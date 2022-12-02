Ghibli Park: The Ultimate Guide to Japan’s Newest Theme Park

Writer’s Profile Charles Brown is an intern from the United States. He is earning his Masters Degree in Public Administration at the University of New Orleans, where he lives. He is passionate about experiencing different cultures and living an exciting life with reckless abandon, which is why this company was a perfect fit for him. He is also a big fan of all things sports, especially soccer. Just don’t challenge him, because he is overly competitive.

Animation in Japan is a huge thing. People of all ages and generations watch the multitude of genres that creative Japanese animators bring to life. When it comes to animated movies, Studio Ghibli is the epitome of brilliant animating, writing, and design. For decades, Ghibli movies have captivated not only Japan but the entire world. These movies strike a rare balance between fantasy and reality that no other animation studio can replicate. The attention to detail in every scene creates such an immersive atmosphere you can almost feel like you’re a character in the movie.

Now, you can take that one step further. Not too far outside of Nagoya in Aichi Prefecture, Studio Ghibli just opened their very own Ghibli Park, the newest Ghibli related attraction in Japan that everyone’s trying to go to. If you’re also trying to see what the buzz is about, read this article because we have the ultimate guide to Japan’s newest theme park, Ghibli Park!

What is Ghibli Park?

Ghibli Park is a theme park of Miyazaki Hayao’s Studio Ghibli, one of Japan’s most famous animation studios. People from all around the world know of works such as Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Howl’s Moving Castle, and more! Ghibli Park is nestled on the site of Ai-Chikyuhaku-Kinen-Koen, the vast 17 acre park where the World EXPO 2005 was hosted. The park captures all of the enchanting feelings that the movies create and brings them to life.

There are not any rides and attractions at the park like any other theme park, but you can enjoy walking around and immerse yourself in the world of Studio Ghibli films. The park is divided into three areas: Hill of Youth, Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, and Dondoko Forest. Two more areas, Mononoke’s Village and Valley of Witches, are in development and will be revealed soon.

How to get a ticket

Because anything Ghibli is so popular, it’s impossible for everyone to get a ticket upon request. Therefore, there is currently a lottery system in place. You have to book for a specific day and get tickets for each area you want to visit.

The lottery tickets are available three months prior to your visit. For example, tickets for January are available in November. For January (5th-30th), the lottery started on November 10th on Boo-Woo Ticket.

Area Entrance Time Admission Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse 9:00* / 10:00 / 11:00 / 12:00 / 13:00 / 14:00 / 15:00 Weekdays: 2,000 yen (adult) 1,000 yen (child)Weekends and holidays: 2,500 yen (adult)1,000 yen (child) Hill of Youth 9:00* / 9:30* / 10:00 / 10:30 / 11:00 / 11:30 / 12:00 / 12:30 / 13:00 / 13:30 / 14:00 / 14:30 / 15:00 / 15:30 / 16:00 1,000 yen (adult)500 yen (child) Dondoko Forest 9:00* / 9:30* / 10:00 / 10:30 / 11:00 / 11:30 / 12:00 / 12:30 / 13:00 / 13:30 / 14:00 / 14:30 / 15:00 / 15:30 / 16:00 1,000 yen (adult)500 yen (child)

*only when the park opens at 9am

February 2023, the tickets will be sold on a first come first served basis starting from the 10th of every month. You can also get the tickets to enter Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse and Hill of Youth together.

Area Entrance Time Admission Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse & Hill of Youth 9:00* /9:30* / 10:00 / 10:30 / 11:00 / 11:30 / 12:00 / 12:30 / 13:00 / 13:30 / 14:00 / 14:30 / 15:00 / 15:30 / 16:00Note: The entrance time above is for Hill of Youth Weekdays: 3,000 yen (adult) 1,500 yen (child)Weekends and holidays: 3,500 yen (adult)1,750 yen (child) Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse 9:00* / 10:00 / 11:00 / 12:00 / 13:00 / 14:00 / 15:00 Weekdays: 2,000 yen (adult) 1,000 yen (child)Weekends and holidays: 2,500 yen (adult) 1,250 yen (child) Dondoko Forest 9:00* / 9:30* / 10:00 / 10:30 / 11:00 / 11:30 / 12:00 / 12:30 / 13:00 / 13:30 / 14:00 / 14:30 / 15:00 / 15:30 / 16:00 1,000 yen (adult)500 yen (child)

