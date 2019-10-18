6 Ways to Get Tickets for GHIBLI MUSEUM [Tips]

6 ways to get Ghibli tickets

When you want to buy tickets for extraordinarily popular Ghibli Museum, there are 6 ways to access.

From July 2016, the Group Leader’s name is on tickets. Please make sure the Group Leader is carrying his or her ID like passport. Museum staff will confirm the identity of the Group Leader when entering the Museum. If your name is not same as the Group Leader’s name on tickets, you couldn’t enter.

Description Pros Cons 1 Official online ticket store in English Online ticket selling service Straightforward reservation system in English

You can buy at list price Limited stock

You need passport ID information 2 LAWSON ticket

(Official online ticket site in Japanese) Online ticket selling service provided by LAWSON

(convenience store chain) You can secure your ticket before you go to LAWSON.

You can buy at list price. Japanese language skill is needed.

You need address and phone number in Japan.

Sometimes credit card issued in over seas is NOT accepted. 3 Travel agency

outside Japan Designated local travel agency counters in certain countries. Straightforward reservation system

You can buy at list price You can’t use it when you don’t live in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, U.S.A, Canada, Europe, Australia 4 Loppi Japanese most popular self-service electronic ticket dispensing system located in LAWSON in Japan. English guidance will be provide.

You can buy at list price You need to go LAWSON in Japan to buy tickets.

Tickets are usually sold out well ahead. 5 Special tickets

only for

neighbours Tickets different from ordinary ones. Mostly for neighbours High possibility of ticket getting though last minutes

You can buy at list price If you are NOT resident registration in neighborhood of Ghibli Museum, you can NOT access. 6 Ticket getting service

in Japan Provided by travel agencies or other service.(They often buy via 2.LAWSON tickets, 4Loppi or find neighbours who can go with you. and get 5.Special tickets) Sometimes concierge of your hotel help you. Even higher possibility of ticket getting You need to pay the additional service charge.

(usually 4,000-15,000 JPY)

How to GET tickets

0. Access your country’s agent

・If you live in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, U.S.A, Canada, Europe or Australia, at first please contact official agent in your country and check the availability. [3. Travel agency outside Japan]

Travel agency outside Japan

1.Access official ticket store in English

・If you live in outside of Japan, you should check the availability on the official ticket store first. [1. Official online ticket store in English]

Official online ticket store

2.Try to get normal ticket in Japanese

・Check the availability for normal tickets.

・If you are in Japan, go to the convenience store called LAWSON and use Loppi.

–How to use Loppi

・If you stay at a hotel with concierge, you might want to ask them for some help. it would be easier.

3.Try to get special ticket

・If you are lucky and have a friend living close to Ghibli Museum, you should ask them. If not, contact some agents!

If you couldn’t get tickets at [1. Official online tickets store], don’t give up yet.

The stock is different between English official tickets store and Japanese one.

There are some agents that you can contact to get some Ghibli Museum tickets too.

And Japan Wonder Travel.com would be happy to help you!

Get ticket of Ghibli Museum

Here are some reviews for Japan Wonder Travel. Don’t give up until the end!

THANK YOU SOOOOOOOO MUCH! I don’t know how they were able to do it but they were able to get tickets well after they had sold out. If you want Ghibli tickets please do not hesitate to order them in advance! I tried to buy them online through the Studio Ghilbi website source but the site crashed as soon as the tickets went on sale and sold out within the first half-hour. Japan Wonder Travel was able to get them even after the hurricane hit! I have no idea how they were able to do it but I am so very grateful and would highly recommend using their services. They were so kind and helpful when we went to pick up the tickets from their office. I can’t wait to go back to Japan! by Millie (11/14/19)

by Jane (10/08/19) Japan Wonder Travel came through when I missed the last window to directly buy tickets for the Ghibli Museum online. They were incredibly responsive and helpful with obtaining the tickets and delivering them to our hotel. The entire process was seamless and it was great to find a service offering just the tickets (most packages I saw when we booked included other items and cost $125+; the option through JWT was much more affordable and exactly what I was looking for). Would highly recommend!

When the tickets are released

Normal tickets (1.2. Official online tickets site and 4. Loppi )

After 10th every month, you can get tickets till next month.

For example :

7/10～ Aug.tickets;

8/10～ Sept.tickets;

9/10～ Oct.tickets;

Overseas travel agency ticket (3. Travel agency outside Japan)

Tickets for each month up to three months ahead will be sold from the 1st of every month.

For example :

7/1～ July./Aug./Sept./Oct.tickets;

8/1～ Aug./Sept./Oct./Nov.tickets;

9/1～ Sept./Oct./Nov./Dec.tickets;

Neighbor tickets (5. Special ticket only for neighbors)

Every 3 month, the tickets till next 4 months are released.

For example :

12/1～ Jan./Feb./Mar.tickets;

3/1～ Apr./May./Jun.tickets;

6/1～ Jul./Aug./Sep.tickets;

9/1～ Oct./Nov./Dec. tickets

Special tickets (6. Ticket getting service in Japan)

It depends on the agent.

How to check availability by yourself

Normal tickets (1.Official ticket site in English)

Please check the link down below.

https://l-tike.com/st1/ghibli-en/sitetop

Normal tickets (2. LAWSON tickets and 4. Loppi)

For the first and second way above, you are required to have Japanese language skill even to check out whether there are any tickets left or not.

But here is the solution for you. If you follow the process down below, it would be easy even if you have no clue for Japanese!

At first, visit the LAWSON official ticket purchase page.

http://www.lawson.co.jp/ghibli/museum/ticket/english.html

And click the banner which is indicated by the arrow.

2. On the next page, click the yellow button.

3. Then, click your preferred month. (We use the number and “月”means “month” in Japanese.)

4. There, you can check the ticket availability.

Neighbors tickets (5. Special ticket only for neighbors)

People live or work or study in the neighborhood of Ghibli Museum (Mitaka city, Musashino city, Koganei city, Nishi-Tokyo city) have a privilege to buy a special ticket.

This ticket is totally different from ordinal ones, so even when ordinal tickets are sold out, this ticket is usually still available. If you have a friend who are related with the neighborhood, it’s worth asking them to get it.

You can check out if the ticket is available or not in this way below.

1. visit the website of Mitaka-city tourism association.

http://kanko.mitaka.ne.jp/ghibli/

2. you will see this screen.

Special tickets (6. Ticket getting service in Japan)

Please contact the agent below.

If you are fluent in Japanese, you can access other service. (auction etc.)

Can’t get the museum ticket? No worries. The real locations of Ghibli Museum are all over Japan. See this our blog “ The real 10 locations of Ghibli movies in Japan ”

