoy your time in Nakano as you allow you enjoy the nostalgia of the music and games on offer.

Official Website: Lashinbang

7. Game Station (Nakano)

Game Station is a store specializing in officially licensed sundries related to foreign video games. The actual store is located on the 2nd floor of Nakano Broadway and offers rare items loved by game fans around the world. The physical store accepts cash only, but you can easily check the latest software arrivals and special sales information on the Game Station website, blog, and X (Twitter).

Official Website: Game Station

8. BOOKOFF (Various Locations)

yto, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

BOOKOFF is a major chain of used book, CD, and DVD stores located throughout Japan. In 1990, BOOKOFF started as a tiny store in a residential area of Sagamihara City, Kanagawa Prefecture, and has grown into a huge chain carrying used goods with over 800 stores in Japan and abroad. In addition to books and media, BOOKOFF also offers a wide selection of retro games. These games include those from the famicom systems and similar retro consoles. At BOOKOFF, you may be able to find rare bargains for items you may have only seen online. This is the spot for the best deals on old-fashioned gaming collectables!

Official Website: BOOKOFF

9. Super Potato (Ikebukuro)

Explore the world of games in Ikebukuro, the town of subcultures! Ikebukuro, the center of subculture following Akihabara, offers a wide range of games from old to new. The store presents as a condensed version of Japan’s gaming history, with a wide variety of games from Japan’s video game history on display. In this store, you can even try games before purchasing, as well as play rare game consoles that are no longer manufactured. Come to Super Potato if you value trying before you buy, and finding rare, sought after collectors’ items.

Official Website: Super Potato (Ikebukuro)

10. BEEP Akihabara (Akihabara)

BEEP Akihabara handles a wide variety of items, including retro games and PCs. From arcade board components, Pong, and Invader, to nostalgic retro PCs like the PC98, PC88, X68000, MSX, and TOWNS, the selection is unmatched. This store is a place where retro game fans can experience an intricate retro gaming world that goes beyond console units and software, where new discoveries await you.

Official Website: BEEP Akihabara

We hope that you have found a place that you would love to visit and immerse yourself in nostalgic feelings. In Tokyo, there are many places that aim to preserve the charm of old retro games and gaming culture to preserve this influential part of history. By visiting these stores, you will be able to feel the depth and power of this culture and observe how it has evolved over time. Furthermore, visiting retro game stores is a worthwhile experience not just because of the products you can buy, but also because of the atmosphere within each uniquely designed store, and feelings of community that arise as you encounter the like-minded people behind them. These encounters and discoveries are sure to enrich your memories of Tokyo, where the world of retro gaming awaits you to bring new surprises and excitement.

