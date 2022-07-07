10 Best Fishing Spots in Tokyo

When you are cooped up in an office or at home most of your waking hours, you will probably feel the need to spend some time outside. Going fishing is a fun activity that allows you to get outside and get some fresh air. You may know that fishing is a popular hobby in Japan if you watch Japanese TV every now and then. You will see all kinds of people ranging from professional fishermen to random comedians or celebrities on TV that are out and about fishing. Whether you are a first timer or have lots of experience, Tokyo has plenty of places where you can go to catch some fish. Many of these spots have rental shops where you can rent fishing equipment for the day if you don’t have or want to bring your own. Find your place to fish on this list of 10 popular fishing spots in Tokyo!

1. Kasai Rinkai Park

Not far from Tokyo Disney Resort is Kasai Rinkai Park. It’s the largest park in the central Tokyo wards and is a place where city dwellers love to come for their nature fix. The park features an aquarium, a large ferris wheel, a sea bird sanctuary, and a barbeque spot. Because the park borders Tokyo Bay, there is plenty of coastlines where you can fish if you bring your own gear. You can catch fish like sea bass, flatfish, and goby here.

Closest station: Kasai Rinkai Koen (Keiyo line)

2. Wakasu Seaside Park

Bordering the same side of the bay as the Kasai Rinkai Park and also built on reclaimed land, Wakasu Seaside Park is another popular park where you can enjoy a day in the fresh sea breeze. You can play golf here, go cycling (there is a bicycle rental store), and enjoy the man-made beaches in the park. The park has a shop where you can rent fishing gear, and there’s a barbeque where you can grill your fresh catch of the day. The Tokyo Gate Bridge in the park has a unique and interesting design, which makes for a great photo.

Closest station: Shin-Kiba (Keiyo line and Yurakucho line)

Website: Wakasu Seaside Park

3. Ariake West Terminal Park

Ariake West Terminal Park is a narrow waterfront park where many locals like to come and take a walk to enjoy the scenic views of the bay. It is located near several Olympic venues from the Olympics that were held in Tokyo in 2021, so if you are interested in having a look at the various venues it is easy to combine it with a little fishing trip. You can catch horse mackerel and sardines here, and if you’re a fan of boats you will also enjoy your time here observing all the ships that go past and that are anchored here.

Closest station: Tokyo Big Sight (Yurikamome line)

4. Benkei Fishing Club

If you want to fish in a very urban environment in the middle of the city, then you should head to the Benkei Fishing Club. As you sit situated right next to the luxury New Otani Hotel and are surrounded by trees, it is relaxing to look out onto all the nearby tall buildings, and makes you feel a bit like you are in a small green oasis. You can rent a small rowing boat here for around 2500 yen per person per day, rods for around 650 yen, and other small necessities for a fee. It’s fun rowing to find a good fishing spot in the moat, and you can catch carp and bass as well as other small fish here. You can also opt for fishing in a small fenced pond from the bank where you can catch goldfish.

Closest station: Akasaka-mitsuke (Ginza and Marunouchi line)

5. Ichigaya Fish Center

In this fenced fishing spot in central Tokyo you can enjoy catching fish in larger angler pools where there are carp, or you can try for goldfish and other small fish in the smaller pond for both kids and adults. Compared to fishing in the wild, it is easier to catch something in this type of angler pool because there are many fish and they tend to be hungry. You can bring your own rod or rent one for a fee. Adults pay around 780 yen per hour and it is slightly cheaper for kids and people over 65. In the small pond you only have to pay 500 yen for 30 minutes which includes a rental rod.

Closest station: Ichigaya (Yurakucho line, Chuo Sobu line, Shinjuku line)

Website: Ichigaya Fish Center

6. Musashinoen

Suginami-ku is a local residential area in the west part of central Tokyo that is popular among families, and in Eifukucho there is a serene riverside park called Wadabori Park. People come here to admire the beautiful cherry blossoms when they are in bloom in the spring and also to enjoy birding year-round. The Musashinoen Fishing Pond in the park is a great spot for some relaxed fishing. There are 5 ponds where you can catch carp for 700 yen per hour which includes equipment rental. After you are done fishing, you can have lunch or a snack in the attached restaurant. Please note that the fishing pond is closed on Tuesdays.

Closest station: Nishi-eifuku (Inokashira line)

7. Oi Wharf Central Seaside Park

Known as one of the largest parks in the south area of Tokyo, Oi Wharf Central Seaside Park is loved for its many sports facilities, nature-filled walking trails, and great seaside views. It’s a good spot for a picnic when the weather is nice, and during sakura season you can also see the stunning cherry blossoms here. You can fish in the Nagisa no mori grove along the harbor, as well as along the coast that is lined with large rocks.

Closest station: Okeibajo-mae (Tokyo Monorail line)

8. Amuse Park Adachi

As the name implies, Amuse Park Adachi is a small amusement park in Tokyo’s northern Adachi ward. Besides the traditional (and slightly old-fashioned) attractions such as a ferris wheel, a batting cage, a small go-kart circuit, and a skating area, there are also 2 small covered fishing ponds that are teeming with fish. All attractions are fairly cheap and it is a nice place to go if you have kids.

Closest station: Ushida (Tobu Skytree line)

9. Suzuki-En

Suzuki-En in Asagaya of Suginami is an old fishing pond that was established back in 1924. Just a few minutes’ walk from Asagaya station, Suzuki-En is a great place to pass the time and enjoy some fresh air outside. You can catch fish like common and Crucian Carp and there is also a Goldfish tank from which you can take some fish home with you. It only costs 600 yen an hour to fish here and the friendly locals and staff are very willing to help you out if you are a beginner.

Closest station: Asagaya (Chuo line)

10. Zauo (Izakaya)

This place isn’t exactly a fishing area in the traditional sense of the word, but a restaurant you will love if you enjoy fishing and eating your own catch! Izakaya chain Zauo’s concept is that you catch your own fish and then hand it to the chef who will prepare it in the way that you request. Fish like Sea Bream, Flounder, and Horse Mackerel, and even lobsters are often swimming throughout the restaurant, but the fish differ slightly depending on the day. They have multiple locations in Shinjuku, Shibuya, Shinagawa, Yokohama, and Tokorozawa.

Website: Zauo

Fun Tokyo Tours

Whether you are a tourist in Japan just stopping by or live locally, if you’re looking for an exciting day in Tokyo it can always be fun to join a tour. Our local expert guides know their area like the back of their hand, and they would be more than happy to take you to their favorite local spots. Imagine how much you would be able to see on our 8-hour customizable Highlight Tour or even better a 10-hour Total Tokyo Experience. Or if you are more interested in eating/drinking, we have a great food-focused tour. Check out all the tours we offer in Tokyo before coming to Japan and that way you can plan the ideal trip that fits all of your own personal interests. We hope you have the chance to come to visit Tokyo and have found a new fishing spot in Tokyo that you want to check out!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Other articles you might be interested in

Writer’s profile Stefanie Akkerman moved from the Netherlands to Japan in 2013 with her Japanese husband and son. She jumped into the niche of Dutch tour guiding in Tokyo and Kamakura in 2015 and occasionally writes articles about all the great sights and activities Japan has to offer. She loves (Japanese) food, and to work that all off she goes diving, snorkeling, cycling, or hiking.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.