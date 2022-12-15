Writer’s Profile Charles Brown is an intern from the United States. He is earning his Masters Degree in Public Administration at the University of New Orleans, where he lives. He is passionate about experiencing different cultures and living an exciting life with reckless abandon, which is why this company was a perfect fit for him. He is also a big fan of all things sports, especially soccer. Just don’t challenge him, because he is overly competitive.

Universal Studios Japan(USJ) in Osaka is one of only four Universal Studio theme parks in the world. This world famous theme park has many attractions – from Harry Potter, Minions, Jaws, Spider-Man, Jurassic Park, and more! While you’re in Osaka and planning to go to USJ, you might be wondering where to stay. Don’t worry, the theme park has many official and associated hotels that are close and offer perks for USJ visitors! Here’s our list of the 10 best hotels in Osaka near Universal Studios Japan.

1. Oriental Hotel Universal City

Conveniently located right on Osaka Bay, the Oriental Hotel University City is only a 6 minute walk to Universal Studios. It is also located less than 5 miles from several popular Osaka attractions like Minato Kumin Centre, Isoji Central Park, Wiste Mall, Tempozan Ferris Wheel, and Aeon Mall Osaka Dome City. The hotel’s “Charge from Nature” concept creates a peaceful, relaxing atmosphere where you can feel nature. You can heal and recharge your tired body after a day full of fun.

2. The Singulari Hotel & Skyspa Universal Studios Japan

Directly connected to JR Universal City Station, guests can enjoy convenient access to USJ and Osaka city center. JR Osaka Station is only a 12-minute train ride from the hotel. The closest airport is Itami Airport, which is a 30-minute drive away from the site. The Skyspa which features an open-air bath and a sauna is located on the 14th floor and is free for all guests to view the Osaka waterfront!

3. The Park Front Hotel at Universal Studios Japan

The Park Front Hotel at USJ is the newest official USJ hotel. Once you set foot inside the hotel, you’ll find yourself immersed in an ambience that cleverly captures the past, present, and future all at once. The hotel’s entrances and lounges are designed to mirror some of the most well-known scenes in America, from the lavish casinos of Las Vegas to the twinkling lights of Broadway in New York. At the heart sits our time machine elevators, ready to take you on a ride to a different era once you punch in your floor. The hotel is only a minutes’ walk away from the front gate of the theme park, and both Universal City Station and the Universal City Walk Osaka are within a minutes’ walk from the property as well.

4. Hotel Kintetsu Universal City

Being another hotel only a minute’s walk to the front gate of USJ, the Hotel Kintetsu Universal City is an excellent choice for you if you want to stay near USJ during your stay. All of the rooms in this hotel are monochromatic in lively colors, making this hotel one of the most vibrant and pleasurable stays you’ll find. Located next to USJ, the hotel is just a 2-minute walk from the JR Universal City Station. The property features 3 restaurants and a Universal Studios Store!

5. Hotel Keihan Universal Tower

This massive tower of 32 floors is one of the most luxurious in Osaka. Featuring the 31st-floor S-PARK Spa with a sauna, jet bath and hot-spring baths with city views, Hotel Keihan Universal Tower is 300 m from USJ. With a restaurant on the 32nd floor, you can get radiant views of the Osaka Bay and USJ while you dine in luxury.

6. Hotel Universal Port

The Hotel Universal Port is only a 4-minute walk from USJ and a 20-minute drive from Osaka Station. A variety of restaurants such as, “Port Dining ricorico”, where you can enjoy fresh seasonal dishes from the buffet, “Lounge R”, where you can encounter the huge powerful dinosaurs, and “Rex Café”, which is designed with the motif of gigantic dinosaur “REX”, are available for your use depending on the occasion.

7. Hotel Universal Port Vita

The similarly named Hotel Universal Port Vita is a 4-minute walk from USJ, 4 km from Osaka Bay Tower and 6 km from Tempozan Ferris Wheel. It also boasts an impressive view over the Aji River as well. This hotel also has a delivery service that is available at almost all hours. You can spend an enjoyable time the rest of your journey without having to carry around your luggage.

8. Liber Hotel at Universal Studios Japan

The Liber Hotel is another of the official USJ hotels, which offers a restaurant, a 24-hour front desk and ticket service, along with free WiFi and other amenities. USJ is 3.1 km from the accommodation, while Tempozan Ferris Wheel is 6 km away. The nearest airport is Itami Airport, 22 km from this hotel.

9. OMO7 Osaka by Hoshino Resorts

This city tourism hotel is unique in that it offers an experience in which you can partake in their own locally guided activities that give you the opportunity to discover Osaka and USJ, not to mention a fun lounge. Free WiFi is available and private parking can be arranged at an extra charge. Popular points of interest near the hotel include Tsutenkaku, Haginochaya Shopping Street and Hayashi Fumiko Literary Monument. The nearest airport is Itami Airport, 21 km from OMO7 Osaka by Hoshino Resorts. This accommodation has a beautiful garden and terrace that overlooks it as well.

10. Osaka Marriott Miyako Hotel

Osaka Marriott Miyako Hotel is located on the high floors of the Abeno Harukas building complex, which is in an excellent location directly connected to Tennoji Station. All guest rooms have amazing panoramic views of the city. Guests can work out at the 24-hour guest-only fitness gym, have a buffet style breakfast at the restaurant on the 19th floor, or enjoy Japanese, Western, and Teppanyaki cuisine with spectacular views at the restaurant on the 57th floor. Also shopping at the department store in the building, visiting the art museum, relaxing on the outdoor terrace, and the 360-degree view from the 60th floor observation deck are all great ways to fully enjoy a stay in Osaka.

