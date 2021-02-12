6 Best Seaside Parks in Tokyo!

When it’s getting warm and you are feeling the arrival of spring, the idea of going to seaside parks in Tokyo sounds pretty good, doesn’t it? There are quite a few famous seaside parks which enable you to get unwind in the middle of the big city. Taking a refreshing stroll or letting your kids playing in these parks will allow you to spend a peaceful weekend. Here is a complete guide of the best seaside parks in Tokyo!

Odaiba Seaside Park (お台場海浜公園)

Odaiba Seaside Park is probably the most popular seaside park in Tokyo. Located in the center of Odaiba, a popular tourist destination in Minato ward, it is home to a range of exciting tourist attractions as well as a great scenery created by the sea and symbolic structures around. Although it is officially prohibited to swim in the sea, you can enjoy a refreshing stroll along the beautiful man-made beach stretching about 800 meters. It is also enjoyable to spot symbolic landmarks such as Fuji TV headquarters, replica of the statue of Liberty, and a giant bridge known as Rainbow Bridge as you explore the vast park! A giant Ferris wheel takes you on a memorable journey up in the sky, it offers you an incredible view of the Tokyo bay along with skyscrapers packed in the Odaiba area!

Key Facts

The most popular seaside park in Tokyo with a man-made beautiful beach

A range of tourist attractions and landmarks to visit around

Kasai Rinkai Park (葛西臨海公園)

Since its opening in 1989, Kasai Rinkai Park has served as a peaceful weekend spot for families. Known as one of the largest parks in Tokyo, it boasts a range of facilities and tourist attractions that can be found everywhere inside the vast park. Spring is the best season to enjoy the beautiful cherry blossoms in full bloom as well as bird watching. BBQ is another option for large groups or families with little kids. Tokyo Sea Life Park is a popular aquarium which allows visitors to observe a diversity of marine life from the waters of the Tokyo bay. Diamond and Flowers Ferris Wheel allows you to enjoy 360-degree views of the surrounding areas which include symbolic structures such as Tokyo Tower, Tokyo Skytree and Tokyo Disneyland at once from 117-meter high above the ground!

Key Facts

One of the largest parks in Tokyo covering 80.6ha

Features a variety of exciting spots such as an aquarium and bird sanctuary

Jonanjima Seaside Park(城南島海浜公園)

Jonanjima Seaside Park is a peaceful park that can be found in Ota ward, Tokyo. Located close to the Haneda Airport, it is known as a perfect spot to watch the planes taking off and heading there! Experience the powerful jet sounds coming from giant planes that fly over your head closely. The beautiful sandy beach is also loved as a refreshing stroll spot while feeling the sea breeze from the Tokyo bay. A range of facilities such as BBQ and campground are conveniently available, which allows everyone to spend a memorable time over the weekend as well!





Key Facts

Perfect spot to watch airplanes taking off and landing at the Haneda airport

Beautiful sandy beach with boardwalks for wheelchair

Omori Furusato no Hamabe Park(大森ふるさとの浜辺公園)

Ota ward is home to another seaside park, Omori Furusato no Hamabe Park. In spite of the small size, it attracts numerous visitors as a peaceful and clean park featuring family-friendly facilities. Enjoy walking on a man-made sandy beach which is perfect to relax. The vast grass area is suitable for a variety of sports as well as taking a short nap while lying on the comfortable lawn. You can use the shower and changing room for free to refresh yourself after enjoyed sports. It also boasts a variety of playground equipment, including an incredibly long slide which always stays the most popular one among kids!





Key Facts

Peaceful seaside park popular among families with little kids

Let your kids play at a clean grass area with safe playground equipment

Aomi Minami Port Park (青海南ふ頭公園)

If you are looking for a calm, quiet park for adults, head to Aomi Minami Port Park. Nestled at the edge of Odaiba area, it offers a relaxing atmosphere along with a unique view created by large cargo ships anchored at the pier on the opposite shore. The giant red container berth easily catches your eyes as a symbolic structure along the sidewalk at the beautiful port. It allows you to feel the energy that is brought to the metropolitan city by countless giant ships coming and leaving from the modern pier. You can also take a refreshing walk in a traditional Japanese-style garden featuring seasonal plants and untouched wildlife! Tokyo Odaiba Oedo Onsen Monogatari is a popular tourist attraction adjacent to the park which offers a refreshing hot spring experience!

Key Facts

Enjoy the unique landscape created by the contrast of modern structures and calm park

Hot spring facility awaits for you with excellent services and refreshing experiences

Wakasu Seaside Park (若洲海浜公園)

If you want to enjoy fishing in Tokyo, Wakasu Seaside Park is a perfect destination for you! It boasts a man-made breakwater which offers a great fishing spot facing the Tokyo bay. You can rent fishing tools such as rods and get fishing bait on site, which makes it much easier for beginners to enjoy their first fishing experience casually. It also boasts impressive views of iconic landmarks around such as Tokyo Gate Bridge, which is accessible by elevator from the park by walk. Camping ground is another popular attraction which attracts many visitors especially on weekends!

Key Facts

Popular fishing spot offering incredible views of Tokyo GateWay

BBQ and camping are alternative options which attract families on weekend

Visiting the seaside parks above offers you a great opportunity to enjoy the impressive view of the sea while in Tokyo. It also creates a stunning contrast of skyscrapers standing in busy streets and quiet natural parks. Find your favorite one and enjoy the refreshing atmosphere in nature!

