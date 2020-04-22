Places to Visit near Kyoto Station, A Unique Area Which Continues to Develop While Preserving Traditional Aspects

Introduction

What kind of impression do you have about Kyoto, a city which was used to be a capital of Japan? Temples, Shrines, Samurai…some traditional stuff?

Some might think there is nothing new to see. Actually, Kyoto is exactly where you can experience both a traditional side and modern side of Japan at the same time! In this article, we will introduce places to visit near Kyoto Station.

1. Kyoto Station

Kyoto station is probably where most tourists start their sightseeing. This is one of the largest stations in Japan, and is served by several kinds of railway lines as a transportation hub. It is estimated that over 700,000 passengers use the station per day including all the railway lines. It also has a function as a shopping complex, comprised of department stores, hotels, movie theater, restaurants, and a number of souvenir shops. The main station building has a modern, impressive design, and they do some graphical illumination on the 171 stairs throughout a year. It is not just a station, and undoubtedly worth visiting without any reasons!

【Kyoto Station Official Website】

2. Yodobashi Camera Multimedia Kyoto

Yodobashi Camera is a famous chain electronic and home appliances store which you can find anywhere around Japan. Their Kyoto location is a couple of minutes walk from Kyoto station, and they are directly connected each other by the underground pathway. They sell a bunch of stuff not only computer devices and electronic gadgets, but also books, toys, and even cosmetics at reasonable price! The building has 6 floors and 3 basements, and the top floor is used as a restaurant floor where you can enjoy great dishes!

【Yodobashi Camera Multimedia Kyoto Official Website】

(※Only available in Japanese)

Open 9:00-22:00 (Restaurants 11:00-23:00)

3. Kyoto Tower

Kyoto Tower is a landmark located right in front of Kyoto station, and known as the tallest structure in Kyoto. It has an observation deck which is 100-meter-high above the ground. Visitors can enjoy the amazing view of the entire city of Kyoto. The lower floors are used for several purposes, including a hotel, restaurants, bars, and a large public bath on the basement floor! It is also directly connected to Kyoto station, which makes it easy for visitors to go there even on rainy days!

【Kyoto Tower Official Website】

Open 9:00-21:20 (Last entrance 21:00)

Admission Fee [Adult] 800 yen [High School Students] 650 yen [Children] 400 yen

4. Nijo-jo Castle





Nijo–jo Castle was built by Tokugawa Ieyasu, the founder of the Tokugawa Shogunate which governed Japan for over 260 years from 1603. It was originally built to show the power of the Shogunate throughout Japan so that they could control the whole country more easily. Ironically, this is where the Tokugawa Shogunate started and ended, when they officially returned the political power to the emperor in 1867. It is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and has been ranked among the most visited tourist sites in Kyoto. Inside the Ninomaru-goten Palace, there are more than 3,600 wall paintings which are impressive and breathtaking!

【Nijo Castle Official Website】

Open 8:45-16:00

Admission Fee

Nijo-jo castle/Ninomaru-goten Palace [Adult]1,030 yen [Junior High/High School Students] 350 yen [Primary School Students] 200 yen

【Recommended tour including Nijo-jo】

5. Kyoto Imperial Palace&Kyoto Gyoen

Kyoto Imperial Palace was used as a formal residence for the Imperial family from 1331 to 1869, until they moved to the current one located in Tokyo. The structure has been restored several times due to deterioration and fires, and the current one was built in 1855 during the Edo era. Visitors can enjoy comparing the architectural designs of each structure, describing a transition of culture and tradition.

The palace is located in a huge park called “Kyoto Gyoen National Garden” (in short, “Kyoto Gyoen” in Japanese) It was once a residential area exclusively used by the Imperial family and court nobles. It was later opened to public in 1949, and currently under the control of the Ministry of the Environment. It has plenty of nature and offers a peaceful time for visitors, so just walking around the park is relaxing and enjoyable. In Spring, many people get together there in order to enjoy viewing around 1,000 cherry blossom trees in bloom!

【Kyoto Imperial Palace Official Website】

Open 9:00-15:20

Close Mondays, New Years

*Opening hour might be changed due to the imperial court events, check the calendar below before your visit

【Kyoto Gyoen National Garden Official Website】

Open 8:30-16:30

6. Nishiki Market

Nishiki Market is a famous marketplace packed with small stores selling Japanese traditional foods. It is located in Nishiki Street, a narrow street in the very center of the city, and always lively and full of energy. There are around 130 stores along the 400-meter-long street, and they sell handy foods and drinks. From Kyoto station, you can take the subway and it is a 3-minute-ride to get to the nearest station named “Shijo Station”. It is only another 10-minute-walk for there to reach the Market. You might be overwhelmed with the crowds at first, but soon get used to the atmosphere and find it exiting!

Also, it is always better to have a local guide to know more about Japanese culinary culture and how to enjoy the market and area properly.

【Nishiki Market Official Website】

7. Kyoto Ramen Street (Kyoto Ramen Koji)

If you would like to enjoy ramen near Kyoto Station, there are countless numbers of ramen restaurants. You need to search them on the Internet, compare the reviews, check what the customers say, and take the public transport crowded with passengers to finally get there. …Sounds annoying? In fact, there is a perfect place where you can enjoy several kinds of ramens with good reputations at a time. This is called “Kyoto Ramen Street” (“Kyoto Ramen Koji” in Japanese), which is on the 10th floor of Kyoto station building! There are 9 ramen restaurants on the same floor, and each of them has a dining area separately.

Since the location is really convenient and all the restaurants are relatively small, it is better to avoid the busy hours, especially during lunch time on weekends!

【Kyoto Ramen Koji Official Website】

Open 11:00-22:00 (Last order 21:30)

Close Unscheduled holidays

8. Tsujiri Kyoto Isetan

If you are a fan of Japanese desserts, Matcha is something that you should definitely try in Kyoto! Matcha originally refers to an edible powder made from green tea leaves, and there are numerous matcha-flavored products selling in Kyoto, as it has one of the largest production areas of Matcha in Japan.

Tsujiri is a famous Matcha store with several locations in Kyoto, and they serve tasty desserts such as Matcha sundaes, ice creams, and even light meals ! The taste is a balanced mix of bitter and sweet, so it is satisfying and easy to try even for adults!

【Tsujiri Kyoto Isetan Official Website】

(※Available in Japanese only)

Open 10:00-20:00 (Last order 19:30)

Close Unscheduled holidays

Conclusion

Kyoto is still developing, and will never stop to provide visitors incomparable experiences through its attractive tourist spots. Moreover, people living there are impressively proud of what they have been preserving, and understand the importance of passing them down from generation to generation. Central Kyoto gives everyone visiting there a great opportunity to think about how we can successfully maintain our lives while preserving cultural assets and traditions.