How to get there

Ghibli Park is located in Aichi Prefecture. You’ll either be coming from your hotel in Nagoya or from outside the city, so no matter what you will have to pass Nagoya Station. From Nagoya Station, take the subway Higashiyama Line to Fujigaoka Station, transfer to Linimo then get off at Ai-Chikyuhaku-Kinen-Koen Station. There’s also a really cool feature that you might only know if you follow Ghibli Park on twitter.

They’ve partnered with Apple Music and have created a special playlist that perfectly lines up with a trip from Nagoya Station to Ghibli Park, which creates an uplifting mood on your way there and a sweet yet somber feeling on your return home. It’s just like how you feel when watching one of the classic Ghibli movies.

Things to do at Ghibli Park

Hill of Youth

At the Hill of Youth, which is partially based on Howl’s Moving Castle. On a hill overlooking the park, “World Emporium” from Whisper of the Heart also awaits you. You can step out onto its veranda and take in the panoramic view.

Dondoko Forest

In the Dondoko Forest you will be transported into the world of My Neighbor Totoro at “Satsuki and Mei’s House”. At the top of the hill behind their house, sits “Dondoko-do”. But remember, only kids are allowed inside Dondoko-do!

Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse

Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse is a mysterious town packed full of Ghibli secrets. The town is overflowing with Studio Ghibli gallery exhibits, kid’s playrooms, a film room, café, gift shops, and more. You could spend hours just exploring this area alone!

The park also has an immaculate Japanese garden that you can stroll through and chill with some of your favorite Ghibli characters. There are also 15 “forgotten” items placed around the park. See if you can find all 15 and snap a pic with them!

One of the “forgotten” items

That’s also another perk to the park- it is one of the most instagrammable places in all of Nagoya. If you’re a person who loves to take pics, then this is an ideal place for you even if you don’t go into any of the specific areas.

Don’t worry about getting hungry after taking all of those pictures, Ghibli Park has a couple of amazing dining options.

Where to eat

ⓒStudio Ghibli

Rotunda Kazegaoka

Its located near the North entrance (main entrance) next to the souvenir shop.



・People can use this cafeteria without tickets

・They serve onigiri, onigiri bento, sweets (parfait) and drinks (hojicha latte, orange juice etc)

・Our recommendation is an onigiri with Ebiten (shrimp tempura) which is one of Nagoya’s specialties

Café Tairiku Odan Hiko

Tairiku Odan Hiko means “flying across the continent.” It’s in the Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse area, so tickets are required to get in.



・The concept of this Italian-style cafe is to serve food that pilots can eat while flying (food you can eat with one hand). You can pig out like Porco Rosso!

・They mostly serve sandwiches and pizza. If you order sandwiches, they come with a flag that Miyazaki himself drew especially for this cafe

・They also serve coffee and drinks, as well as alcoholic drinks (beer and wine)

ⓒStudio Ghibli

Tips for Ghibli Park

Driving is the easiest way to go, but if you don’t have a car the Japanese train system is the best in the world and always a reliable option. However, if you do have a car you should know that Ghibli Park doesn’t have its own parking lot. You can park at AEON mall nearby and take a Linimo(train) if the parking is full.

Hotels near Ghibli Park

There are also some amazing hotels that you can stay at in Nagoya that are near the park! Check out our article about the best hotels near Ghibli Park!

Is it worth visiting without a ticket?

If you aren’t a lottery winner but still have a craving to go – or you find yourself in Nagoya needing something to do – it is still definitely worth going to the park without a ticket. But remember, it’s mostly just a normal park. Don’t expect it to be like Disney Parks or any other theme parks.

Other things to do near Ghibli Park

If you want to check out other things to do in Nagoya, don’t worry. We have a ton of options that you can add to turn your journey to Ghibli Park into a full Nagoya excursion trip!

Happy traveling!