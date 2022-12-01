Writer’s Profile Charles Brown is an intern from the United States. He is earning his Masters Degree in Public Administration at the University of New Orleans, where he lives. He is passionate about experiencing different cultures and living an exciting life with reckless abandon, which is why this company was a perfect fit for him. He is also a big fan of all things sports, especially soccer. Just don’t challenge him, because he is overly competitive.

Over 40 million people travel through Japan’s Narita International Airport every year. A very large portion of the flights that enter Narita are international flights, so that’s where you’ll most likely be entering when you come to Japan. Narita is actually located 60km (37 miles) east of central Tokyo, just outside the city in Chiba Prefecture. Given that, it’s a bit of a trip into the city, especially after a long flight and time difference. You’ll probably be exhausted and looking for a place to rest your head before making the trek into the biggest city in the world. For that, we have a list of the 10 best hotels near Narita Airport for you to recharge and get ready to explore Japan!

1. Nine Hours Narita Airport

If you haven’t been to Japan before, you might not be used to capsule hotels. These types of accommodations are minimalist in design, made to bring you the essentials of a good rest while traveling at a very affordable price. You’ll find the Nine Hours brand all over Tokyo and Japan. The Nine Hours concept brings you 1 hour for showering + 7 hours for sleeping + 1 hour for getting dressed and further resting. It’s very easy to get to because it’s located in the airport itself! At such a convenient price and location, Nine Hours Narita Airport is a great alternative to a traditional hotel stay.

Book here!

Nacasa & Partners, Inc. Nacasa & Partners, Inc.

2. Wakamatsu Honten

On the opposite side of the accommodation spectrum is staying at a ryokan like the Wakamatsu Honten. This traditional Japanese lodging offers excellent service and amenities, much like those you would receive if you were royalty during the Edo period. However, you don’t have to worry. This hotel is also equipped with 24 hour WiFi, flat screen TVs, public/private bathhouses, and even a souvenir shop, among other excellent amenities.

How to get there from Narita Airport: Go to Narita Airport Terminal 2 -3 Station, then take the Kesei Line to Keisei-Narita Station. From there, you can either walk 13 minutes to Wakamatsu Honten or take the 吉岡線 bus to 佐原粉名口車庫 (there is not an English translation for this in google maps, so just copy and paste this.) Get off after two stops and you should be at the ryokan.

Book here!

3. Hotel Nikko Narita

This hotel is an excellent modern lodging that has all of the amenities you could want or need. Being only a 5-minute taxi ride away from Narita Airport, Hotel Nikko Narita is conveniently close and features a seasonal outdoor pool, a 24-hour convenience store and 4 dining options. A great perk to this hotel is that they also offer a free shuttle service to and from the airport!

How to get to Hotel Nikka Narita: You can either walk north about 25 minutes to the hotel, take a taxi from any terminal, or take the free shuttle from either terminals 1 or 2.

Book here!

4. Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport

The Hilton brand is known worldwide as a brand of high quality hotels with great service and amenities. The Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport hotel is no different. This hotel is only 4 km (2.5 miles) from Narita Airport, so it makes for a quick ride to or from the lodging. The Hilton also offers free shuttling to and from the airport. With the JR Narita Train Station, AEON Shopping Mall and Narita-san Shinsho-ji Temple all being a 15-minute taxi ride away, this hotel is a great option for both business and leisure alike.

Book here!

5. Narita Tobu Hotel Airport

Another conveniently located hotel is the Narita Tobu Hotel Airport. Only being less than 200 m from the airport, it is a quick walk or free shuttle. Once you’re there, you can take advantage of the hotel’s pool, jacuzzi, fitness area, or sauna. At the end of the day, you can enjoy a bite at the immaculate Restaurant Oasis, then have a drink at the Tea lounge & Bar Compass Rose. You can also check out the SKY BAR Windows, a top floor bar that gives you an amazing atmosphere with great skyline views.

Book here!

6. Richmond Hotel Narita

This Hotel is only a 10-minute train ride from Narita Airport and a 5-minute walk from Keisei-Narita Station. It has a very modern style, from the lighting to the room design. Even the food in the Stella Restaurant serves Japanese/Western dishes, so there’s something for everyone. This lodging comes highly recommended, especially for solo travelers.

Book here!

7. HOTEL MYSTAYS PREMIER Narita

Located right next to Narita Interchange of Higashi-Kanto Expressway, it only takes 10 minutes to Narita International Airport by car. This lodging boasts a ton of international flair, having restaurants that serve Japanese, Western, and Chinese style food. Like many of the others, the hotel also offers free shuttle service to and from the airport, and it even has panoramic views of the Tokyo skyline from its top floor bar. Be sure to check out the traditional Japanese style garden during your stay at the HOTEL MYSTAYS PREMIER Narita.

Book here!

8. ANA Crowne Plaza Narita (an IHG Hotel)

The ANA Crowne Plaza Narita is also less than 2 km from the airport. It has a ton of great amenities beyond just the standard amenities like WIFI, air conditioning, and a free shuttle service to and from the airport. If you’re a fitness person, this is the place for you. There is a futsal court, tennis court, massage services, and even a 24-hour gym.

Book here!

9. Meet Inn Narita

While the Meet Inn Narita might seem unassuming from the outside, the inside offers something that you won’t see at your everyday hotel. Upon walking through the front doors, you’ll be delighted to see a hotel with “yokocho,” the alleyway izakaya culture. Blending the popular Japanese concepts of the alleyway drinking culture with the yakiniku (Japanese BBQ) style of eating, you would be hard pressed to not have a good time while staying at the Meet Inn Narita.

How to get to the Meet Inn Narita from Narita Airport: You can take the JR Kesei Line directly to Kesei-Narita Station. The Meet Inn Narita is only a few minutes walk from the station.

Book here!

10. International Garden Hotel Narita

The International Garden Hotel Narita is only a 15-minute drive from the airport, but don’t worry. The hotel offers a free shuttle to and from the airport, as well as to and from the AEON Narita shopping center. Rooms at Hotel International Garden are simply furnished and feature a traditional Shoji paper screen. It not only has a 24-hour fitness center, this hotel also has a breakfast buffet offered at AVANTI, featuring a selection of both Japanese and Western dishes. An Italian menu is available during lunch and dinner. This is an ideal location for business meetings and accommodation before and after your flight.

How to get to the International Garden Hotel from Narita Airport: While you can take the train to Kesei-Narita Station and walk within 30 minutes, a car ride only takes 10 minutes from the airport.

Book here!

