Best Places to Visit in Kyoto – An Overview Per Area

Kyoto, the ancient capital of Japan, is always listed among the most popular tourist destinations in Japan. It is a wonderful place to visit, all year round and offers an abundance of things to see and do. Like many of the other bigger cities such as Tokyo and Osaka, it has been through a rapid growth as a center of economy. There are many amazing sightseeing spots that draw many tourist to the city. Once you open a travel guide on Kyoto, you might get a little confused and feel lost as there are so many places to go and things to do there. In this article, we will divide the city into five main districts and tell you more about each area and its’ highlights! But first, let’s start with an introduction to beautiful city!

Kyoto

Kyoto (京都, Kyōto) is Japans oldest city and served as the nation’s capital and the emperor’s residence for over 1,000 years, from 794 until 1868. Over the centuries, the city has been destroyed by many wars and fires, however, because of its cultural and historical value Kyoto was largely spared by the WOII bombings. It is for this reason that you can still visit many old cultural landmarks and historical sites.

Present day, Kyoto is home to about 2,000 temples and shrines such as the Fushimi-Inari Taisha Shrine, the Kinkaku-ji (The Golden Pavilion) and Kiyomizu-dera Temple. Some of Kyoto’s other famous tourist destination include the Imperial Palace and Gion district.

Kyoto is often combined with day trips to some of Japan’s famous tourist destinations that are located nearby, including Nara, Kobe and Hiroshima.

Best places to visit in Central Kyoto (near Kyoto Station) – 京都駅周辺

Kyoto station is the city’s main gateway located in the very center of Kyoto. This is where most tourist start their trip in Kyoto as almost all of the public transportation lines depart and arrive here. The station is also known as a huge shopping complex, where you can try local foods and find perfect souvenirs to take home. Around the station, there are several attractive spots that can be seen from the observation desk of Kyoto Tower, which offers an amazing view of the entire city of Kyoto!





Other famous tourist attractions are also accessible by bus or subway. For example, Kyoto Imperial Palace (also known as Kyoto Gyoen), one of the most popular historical spots in Kyoto, can be reached by a 10-minute comfortable ride of the subway. Another must-visit spot called Nijo Castle, which is designated as UNESCO World Heritage Site is within a walking distance from there. If you get hungry, Nishiki market is the best place to try Japanese traditional foods while surrounded by the unique atmosphere of the small stores packed in the narrow, but lively street!

Best places to visit in North Kyoto – 京都北部エリア

If you are interested in the Japanese history, temples, and/or sacred shrines, north Kyoto can never disappoint you! This area is full of historical temples and spots, most of which are designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The most prestigious site is Kinkakuji Temple, a Zen Buddhist temple widely known because of its’ stunning design and appearance covered with gold leaf. You can take a relaxing walk in the Japanese traditional garden around the temple as well. Ryoanji Temple is another Zen temple listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site with the famous rock garden which represents a simple, but important aspect of Japanese culture.





Further north in the mountains, there are two historical sites, Kurama Temple and Kifune Shrine. This area is also known as the best spot to enjoy hiking on the sacred mountain while exploring the spiritual sites in nature. The atmosphere here is totally different from what you can feel in the city, and the place offers an unforgettable memory! Although it it is a bit out of the way, it is definitely worth visiting!

Best places to visit in South Kyoto – 京都南部エリア

This is probably where most foreign tourists think of when they think of Kyoto. South Kyoto has the most popular tourist attraction in Kyoto; the Fushimi Inari Shrine. What makes it so special and popular is the long line of thousands of red torii gates known as Senbon Torii. You have probably have seen the iconic red torii gate pictures online or in guidebooks before. And to be honest, this is actually a must-visit spot, that is also easily accessible by train from Kyoto station.





Besides Fushimi Inari Shrine , there are a number of other attractive spots in the area. Toji Temple and Tofukuji Temple are also quite close to Kyoto station, and they both are known as beautiful scenery spots with the cherry blossoms and colourful leaves in autumn. If you want to enjoy them in a different way, we suggest to visit there at night when they are brightly illuminated! Or do both!

Best places to visit in East Kyoto (Higashiyama) – 京都東部エリア

East Kyoto is also known under another famous name: Higashiyama District. In the higashiyama district you can experience the Japanese history and culture more deeply. The area is relatively small and everything is close each other, which makes it easy for tourists walk around and visit several places in one day. If you prefer not to walk on your own, and look for another way to explore the area easily and comfortably, you should try a rickshaw ride. This is a traditional Japanese vehicle that can often be seen in sightseeing spots in Japan! They take you a must-visit tourist spots around, while offering a helpful information by a knowledgeable guide pulling the rickshaw.





When it’s your first time in Kyoto, we recommend visiting the famous temples such as Kiyomizu-dera Temple and Sanju-Sangendo Temple. Right at the heart of Kyoto, you can visit the famous Gion district, often described as the geisha district. The famous entertainment district is home to many beautiful buildings and is great for strolling around. For those who want to have a more special experience you can also visit traditional performances by the geisha.

Best places to visit in West Kyoto (Arashiyama) – 京都西部エリア

For many people, Arashiyama is the most attractive and most impressive area of Kyoto. The peaceful bamboo forest is always full of tourists, but has a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere. If you stop and listen to the sound of the bamboo moving in the wind, you almost forgot you are in one of the most popular places of Kyoto!





The Togetsukyo Bridge, a long wooden bridge, creates a breathtaking view along with the Arashiyama Mountain in the background. There are also some enjoyable theme parks such as the Arashiyama Monkey Park Iwatayama and Toei Kyoto Studio Park.

Compared to other areas in Kyoto, the area is relatively isolated and a bit outside of Kyoto. However, once you visit there, you will immediately understand this is exactly where everyone should go to experience the real Japan coexisting in harmony with nature.

Surrounded by beautiful nature, rich of history and filled with many interesting and beautiful places, it might be quite a challenge to decide on the best places to go in Kyoto. The former emperial and political capital of Japan has so many options and attractive places to choose from. We hope with this article you got some helpful information and that you now have an idea of where you want to go!

Happy travelling!

