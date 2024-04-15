10 Best Hotels in Hakodate

Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, but raised from the age of 3 near Seattle, Washington. He’s been living in Tokyo for about 7 years, and graduated from Temple University, Japan with degrees in economics and international business. He loves traveling of course, but also cooking, snowboarding, some video games as well. His biggest interest is songwriting/music production, more specifically electronic music… (think Skrillex, Marshmello, Daft Punk, etc.) He also has terrible humor as you’ll notice, but he hopes you’ll enjoy it!

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Embark on a journey through the charming city of Hakodate, one of Japan’s major metropolises that is contrastingly laid back, complete with breathtaking views await at every corner. You’llå be captured by the incredible night view from Mt. Hakodate, and have a chuckle stolen from you from the Pierrot Burger chain. Not to mention, Goryukaku will have stars in your eyes! As we delve into the top hotels in this picturesque destination, one of many in Hokkaido, get ready for a stay that combines comfort, style, and a touch of local flair. From cultural gems to contemporary havens, Hakodate’s hotels offer a diverse range of experiences. To make for an unforgettable stay in such a pleasant town, be sure you choose from one of these incredible spots!

1. Nipponia Hotel Hakodate:

Starting off strong with a 5 star spot Nestled in the heart of Hakodate, Nipponia Hotel is not just a place to stay; it’s an immersive experience suspended between old and new. This unique hotel comprises restored historic homes, each with its own story to tell. Don’t let the rustic brick exterior fool you, the rooms are a contemporary retreat. Indulge in french flavors at their on-site restaurant, offering a gastronomic journey through Hakodate’s culinary treasures.

Book here

2. La Vista Hakodate Bay Annex:

Perched on a hill overlooking Hakodate Bay, La Vista Hakodate Bay Annex takes luxury to new heights. With panoramic views of the city and the bay, this hotel is a visual feast. The rooms, adorned with elegant decor, provide a perfect blend of comfort and sophistication. Unwind in their Onsen or relish Hakodate’s freshest catch at the hotel’s seafood restaurant. A stay at La Vista is not just accommodation; it’s an elevated experience.

Book here

3. Sinori 205:

Not actually a hotel, but just as good if not better… This house that has nothing between it and sandy shores is a dream getaway for anyone with common sense. Have this house to yourself as you enjoy the peaceful lull of the ocean right outside the floor to ceiling windows. Have a romantic escape with a special someone or get a group of your besties together to make an incredible memory. Rest assured, even though it’s not in the style of a hotel, you’ll no doubt feel cozy and pampered.

Book here

4. Aoi Sauna Spa & Dog Villa Hakodate:

A truly one-of-a-kind experience awaits at Aoi Sauna Spa & Dog Villa. This hotel not only caters to human guests but also welcomes furry friends. Nothing could make your companion happier than a doggie onsen, right? Enjoy the therapeutic benefits of their sauna and spa facilities, followed by a stroll in the hotel’s dog-friendly garden. The unique blend of relaxation for both you and your pet makes Aoi a standout choice for those traveling with canine companions.

Book here

5. Fav Hotel Hakodate

In the heart of Hakodate’s vibrant Motomachi district, Fav Hotel offers a modern retreat with a touch of urban chic. The sleek design of the rooms and common areas reflects the dynamic energy of the city. Convenience is key here, with easy access to shopping, dining, and cultural attractions. Immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere of Hakodate while enjoying the comfort of contemporary accommodations at Fav Hotel.

Book here

6. Hakodate Motomachi Guesthouse:

For the budget-conscious traveler with an appetite for local experiences, Hakodate Motomachi Guesthouse is the perfect choice. Like the beachside property, this isn’t a hotel rather it’s a house that’s been optimized for guests (hence the name). This cozy guest house captures the essence of Hakodate’s Motomachi district, known for its historical charm and lively atmosphere. Immerse yourself in the community spirit, with shared spaces designed for socializing. The guesthouse offers a unique blend of affordability and authenticity, making it a home away from home for savvy travelers.

Book here

7. Pension Jokura:

Escape the ordinary and retreat to the nostalgic tranquility and rustic atmosphere of Pension Jokura. Tucked away from the hustle and bustle, this countryside haven offers a getaway from all things city without sacrificing location. The rooms, exuding that rustic charm, provide a peaceful, humble retreat after a day of exploring Hakodate’s treasures. Indulge in homemade meals prepared with local ingredients, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere at Pension Jokura.

Book here

8. Tokyu Stay Hakodate Asaichi Akarinoyu:

Experience the perfect blend of modern comfort and traditional charm at Tokyu Stay Hakodate Asaichi Akarinoyu. Situated in the historic Asaichi district, this hotel seamlessly combines contemporary amenities with Hakodate’s cultural richness- you’d be hard pressed to classify it as a 3 star establishment. The highlight? A relaxing Onsen, where guests can unwind while enjoying panoramic views of the city. Discover the epitome of relaxation at Tokyu Stay Hakodate Asaichi Akarinoyu.

Book here

9. Bourou Noguchi Hakodate:

Wow, the other 5 star choice certainly has a competitor! Indulge in luxury and sophistication at Bourou Noguchi Hakodate. This upscale hotel, with its blend of Japanese and Western aesthetics, offers a refined experience. The spacious rooms, adorned with elegant furnishings, provide a retreat into tranquility. The lighting takes all of the already immaculate features to another level. Delight your taste buds at the hotel’s multiple fine dining restaurants, showcasing the best of local and international cuisine. A stay at Bourou Noguchi is a symphony of comfort and indulgence.

Book here

10. Hakodate Yunokawa Onsen Umi to Akari Hewitt Resort:

Embrace the therapeutic wonders of an onsen retreat at Hakodate Yunokawa Onsen Umi to Akari Hewitt Resort. This resort, nestled along the scenic Yunokawa coastline, offers a rejuvenating escape. If Onsens are your thing, this is your spot. Immerse yourself in the healing waters, complemented by stunning sea views. The resort’s dedication to wellness and relaxation makes it an ideal choice for those seeking a holistic Hakodate experience.

Book here

As you embark on your Hakodate adventure, choosing the right accommodation is key to enhancing your overall experience. Whether you opt for the cultural immersion of Nipponia Hotel, the panoramic luxury of La Vista Hakodate Bay Annex, or the intimate charm of Sinori 205, each hotel promises a unique perspective on this enchanting city. From budget-friendly options like Hakodate Motomachi Guesthouse to the opulence of Bourou Noguchi Hakodate, Hakodate’s diverse accommodations cater to every traveler’s preferences. Select your perfect retreat and make the most of your Hakodate getaway!

Japan Wonder Travel Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help you organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are visiting, our knowledgeable and friendly English speaking guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if yu have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo and try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake with one of our friendly and knowledgeable English speaking guides!



▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Mt. Fuji Day Trip Bus Tour from Tokyo

Experience the breathtaking views of Mt. Fuji by visiting the highlights of the area on our guided sightseeing bus tour! Departing from Shinjuku in central Tokyo, you can travel comfortably to all of the best spots in the area by bus.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Stay informed of the best travel tips to Japan, the most exciting things to do and see, and the top experiences to have with the Japan Wonder Travel Newsletter. Once every two weeks we will introduce you to our latest content.