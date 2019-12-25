Indoor Activities for Rainy Days in Tokyo

Japan, the land of the rising sun. Known for its hot summers and clear blue sky winters. But did you also know Japan has rain seasons? The summer begins and ends typically with rain. From mid May till June and in September considerably more rain fails out of the sky. Also, in September, typhoons occasionally bring very stormy and windy weather. But even outside of these month, you might get unlucky and find yourself in Tokyo on a rainy day. But no worries, there is plenty you can do in Tokyo on those wet days!

The first thing today is gearing up! If your hotel doesn’t offer rain gear, go to your nearest convenience store like 7/11 or Lawson or the 100yen store to grab your umbrella or poncho. Now, let’s enjoy Japan in any weather!

1. Visit a museum or show

Take advantage of the rainy day and take a look at the numerous art and culture museum that Tokyo has to offer. Visiting a museum is one of the best way to enjoy yourself on the rainy day. The question is, which one to go to?

Digital Art Museum – MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM—teamLab Borderless

The Digital Art Museum is one of the most popular museums in Japan lately! It’s simply wonderful and you can see and experience things that you probably have never seen before. Also, this museum the lights setting makes for amazing photos and videos.

Because of its popularity, we recommend getting tickets in advance. To prevent you from a long waiting time or even be sent off.

teamLab Borderless

Admission fee ¥3.200 adult (>15), ¥1.000 children (4-14).

Edo Tokyo Museum

Japan is a nation with an impressive history. Immerse yourself with the 400-year old history of Tokyo, or Edo as it was known in the days of the samurai, at the Edo-Tokyo Museum. The main features of the permanent exhibitions are a life-size replica of the Nihonbashi, the bridge leading into Edo, and houses of the Edo townsmen.

Due to the big earthquake in 1923 and firebombing 1945, there are not many “old” buildings in Tokyo left, but in the museum you can still catch a glimpse of what old Tokyo was like.



Edo Tokyo Museum

Admission fee ¥600 (adults), ¥480 (students). Free entrance <12 years old.



Tokyo Toy Museum Yotsuya Shinjuku

The Toy Museum is a great activity for (little) kids, it compromises 3 floors and an outdoor playground (for the sunnier days). In the museum you can see and play with toys and games from over 100 countries but of course also traditional Japanese toys such as bamboo-copter and Japanese spinning top are available to play with. For the older kids, >3 years old, the museum offers workshops for making your own toy.

The museum is housed in a renovated elementary school building, making is an interesting place also for people less interested in toys. It is a rare opportunity to see the inside of the Japanese school building structure.

Tokyo Toy Museum

Admission fee ¥800 (adult), ¥500 (child).

Ghibli Museum

Another museum that should definitely be mentioned here is the famous Ghibli Museum. Inside the museum you can learn about the animation process as well as enjoy rooms themed after your favourite animations. Even the garden is accessible on a wet day as the museum sets up tents.

Read more about this amazing museum and how to get tickets in our blog 6 ways to get Ghibli Museum tickets.

List of other musea in Tokyo

Robot restaurant – show

Even though the name of this place is Robot restaurant, is really is more one spectacular show. This famous places in Japan (amongst tourists) is definitely something you have never experienced before. High-tech laser displays, multi-coloured lights, flash dancers, glittering robots make for a crazy (good) night out. As the name implies it is a restaurants thus you can have dinner there, but our recommendation is you watch the show and have dinner at one of the many restaurants in bustling Kabukicho.

2. Indoor gaming and theme park

Arcade halls like Taito station & Club Sega This should come as no surprise, but you can find some of the coolest arcades in Tokyo, Japan. With its flashy neon lights, loud music and chaotic (from time to time) crowds, Tokyo itself feels a bit like a (video) game. In these game halls you can play traditional (video) games, pacman and grab your favourite toy. A very popular activity for Japanese is purikura, basically a photo booth with build-in photoshop. Choose your favourite design and beautify yourself, and make your own souvenir for a few hundred yen. Tip: some of the taito stations have cosplay costumes available for free! Or get amazed by the locals playing taiko no tatsujin Pull out a chair and sit down to watch Japanese perfecting this drum game. For those who are not exactly the singing bird, this is a great alternative. Just follow the screen and start drumming the beat!





Namja Town in Ikebukuro

Namja Town is an amusement theme park where attractions, restaurants and stage shows are held. The most recommended part of the park is the reproduced nostalgic street called Fukubukuro 7 chome shopping street. The area holds the old-time Tokyo atmosphere in 1950-60s and the food court is specialized in Gyoza, Japanese dumplings. Gyoza is a popular Japanese finger food and each region has their unique flavors. The food court regularly sells Gyoza in more than 10 different locations. Gyoza fans should visit this place.

Namja Town in Ikebukuro

Admission fee ¥500 (adults) ¥300 (child).

List of other indoor theme parks

4. Do a workshops

Japanese cooking experience

Many tourists visit Japan for its famous cuisine – who hasn’t heard of all the fresh fish and noodles?! It’s all very fresh, delicious and yummy, so why not learn how to prepare some Japanese cuisine. So when you return home, you can make your favourite Japanese dish!

List of other workshops

5. Watch Sumo Tokyo

If you are in Tokyo during January, March or September, reserve one day or afternoon for a visit to the Grand Sumo Tournament! And because nowadays sumo matches are held indoors, it is a great activity for a rainy day! We recommend you to take a tour to get a deeper understanding of sumo and learn more about the national sport of Japan.

Read more about sumo and how to get tickets in our blog a complete overview of Sumo and how to get tickets

or click below.

6. Be dazzled at an aquarium

Aqua Park Shinagawa

The aquarium is convenient located in Shinagawa – east part of Tokyo – and welcomes people with their beautiful marine creatures and high tech lighting effects. you can see exciting performances accompanied by amazing light shows. The aquarium is located in the Shinagawa Prince Hotel nearby Shinagawa station and this area holds various kinds of restaurants. The aquarium is open until 10pm, so you can even go after dinner!

Aqua Park Shinagawa

Admission fee ¥2.200 (adult), ¥1.200 (children)

List of other aquariums

7. Enjoy sports in Tokyo

Watch a baseball game in Tokyo dome Baseball is one of the popular sports in Japan and when you are visiting Japan during the season – end of March to the middle of October – you should try and watch a baseball game. On a match day, you will see many Japanese wearing jerseys of their favourite team, making their way to the stadium. In Tokyo, there is Tokyo Dome which is the home field of most popular baseball team, the Yomiuri Giants baseball.



Tokyo dome

Get tickets at Voyagin

Spo-cha in Odaiba Divercity

More than 20 varieties of sport play grounds are located in Spo-cha, Divercity building in Odaiba. After paying your entrance fee, that depends on the date and duration , you can play their games as much as they would like. For example, bubble soccer, mini bowling and table tennis are available to play. Also, high-tech toys Segway are available to ride on. This is a recommended place if you want spend time in an active way 😉

Spo-cha in Odaiba Divercity

Admission fee starting at ¥1.840 (adult) and ¥1.650 (students).

List of other sports activities

Enjoy sumo morning practice

Indoor batting cages

8. Shop till you drop!

Tokyo is great for shopping. Next to the big international brand, you can find many local boutiques. There are a quite a few shopping malls in Tokyo such as:

Don’t forget to ask about the tax free option if your here on a holiday!

We hope you have awesome days in Japan!!

