10 Ghibli Movie’s Locations You Can Actually Visit in Japan – Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke and More!

If you are a big fan of Studio Ghibli movies, you may dream of visiting the locations which was used in Ghibli movies or wonder if these places actually exist. In this article, we will introduce the Ghibli movie locations such as My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke, From Up On Poppy Hill etc, which you can actually visit here in Japan!

My Neighbor Totoro

Sayama Kyuryo (Saitama Pref.)

It’s located in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture which is 1 or 1.5 hours away from Tokyo station. This area is called Totoro Forest and protected by Totoro no Furusato Foundation. A must-visit place is Kurosuke’s House which is Japanese traditional house which was built over 100 years ago. You can see a big Totoro sitting in the house and get the similar nostalgic vibes as the movie. Also you can learn the culture which was developed in rural area in Japan from the interior of the house.

Tip: you can also see Totoro from the train if you take the Seibu Ikebukuro line. Between Tokorozawa and Akitsu station, you can spot Totoro. Keep your eye out while on the train!

Princess Mononoke

Yakushima (Kagoshima Pref.)

Yakushima is one of the locations of Princess Mononoke which is located in Kagoshima Prefecture and registered as natural world heritage site.

You can go there by plane or ferry but sometimes planes can’t make it landing because of the weather.So there is a rumor that only people who are invited by Yakushima itself can step into Yakushima!

In Yakushima, you can eat fresh and big fish at some small local restaurants where you can meet friendly locals. You can also enjoy marine activity too! Mountains, rivers, a beach, the nature that Yakushima has is exquisite. If you stay in Japan for long enough to travel a bit further the popular trip, Yakushima is definitely worth it.

Shirakami-sanchi (Aomori Pref. to Akita Pref.)

Another location from Princess Mononoke is Shirakami-sanchi. It is also known as a natural world heritage site and it is mainly filled with greenery such as Japanese beech.

There are some famous lakes called ” twelve lakes” which means you can see twelve lakes at once from the upper side of the mountain.These wild beautiful nature makes you feel like you actually step into the world of Princess Mononoke.







Spirited Away

Dogo Onsen (Ehime Pref.)+

When thinking about the movie setting of Spirited Away, of course the public bathhouse will come to mind. Dogo Onsen is said to give an inspiration on the movie. It is located in Matsuyama, Ehime prefecture and was build in 1894. It is actually one of the oldest public bathhouse in Japan! Around Dogo Onsen, there are some other bathhouses and also more attractions such as shopping arcade, temples and shrines.

Edo Tokyo Tatemono-en (Tokyo Pref.)

Edo Tokyo Tatemono-en is another places featured in Spirited Away. It is an open air architectural museum located in Koganei, Tokyo.

Bar Kagiya is said to be used for the first scene where Chihiro’s parents ate meals and turned into ugly pigs.

Kodakara-Yu is one of the bathhouses that gave inspiration for the bathhouse where Chihiro started working under Yubaba.

There are a few more things that inspired the movie director to be found in this museum.

The train that No Face and Chihiro take, Kamaji’s working room and Chihiro’s room, they can all be seen here. It’s fun to walk around and guess which place was used as an inspiration for the movie!

Whisper of the Heart

Seiseki Sakuragaoka (Tokyo Pref.)

Seiseki Sakuragaoka is located in Tokyo, 30 mins away from Shinjuku by train. Immediately after you get off the train, you will feel as if you are stepping into the world of Whisper of the Heart. The station sign and ticket gate resemble a scene in the movie exactly.

The model of the apartment where Shizuku lives is Atago housing complex. To get there, you can take a bus to Atago Danchi stop from the station. Walk around and try to find the shrine (Konpira shrine), slope and park from the movie!

Ponyo

Tomonoura (Hiroshima Pref.)

Do you like Ponyo? Tomonoura is located in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture and said to be the model of Ponyo. There are still many traditional stores and restaurants left so you can enjoy the nostalgic atmosphere there.

The Secret World of Arrietty

Seibien (Aomori Pref.)

Seibien is Japanese garden located in Hirakawa, Aomori prefecture which is said to be a model of Arrietty’s house and garden. It takes 9 years to complete the garden and this beautiful place is worth visiting when you have a chance to go to Aomori!

From Up on Poppy Hill

The movie Up on Poppy Hill is set in Yokohama so you there are quite a few locations that can easily spot in Yokohama.

Minatonomieru oka koen (Kanagawa Pref.)

Minatonomieru oka koen is one of the locations and it can be translated as “a park on a hill where you can see a port”. You can also see some towers, hotel and ferry in the movie while you walk around this area.

Negishi natsukashi koen and Yamate seiyo-kan (Kanagawa Pref.)

Negishi Natsukashi Koen and Yamate Seiyo-kan are also the locations for From Up on Poppy Hill. You can visit the western inspired houses looking like where Umi lives in the movie.





MAP

Additional places for Ghibli fans

Ghibli Museum

Ghibli Museum is must-visit place if you are a fan of Studio Ghibli. But it can be a bit of a challenge to get tickets for it, so when you decided to make a trip to Japan, check the article below for more information.

Satsuki and Mei’s House

You can actually visit the Satsuki and Mei’s House from My Neighbor Totoro! It is located in Aichi prefecture, Ai-Chikyu haku Kinen Koen Park which is a memorial park of the World EXPO held in 2005.

Ghibli theme park (opening in 2022)

In 2022, Ghibli theme park will be opened in Aichi prefecture. There will be 5 areas including the popular movie Spirited Away, Whisper of the Heart, Kiki’s Delivery Service and so on. We can’t wait until it opens!

