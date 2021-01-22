10 Best Spring Destinations in Japan

Many people think spring is the best time of the year for traveling, with pleasant temperatures, beautiful blooming flowers blooming under the blue sky, and the exciting start of a new season full of happiness after the cold winter months. The arrival of spring is for many also seen as a perfect time to start something new, including memorable travels to other countries! What’s better than exploring scenic spots, indulging yourself into other cultures, with comfortable weather. Another reason why spring is considered to be the perfect season to visit Japan is because of the beautiful cherry blossom, a great reason to travel to Japan in spring!

Sakura, the beautiful cherry tree blossom, is without a doubt the most popular attraction in springtime. The stunning cherry blossom is a symbolic spring flower that marks the arrival of warmer weather and has been loved by Japanese people for over centuries. There is a variety of types of cherry blossom flowers with different colors and shapes of petals and it might be difficult for foreign people to spot the difference, but you can get used to it by comparing several types of the trees that are spread across the country. The cherry blossom season lasts about 2 weeks, depending on the region and the weather but typically towards the end of March, and during this period many famous sakura places will be extremely crowded. Japan boasts a number of tourist destinations that offer incredible scenery during the spring season. Here is a list of beautiful spring destinations in Japan.

1. Kawazuzakura

Kawazuzakura (河津ザクラ) refers to a specific type of cherry blossom which can be seen in Kawazu area located in Izu peninsula, Shizuoka Prefecture. It is known as an early-blooming cherry blossom, its beautiful flowers start to open up from early February. The flower has large petals which have a relatively dark pink color. Along the Kawadu river, the Kawazu Cherry Blossom Festival is held from the early February through the beginning of March and draws millions of visitors every year. The popular event fascinates visitors with about 800 cherry blossom trees lining the river in bloom!

2. Mother Farm

Mother Farm is a popular tourist attraction located in Chiba Prefecture. Located on Mt. Kano, it covers a vast area of 250ha that is suited for a range of outdoor activities and entertaining attractions. Visitors can enjoy a close interaction with cute animals such as sheep, horses, cows as well as small ones including rabbits and capybaras. Horse riding is one of the most popular activities among children. The farm is also home to a variety of seasonal flowers. During the summer season, it draws numerous visitors with a beautiful petunia garden offering incredible scenery created by the pink flowers. For children Wakuwaku Land is an enjoyable amusement park with exciting rides and attractions such as a Ferris wheel and roller coaster!





3. Huis Ten Bosch

Huis Ten Bosch is known as one of the most popular theme parks in Japan. It is located in Nagasaki prefecture in the Kyushu region, and attracts almost 3 million visitors every year. The Western-style buildings are based on the townscape found in the Netherlands back in the 17th century. The name of the park means “house of forest” in Dutch. The park features a peaceful river running through the park for 8km, along which houses and other buildings are built. In spring, the entire park is filled with beautiful flowers and plants that grow in the Netherlands such as tulips and roses. Special course menus and sweets that can be enjoyed only during the season, are served at restaurants and cafes. At night, it takes you to a completely different world created by thousands of lights illuminating flowers with fascinating colors.





4. Isumi Railway

Isumi Railway is a 26.8km railway line situated in the east part of Boso peninsula in Chiba Prefecture. Since its opening in 1988, it connects Ohara Station to Kazusa Nakano Station with a peaceful train ride, crossing the beautiful countryside landscape that can be enjoyed from the window. Even though it doesn’t receive a large number of passengers like major railway lines in big cities, many people go here to enjoy the sight of rape blossoms (also known as Nano Hana in Japanese), beautiful yellow flowers which start to bloom from the mid-March to the early April. From the late March, you can also enjoy the incredible contrast created by them and cherry blossoms!





5. Inabe Plum Festival

Along with cherry blossoms, plum is another iconic flower that tells us the arrival of spring. They start to bloom a little earlier than cherry blossoms; the small darker pink flowers can be enjoyed from mid-February onwards. Inabe Plum Festival is a famous festival that is held every spring in Mie Prefecture, where you can find one of the largest plum farms, covering about 38ha area, in Inabe City Nogyo-koen. Enjoy exploring the stunning park while watching 4,000 plum trees covering the park with pink and white flowers with the Suzuka Mountains in the background. On the first or second weekend of March, a special event called Umaimon-ichi (うまいもん市) is also held. At the event you will have the chance to try local specialties collected from neighboring areas!

6. Shiudeyama

Shiudeyama is a scenic mountain located in Kagawa Prefecture in the Shikoku region. Facing the Seto Inland Sea, it offers a stunning view of the cluster of remote islands from the observation deck on the summit which stands 352m above the sea level. Between the end of March and early April, the entire mountain is covered with majestic cherry blossoms that create a breathtaking scenery. The pink petals covering the paths and creating a magical atmosphere are a sight to behold. In spite of the remote location, a little far from major tourist destinations such as Tokyo and Osaka, it is definitely worth visiting! You can take the bullet train or domestic flights.

7. Mt. Yoshino

Mt. Yoshino is widely known as an amazing cherry blossom viewing spot which is situated in Nara Prefecture. The mountain is covered by thousands of cherry trees, creating a stunning scenery. Nara is home to some world-famous historical sites like Todai-ji temple and the popular free-roaming deer and attracts a lot of visitors. However, during the spring season, the city of Nara gets packed with tourists who flock there to catch a glimpse of the iconic mountain range covered in beautiful cherry blossoms. When you have the chance to go, you will understand why you can easily get fascinated with thousands of cherry blossoms that literally spread from mountain to mountain!

8. Kawachi Wisteria Garden

If you want to enjoy spring flowers other than cherry blossoms, we recommend visiting the Kawachi Wisteria Garden in Fukuoka Prefecture. The garden welcomes visitors with majestic scenery created by thousands of Wisteria flowers. They come in a range of colors which include purple, white and pink, creating an incredibly beautiful contrast along with nature around. Walking through the 100m long Wisteria tunnel takes you to a mystical world where you can take memorable pictures with the beautiful flowers. In fall, the garden also attracts numerous visitors as a perfect spot to enjoy the autumn colors!

9. Hirosaki Park

Located in Aomori prefecture, Hirosaki Park is widely known as one of the best cherry blossom viewing spots in the Tohoku region. From the mid-April through the early May, the entire park gets packed with visitors from all around Japan, who want to witness the breathtaking scenery created by beautiful cherry blossoms and Hirosaki Castle. The Hirosaki Castle is officially designated as one of the 12 original castles which were built in the Edo period (1603-1868) or earlier. Joining a popular boat cruise in the moat around the castle offers you a fun experience. Enjoy watching the pink flowers dancing in the air or floating on the water gracefully!

10. Awa Katsuura Hina Matsuri

Hina Matsuri refers to a traditional Japanese custom held on March 3rd every year. People celebrate the special day by displaying beautiful hina dolls, ‘hina ningyou‘, dressed in a kimono, the traditional Japanese garment. It is mainly dedicated to girls, wishing for their good health and sound growth. Throughout Japan, many Hina festivals are organized with the most famous one being Awa Katsuura Hina Matsuri, held annually in Tokushima Prefecture. It features numerous Hina matsuri dolls that are displayed on a giant platform standing 7m high. More than 20,000 dolls donated from across Japan are also exhibited to fascinate visitors! There are many food stall selling local street food and the whole event is fun, local experience.

Traveling around Japan in spring will allow you to witness the most impressive scenery with some of the most beautiful, unique flowers in full blossom. They bring the refreshing smell of new season that embraces us peacefully and gracefully. You can explore other famous tourist attractions with pleasant weather which will make your time in Japan simply amazing.

