What to do on rainy day in Kyoto

Sometimes it is really difficult to decide what to do during trip. Especially in case of bad weather.

Just before hot summer, the most rainy season comes to Japan. We call it “Tsuyu”.

From June to early July is that season in Kyoto.

This article is just to let you know how to enjoy in Kyoto under rain.

Let’s enjoy rainy Kyoto!

1. Museum

Since Kyoto was a capital city for 1,000 years and is the most historical city in Japan, there are various museums.

In the rainy day, those museum will be on the list of what to do in Kyoto.

From the followings, you could find the one you could have an interest.

Gekkeikan Okura Sake Museum



If you like Sake, Gekkeikan Okura Sake Museum is worth-to-visit spot.

This museum is in Fushimi ward which is the most famous place for high-quality sake in Japan.

In this museum, you could learn the history, culture, and how to make sake.

Also, you can taste three different sake in this museum.

Entrance Fee- Adult:300 yen, Child (from 12 to 17 years old):100 yen, Under 11 years old: Free

Gekkeikan Okura Sake Museum :http://www.gekkeikan.co.jp/english/kyotofushimi/museum.html

Kyoto Railway Museum

You may be surprised by how punctual and how convenient trains are in Japan.

Actually, train is indispensable in Japanese society.

Kyoto Railway Museum is the biggest railway museum in Japan.

Here, you could touch the railway culture and learn the history of the railway innovation.

From the rich and massive collection, you must be overwhelmed.

Entrance Fee- Adult: 1,200 yen, University/Colleage/high school students: 1,000 yen, Junior high/elementary school students: 500 yen, Kids over 3 years: 200 yen

Kyoto Railway Museum :http://www.kyotorailwaymuseum.jp/en/

List of Other museum

Nishijin Textile Center

http://nishijin.or.jp/eng/nishijin_textile_center

Kyoto Kaleidoscope Museum

http://k-kaleido.org/e-information/

http://k-kaleido.org/e-information/

Furuta Oribe Museum

http://furutaoribe-museum.com/about-e.html

http://furutaoribe-museum.com/about-e.html

Kyoto Cultural Museum

http://www.bunpaku.or.jp/en/

http://www.bunpaku.or.jp/en/

Kyoto Museum of Traditional Crafts Fureaikan

https://kmtc.jp/en/display-en/exhibition/

https://kmtc.jp/en/display-en/exhibition/

Hosomi Museum

http://www.emuseum.or.jp/eng/index.html

http://www.emuseum.or.jp/eng/index.html

Kyoto International Manga Museum

https://www.kyotomm.jp/en/

https://www.kyotomm.jp/en/

https://www.kyotomm.jp/en/ Kyoto Municipal Museum of Art

http://www2.city.kyoto.lg.jp/bunshi/kmma/en/en/about/index.html

The National Museum of Modern Art, Kyoto

http://www.momak.go.jp/English/index.html

http://www.momak.go.jp/English/index.html



Kahitsukan Kyoto Museum of Comtemporary Art

http://www.kahitsukan.or.jp/frame_e.html

http://www.kahitsukan.or.jp/frame_e.html

Kyoto National Museum

http://www.kyohaku.go.jp/eng/index.html

http://www.kyohaku.go.jp/eng/index.html

Forever Museum of Contemporary Art

http://www.fmoca.jp/en/index.html

http://www.fmoca.jp/en/index.html

2. Temple and other historical sites

There are a lot of temples in Kyoto (app. 1,700).

Some temple has a beautiful garden and you can enjoy the view from the inside.

It is the special thing to enjoy the view and feel the flow of time while hearing falling rain, apart from the hustle and bustle.

Genko-an

Genko-an is known for two big windows. One is round and another one is square.

The round window is called “The Window of Enlightenment” and the square one is called “The Window of Confusion”

Since Genko-an is very quiet, it is a good place to enjoy the time.

Entrance Fee- Adult: 400 yen

Genko-an Temple : https://www.tripadvisor.ca/Attraction_Review-g298564-d1594880-Reviews-Genkoan-Kyoto_Kyoto_Prefecture_Kinki.html



Sanjusangendo Temple (Rengeo-in)

Forest of Buddha Statues is a nickname of Sanjusangen-do.

The temple hall is longest wooden structure in Japan and there are 1001 wooden statues of Buddha.

Every statues were made approximately 1,000 years ago for wish of gentle and easy death.

Since Sanjusangen-do is very close to Kyoto National Museum, visiting those two places is a golden route for rainy day.

