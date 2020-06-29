The Best Places to Visit in Tochigi

Tochigi Prefecture is a landlocked prefecture located in the Kanto Region.

The most popular destination in Tochigi is Nikko, one of the most visited spots in Japan. The capital, Utsunomiya, is well known for its gyoza which is a small meat and vegetable dumpling served pan-fried, deep fried or boiled. There are dozens of restaurants specialized in the gyoza, and many people come to Utsunomiya to eat or take out tasty gyoza from the outside of the prefecture. In addition, Tochigi offers beautiful nature, popular flower gardens, interesting museums and much more. Here are our recommended places to visit in Tochigi.

1. Nikko





About two hours from Tokyo by train, you can visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Nikko. Nikko is known for historical shrines and rich nature including the Nikko National Park. The city is popular spot especially for people from Tokyo area, and more than 12 million people visit the city in a year.

The top tourist attraction in Nikko is Toshogu Shrine. This shrine is the mausoleum of Tokugawa Ieyasu who was the founder and first shogun of the Tokugawa shogunate which ruled Japan from 17th century to 19th century. Toshogu complex consists of 55 buildings including Yomeimon Gate which is designated a National Treasure. Do not miss the famous sculpture of the “Sleeping Cat” and the “Three Wise Monkeys” representing “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil”.

Access

To get to Nikko Station, take JR Tohoku Shinkansen from Tokyo Station, get off at Utsunomiya station (50 min). From Utsunomiya Station, take JR Nikko Line to Nikko station (45 min).

To Toshogu Shrine, walk for 40 minutes or take World Heritage Sightseeing Bus from 1B bus stop, get off at Omotesando bus stoop (about 8 minutes).

2. Kegon Falls

There are many waterfalls in Nikko but Kegon Falls, located in the Nikko National Park, is the most famous of all and it is beautiful and dynamic at the same time. This waterfall is ranked as one of the three most beautiful waterfalls in Japan. The main fall has about 97 meters in height and there are twelve smaller waterfalls behind and to the sides of the main fall. If you take a paid elevator (570 yen/round trip), you can observe the waterfall more closely and can feel the splash and sound of this dynamic waterfall.

Access

From Nikko Station, take Tobu bus bound for Chuzenji Onsen-Yumoto Onsen, get off at Chuzenji Onsen (about 50 minutes).

From Toshogu Shrine, take Tobu bus bound for Chuzenji Onsen-Yumoto Onsen from Nishi Sando Iriguchi bus stop, get off at Chuzenji Onsen (about 30 minutes)

3. Nasu Ropeway

Located in the northernmost part of Tochigi Prefecture, the active volcano Mount Chausu stands as the main peak of Nasu Mountain Range. Mount Chausu with an altitude of 1,915 meters is very popular hiking spot for its rather easy hiking trails and the beautiful scenery it offers from the top.

You can ascend Mount Chausu by foot from the bottom but also can take Nasu Ropeway which takes you to the ninth station of the mountain. Nasu Ropeway is a popular way to enjoy the seasonal views of the mountain and surrounding areas.

Access

From Tokyo Station, take JR Tohoku Shinkansen to Nasu Shiobara Station, take local bus bound for Sangaku Station and get off at Nasu Ropeway Station.

From Shinjuku Bus Terminal, take highway bus bound for Nasu Onsen, take local bus bound for Sangaku Station and get off at Nasu Ropeway Station.

4. Kinugawa River Cruise

Kinugawa River Cruise, you can have an interesting boat ride experience in a traditional flat-bottomed, wooden boat down the Kinugawa River. Your guide will be wearing a traditional garb and paddling with an oar. The boat ride will be usually for 40 minutes and travel through mostly undeveloped stretches of the Kinugawa River which is relatively gentle with minor rapids.

Autumn is one of the most popular times for cruising with colored leaves but cherry blossoms and weeping wisteria in spring and verdant green trees in summer are also popular. The cruises generally run from April to November, but might be canceled in case of rain, strong wind or extreme changes in the water level of the river.

Access

The departure point of the cruise is a five minute walk from Kinugawa Onsen Station. The cruise ends at the Otoro bus stop, from where a free shuttle bus returns to Kinugawa Onsen Station.

5. Ashikaga Flower Park

Ashikaga Flower Park originally opened in 1968, but it was relocated and reopened in Ashikaga City in 1997 with a huge area of 94,000 square meters.

The symbol of the park is the Great Wisteria which was uprooted and transplanted from the original place to the relocated place when the tree was 130 years old. Now it is over 150 years old, the Great Wisteria still blooms to create a huge umbrella of blue flowers in spring.

In the park there are a lot more wisteria and yellow laburnum trees along with restaurants and shops selling plants and local products.

Ashikaga Flower Park is popular in the beginning of May when the wisterias are usually in full bloom. Besides the wisteria season, the park is also famous for winter illuminations display from late October to early February. Almost every corner of the park grounds are covered with hundreds of thousands of LED lights with various colors.







Access

From Tokyo Station, take JR Utsunomiya Line, JR Shonan-Shinjuku Line, or JR Tohoku Shinkansen to Oyama, transfer to JR Ryomo Line, get off at Ashikaga Flower Park Station (about 80 minutes).

6. Edo Wonderland







Edo Wonderland Nikko Edomura is a cultural theme park that recreates the atmosphere of Edo Period (1603-1868). The park features museums, theaters, dining places, shops and many other facilities where you can have a firsthand experience of how Japanese people lived during Edo Period.

There are two wax museums, Kodenmacho Jail House and Kira-Kozukenosuke Residence, along with other attractions such as a Haunted Temple, a House of Illusion, and the Ninja Trick Maze.

You will find townspeople in the costumes and you can even become one for a day with rental costumes. This theme park has been used as the setting for TV dramas, and when you walk through the town with the costumes of Edo people, you will feel as if you were in a movie. Also you can see Ninja on the roof of the buildings or on the street if you are lucky!

You should not miss the live shows held at various theaters around the town.

Access

Take Tobu Bus from Kinugawa Onsen Station to Nikko Edomura (Edo Wonderland) (about 20 minutes).

7. Oya History Museum

Located in Utsunomiya City, which is the capital of Tochigi Prefecture, Oya History Museum is featuring the history of Oya Stone, created in the vast underground space of the former stone mine with a depth of 30 meters and area of 20,000 square meters. Oya Stone is a soft yet durable volcanic stone which is only found locally. The mine was originally developed during the Edo Period.

Many of the halls in the museum are lit up with colorful lights. Some rooms serve as event spaces for concerts, weddings, art exhibitions and shooting location for various TV series and music videos.

You may want to bring a warm clothes because these man-made caves serve as a natural air conditioner with an average temperature of around ten degrees Celsius.

Access

From JR Utsunomiya Station West Exit, take bus #45 bound for Tateiwa, get off at the Shiryokan Iriguchi bus stop (about 30 minutes).

Where to stay in Tochigi

Kanaya Hotel Kinugawa ― 3 minutes walk from Tobu Kinugawa Onsen Station, you can enjoy the beautiful river and mountain view from the room

Nasu Onsen Sanraku ― Traditional Ryokan (Japanese style inn) offers you the open-air bath with a quiet time surrounded by nature

Asaya ― Breakfast and dinner buffet consisting of 100 different kind of foods and the open-air hot spring on the roof will be the perfect choice for your trip!

How did you think about Tochigi? Tochigi is best known for Nikko City and Kegon Falls, but the prefecture offers much more. We hope you enjoy Tochigi for your next day trip.

