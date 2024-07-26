10 Best Anime Things to do in Tokyo

Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, but raised from the age of 3 near Seattle, Washington. He’s been living in Tokyo for about 7 years, and graduated from Temple University, Japan with degrees in economics and international business. He loves traveling of course, but also cooking, snowboarding, some video games as well. His biggest interest is songwriting/music production, more specifically electronic music… (think Skrillex, Marshmello, Daft Punk, etc.) He also has terrible humor as you’ll notice, but he hopes you’ll enjoy it!

Hey, did you know that Japan has this really cool stuff called Anime? Yeah, it’s this pretty cool cartoon kind of stuff and apparently a lot of people like it! Just kidding, we all know Anime is everywhere and one of Japan’s most incredible contributions to the global entertainment industry! So what’s the point? Well, Tokyo has a plethora of Anime-centric experiences waiting to be explored. Whether you’re a seasoned Otaku or just dipping your toes into the vibrant world of Japanese animation, this guide will lead you through the top Anime-related activities in Tokyo. From the iconic Akihabara to the whimsical Studio Ghibli Museum, get ready for an unforgettable journey into the heart of Anime culture!

1. Akihabara

Welcome to Akihabara, the epicenter of Otaku culture! Dive into a neon-lit wonderland where Anime, Manga, and electronics collide. Beyond the sea of colorful billboards, explore hidden gems like Mandarake Complex for rare finds and animate yourself in the massive Akihabara UDX building. Don’t forget to recharge at themed cafes, like the Gundam Café, where you can sip coffee surrounded by your favorite giant robots. For a truly unique experience, visit Akihabara’s bustling streets during the night when the district truly comes alive with energy.

2. Studio Ghibli Museum

Whisk yourself away to the enchanting world of Studio Ghibli in Mitaka. The Ghibli Museum is a haven for fans of Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke, and various other Ghibli films. Be sure to secure your tickets in advance and step into a realm where imagination knows no bounds. Wander through the charming exhibits, including a life-sized Catbus from My Neighbor Totoro, and revel in the magic that Hayao Miyazaki’s creations bring to life. Remember, no photography is allowed inside, so let the memories unfold in your heart.

3. Nakano Broadway

Escape the mainstream and venture to Nakano Broadway, somewhat of a hidden gem tucked away from the bustling crowds (or well, in comparison to places like Shibuya and Shinjuku). This multi-level shopping complex is a mecca for collectors, boasting an extensive array of Anime merchandise, rare Manga, and vintage toys. Unearth treasures in Mandarake, explore quirky specialty shops, and immerse yourself in the retro ambiance. Nakano Broadway is not just a shopping destination; it’s a nostalgic journey into the roots of Anime fandom.

4. Tokyo Anime Center in DNP Plaza Shibuya

Nestled in the heart of Shibuya, the Tokyo Anime Center is a dynamic showcase of contemporary Anime culture. Dive into the ever-changing exhibits featuring the latest and greatest in the Anime world, some of which feature Augmented Reality. Grab exclusive merchandise, meet fellow enthusiasts, and witness the pulse of Anime innovation in this vibrant space. Afterward, explore the iconic Shibuya district for a perfect blend of modernity and tradition.

5. Pokemon Center Mega Tokyo

Embark on a Pokemon pilgrimage in Ikebukuro, where the Pokemon Center Mega Tokyo awaits. This massive store is a haven for Pokemon trainers, featuring exclusive merchandise, interactive displays, and a life-sized Snorlax (debatable) that welcomes you. There are also various other towering Pokemon models to snap pictures with! Whether you’re a die-hard Pokemon fan or just starting your journey, this center is a must-visit for all aspiring Pokemon Masters.

6. Suginami Animation Museum

Take a journey through the evolution of Anime at the Suginami Animation Museum, nestled in the quiet residential district of Suginami, which is, perhaps not known by many, the true Anime capital of Tokyo (not Akihabara or Ikebukuro). This museum provides a captivating exploration of the artistry and techniques behind your favorite Anime series. Engage with interactive exhibits, discover the history of animation, and try your hand at creating your own Anime masterpiece. Suginami Animation Museum offers a unique perspective on the creative process, making it a must-visit for those eager to unravel the secrets behind the captivating world of Anime.

7. Character Cafes

Leesean, CC BY-SA 2.0, via flickr

Step into the whimsical world of character cafes, where your favorite Anime characters come to life—on your plate! From Pikachu pancakes to Totoro-themed treats, Tokyo boasts a plethora of cafes that serve up not only delicious food but also a feast for the eyes. Dive into the immersive atmosphere as staff members don costumes, transforming into beloved characters. A visit to a character cafe (character stores, too)is a delightful way to merge your love for Anime with the culinary delights of Japanese cuisine, creating memories that are as flavorful as they are fun.

8. Toei Animation Museum

Delve into the archives of legendary animation studio Toei at the Toei Animation Museum, founded only 5 years ago, in Nerima. Gain insight into the making of iconic Anime series like Dragon Ball and Sailor Moon through exhibits, original sketches, and multimedia displays. This museum offers a unique opportunity to connect with the roots of Anime and witness the magic that happens behind the scenes. A visit to Toei Animation Museum is not just a journey through history; it’s a chance to become a part of the Anime-making process.

9. Animate Ikebukuro

For the ultimate Anime shopping spree, head to Ikebukuro’s Animate, a megastore dedicated to all things Anime and Manga. Spanning multiple floors, Animate offers an extensive selection of merchandise, from plushies and keychains to manga and DVDs. Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere as you explore themed sections dedicated to your favorite series. With exclusive releases and limited-edition items, Animate is a paradise for collectors and casual fans alike. Get lost in the aisles, and who knows, you might stumble upon a hidden gem that becomes the crown jewel of your Anime collection.

10. JUMP Shops

Shonen Jump is one of the biggest names to know in Manga and Anime, just like Toei. The JUMP Shops scattered across Tokyo are a tribute to the legendary Shonen Jump magazine. Step into a world where Naruto, One Piece, and Dragon Ball come to life through a myriad of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, and exclusive collectibles. The vibrant and energetic atmosphere of these shops perfectly captures the spirit of beloved shonen series. Whether you’re a seasoned fan or a newcomer, a visit to a JUMP Shop is a pilgrimage into the heart of Japanese pop culture, where the adventures never end.

