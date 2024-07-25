10 Best Places to Eat Fresh Fish in Japan

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

There are many gourmet foods to eat when visiting Japan, and fish dishes should not be overlooked! Japan’s fish-eating culture is at the heart of this nation’s cuisine and is an important part of the diet for many Japanese. Since Japan is surrounded by the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Japan, Japanese fish markets are overflowing with an abundance of seafood and this provides the foundation for Japan’s fresh fish cuisine. In addition to sashimi and sushi, Japan’s fish-eating culture is also very diverse, with many different ways of preparing fish, including grilled fish, boiled fish, nabe dishes, tempura, onigiri, and more. This article features some of the best places in Japan where you can taste these delicious fish dishes!

1. Oma (Aomori)

Known as the unexplored region of the Tsugaru Straits in Aomori, Oma is blessed with diverse and abundant seafood. Here, warm and cold currents mingle and many plankton breed, creating a treasure sea that attracts a wide variety of fish. The real treasure of Oma however, is its tuna fishery, which boasts a rich history of over 100 years. This fishery has made Oma world-famous and has become a symbol of the town, known for its delicious taste and unique cooking methods. A visit to Oma is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beautiful sea scenery, fresh seafood, and especially delicious tuna.

2. Toyosu (Tokyo)

The Toyosu Market is a large-scale location for trade where vast quantities of seafood and produce are gathered daily. If you plan on visiting the market, we recommend taking a tour course that allows anyone to walk through the market and enjoy the lively atmosphere of fresh produce. These are typically safer than trying to go through the hectic market on your own. The market also has an extensive restaurant area with 22 eateries. Here, visitors can enjoy a variety of fish dishes such as sushi, kaisen-don, and more.

3. Kanazawa (Ishikawa),

Kanazawa is a city where the taste of fish shines through. It is a place where rainfall is abundant, and the blessings from the mountains and the proximity to the Sea of Japan combine to create a perfect harmony with nature. Melting snow and rainwater which is rich in nutrients from the local mountains, modestly flow from the rivers to the sea, filling this land with luxuriant nutrients. This blessed environment makes it a shining paradise for fish to grow deliciously. And what is harvested here is the very bounty of the Sea of Japan including snow crab, yellowtail, and oysters. These fresh seafood are truly treasures nurtured by nature. In Kanazawa, local chefs magically transform these gifts and create wonderful dishes.

4. Matsuura (Nagasaki)

Matsuura in Nagasaki has developed through the abundance of horse mackerel and sardines, and is a center of marine products that is nationally recognized. Matsuura is especially famous for its horse mackerel, which grows exceptionally fresh and flavorful. It can be prepared many ways, but fried horse mackerel is highly regarded as a specialty of this city. The fried horse mackerels you will taste here are truly exquisite, and once you put them in your mouth, you will never forget their taste.

5. Nishiki (Kyoto)

Nishiki Market is called “Kyoto’s kitchen” by many, and as its name suggests, it shines as the center of Kyoto’s food culture. Ingredients from this market are used not only in Kyoto’s ryotei and kappo restaurants, but also in Kyoto’s home cooking, supporting the traditional taste of Kyoto cuisine. Nishiki Market is located in the Kyoto basin and has been providing Kyoto residents with fresh seafood since ancient times. Fresh and seasonal fish are lined up in the stores, showing visitors a treasure trove of delicious ingredients. Visitors are drawn to the seasonal changes in the offerings, which are loved as raw ingredients for Kyoto’s traditional cuisine. Furthermore, Nishiki Market is famous not only for its seafood, but also for its prepared foods, making it a great place to eat and drink. Visitors can enjoy the delicious delicacies made from the freshest ingredients while at the same time experiencing the local culture and scenery.

6. Hakodate (Hokkaido)

The waters around Hakodate in Hokkaido are a special place where warm and cold currents are gathered, bringing a variety of fish to these waters each season. This is truly an ideal place for a treasure trove of marine life. Squid, cod, hokke, flounder, sea urchin, abalone, and even the best quality kelp in Japan are on offer here. Hakodate Market is a culinary paradise that makes the most of the fresh seafood delivered from this blessed ocean treasure trove. The market’s restaurants and eateries offer visitors a celebration of exquisite fish cuisine, with the bounty of the fresh sea infused into each dish.

7. Otaru (Hokkaido)

Otaru is home to a diverse array of about 40 different species of fish and shellfish. The area used to be famous for herring, but in recent years the number of herring has been on the decline. Instead, the area shines as a place where visitors can encounter new gifts from the sea such as cod, abalone, and anglerfish. The waters of Otaru provide a rich habitat for many types of fish and shellfish, making it a treasure trove of foodstuffs.

8. Wakayama (Wakayama)

The waters of Wakayama are blessed with the powerful currents of the Kuroshio Current and the Seto Inland Sea, making it an attractive place to live with an abundance of delicious seafood. Here, the variety of fish allows visitors to enjoy the freshest ingredients available. A wide variety of seafood can be caught in the waters of this region, including sea bream, octopus, bigeye tuna, horse mackerel, yellowtail, tuna, and bonito. Restaurants featuring fresh seafood line the streets around Wakayama’s fish market, and the dishes served here are a true taste of the sea’s bounty. Local chefs proudly prepare wonderful dishes from fresh local fish.

9. Iwaki (Fukushima)

The city of Iwaki in Fukushima Prefecture is known for its abundance of seafood due to its location near the sea. The taste is so exceptional that even the professional fishermen at the Tsukiji Market rave about it. The marine treasures collected here in Iwaki City have become well-known and branded as “Jobanmono (常磐もの)” at markets around Japan. Bonito, sardines, sea bass, octopus, and many other varieties of seafood grow in abundance in the beautiful waters of this region, and are exquisitely flavored. Iwaki City is an attractive destination for foodies and travelers alike to enjoy these treasures from the sea.

10. Shimizu (Shizuoka)

Shimizu Fish Market in Shizuoka Prefecture is a fish market whose motto is to make it easy to enjoy fresh and delicious fish. Here, for the first time in Japan, wholesalers sell directly to customers, making it easy for them to enjoy the bounty of the fresh sea, with Tuna being especially famous. About half of the tuna consumed in Japan is collected at Shimizu Port, making it the largest area for Tuna in all of Japan. Shimizu Fish Market is known as a treasure trove of tuna, and it’s tempting filets and tuna dishes attract many people. Many restaurants and eateries are open for business in the market, offering delicious tuna as well as other fish dishes.

This article has introduced 10 places in Japan where you can taste the freshest fish. The bounty of the Japanese sea is deeply connected not only to the food but also to the culture, and tasting it will make your trip to Japan all the more wonderful. The aroma and taste of fresh seafood will make your trip to Japan a culinary delight!