Entrance Fee- Adult:600 yen, Child:300 yen

Sanjusangen-do : https://www.tripadvisor.ca/Attraction_Review-g298564-d321411-Reviews-Sanjusangendo_Temple-Kyoto_Kyoto_Prefecture_Kinki.html

List of Other recommended temples or historical sites in the rainy day

Kennin-ji Temple

https://vrzone-pic.com/en/

https://vrzone-pic.com/en/ Daitoku-ji Temple

http://zen.rinnou.net/head_temples/07daitoku.html

http://zen.rinnou.net/head_temples/07daitoku.html Ryoan-ji Temple

https://www.tripadvisor.ca/Attraction_Review-g298564-d1386112-Reviews-Ryoanji_Temple-Kyoto_Kyoto_Prefecture_Kinki.html

Eikando Temple

http://www.eikando.or.jp/English/index_eng.html

http://www.eikando.or.jp/English/index_eng.html

Nanzen-ji Temple

http://tokyo-joypolis.com/

http://tokyo-joypolis.com/

http://tokyo-joypolis.com/ Nijo Castle

http://www2.city.kyoto.lg.jp/bunshi/nijojo/english/index.html

Nijo Jinya

http://nijyojinya.net/English.html

http://nijyojinya.net/English.html

3. Experience Onsen (Hot spring) in Kyoto

During a long trip, sometimes you feel tired.

In that case, let’s take a day trip to Onsen (Hot spring).

It is highly recommended not only as an experience, but also to cure your fatigue.

The followings are the list of Onsen in Kyoto.

List of Onsen (Hot spring) in Kyoto

4. Cultural Experience or Workshop

Tea Ceremony

In Kyoto, there are a lot of places offer you a tea ceremony because tea ceremony has been developed in Kyoto.

It is top of the things to do in Kyoto if you really want to taste Japanese Culture.

Since tea ceremony is normally provided under roof, it is recommended in the rainy day.

One of the most reputable places is Tea Ceremony Experience EN locates in Gion District.

But if it is far from your place, consider another place and check the location from the following list.

Tea Ceremony Experience EN (Map; https://goo.gl/maps/Q8cY2eeAa542 )

http://www.teaceremonyen.com/

Ami Kyoto (Map; https://goo.gl/maps/DfH7VB2h62v )

https://www.whattodoinkyoto.com/tea-ceremony/

https://www.whattodoinkyoto.com/tea-ceremony/

Tea Ceremony Camellia Flower (Map; https://goo.gl/maps/XvA33g9R5Ky)

https://www.tea-kyoto.com/

https://www.tea-kyoto.com/

Tea Ceremony Room Ju-an (Map; https://goo.gl/maps/dr4uXkLZ2ix )

https://www.tearoomjuan.com/

https://www.tearoomjuan.com/

Tea Ceremony Nagomi Arashiyama (Map; https://goo.gl/maps/DnNvyuohJEB2)

http://kyoto-nagomi-matcha.com/en

http://kyoto-nagomi-matcha.com/en

Tea Ceremony Koto (Map; https://goo.gl/maps/kDcC4pq8kv12)

http://teaceremony-kyoto.com/

http://teaceremony-kyoto.com/

Other Experience or workshop

Wagashi (Japanese Sweets) Making Workshop

Samurai Experience

Samurai Kenbu

Samurai Kenbu

https://www.samurai-kembu.jp/kyoto/

Samurai Juku

https://www.samuraijuku.com/

https://www.samuraijuku.com/

https://www.samuraijuku.com/ Kyoto Samurai Experience Waraku

http://kyoto-samurai.com/en/

Ninja Experience

Ninja Dojo and Store

http://ninjadojoandstore.com/

Traditional Handicraft workshop

Kyoto Handicraft Center

http://www.kyotohandicraftcenter.com/

5. Theater

Gion Corner

Gion Corner shows you seven kinds of traditional Japanese performing arts.

The Most famous one is a dance performance by Maiko.

It locates on Hanamikoji alley in Gion District and next to Gion corner,

there is Forever Museum of Contemporary Art known for Yayoi Kusama.

Around here, you could enjoy traditional performing art and contemporary installation art.

http://www.kyoto-gioncorner.com/global/en.html

6. Shopping

Nishiki Market

If you do not have any idea about what to buy or what to eat, visit and explore Nishiki Market.

There are App. 130 stores on a 400 meters of street with roof.

You can bite local foods and find a souvenir.

Business hour of most shops is from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Nishiki Market : https://www.japan-guide.com/e/e3931.html

Nishiki Market Food Tour : https://japanwondertravel.com/products/kyoto-foodrink-tour-nishiki-street-gion

List of other shopping spot

Shinkyogoku Shopping Arcade

http://www.shinkyogoku.or.jp/foreign/english.html

Furukawacho Shopping Street

http://kyoto-syoutengai.com/en/area/shimogyo-higashiyama/outline/furukawacho/

http://kyoto-syoutengai.com/en/area/shimogyo-higashiyama/outline/furukawacho/

http://kyoto-syoutengai.com/en/area/shimogyo-higashiyama/outline/furukawacho/ Kyoto Station Building

https://www.kyoto-station-building.co.jp/

7. Others

Kyoto Tower

Kyoto Tower is a place not only to enjoy panoramic view, but also to have unique experience and buy unique products.

Inside of tower, there are shops, restaurants, bar, public bathhouse, and workshop to make your own plastic fake foods.

https://www.keihanhotels-resorts.co.jp/kyoto-tower/en/

Kyoto Aquarium

http://www.kyoto-aquarium.com/en/

How do you think?

Of course, even though it is raining, you can enjoy outside spots!! It is less people than sunny day, you could walk around slowly.

We hope you have wonderful days in Kyoto & Japan!

