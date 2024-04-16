10 Best Bars in Osaka with a View

Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, but raised from the age of 3 near Seattle, Washington. He’s been living in Tokyo for about 7 years, and graduated from Temple University, Japan with degrees in economics and international business. He loves traveling of course, but also cooking, snowboarding, some video games as well. His biggest interest is songwriting/music production, more specifically electronic music… (think Skrillex, Marshmello, Daft Punk, etc.) He also has terrible humor as you’ll notice, but he hopes you’ll enjoy it!

Welcome to the dazzling world of Osaka‘s skyline, where the vibrant city meets the serene skies, creating the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable night out. Osaka is one of the best places in Japan to experience culinary mastery, if not the best place. So naturally, their bar scene must reflect that level of expertise- and what better way to experience it than with an incredible view? As we explore the best bars in Osaka with remarkable views, prepare to be swept off your feet by breathtaking panoramas, delectable dishes, and drinks that elevate your spirits to new heights.

1. Stardust

Perched atop one of Osaka’s tallest buildings, Stardust offers an otherworldly experience. The futuristic design and circular floor-to-ceiling windows provide an unobstructed view of the city lights framed by a luxurious interior setting. Indulge in their fusion menu, blending Japanese delicacies with international flair- all certainly insta worthy. From course-style masterpieces to craft cocktails, Stardust ensures a celestial dining adventure.

2. Hokuto Gems Namba

Located in the bustling Namba district, Hokuto Gems offers a unique blend of urban energy and scenic beauty. Specializing in sukiyaki and shabu shabu, a couple delicious hot-pot style dishes, you’ll not only be able to enjoy crafted cocktails but also an authentic taste of Japan. Pro tip: these hot-pot type dishes are great during the winter season, and cities in Japan tend to go all out with winter illumination… need we say more?

3. Sky Lounge The Four Seasons

Sheesh. Time to immerse yourself in luxury and get your drink on at Sky Lounge, situated in the prestigious Four Seasons Hotel. Marvel at Osaka Castle’s grandeur while sipping on handcrafted cocktails or slamming shots. The menu showcases wide array of drinks- flashy, subdued, or classic options are available aplenty. Not to mention they have a food menu with a tasty contemporary selection. If you’re craving a bit more for food, be sure to check out the other restaurants the hotel has to offer.

4. ZK

This rival of the four seasons is also well deserving of an honest sheesh. Here we have ZK, a trendy, contemporary spot that offers a cozy escape with panoramic views of Osaka’s skyline through epic floor-to-ceiling windows. The minimalist decor and carefully curated menu highlight the essence of Japanese gastronomy, and compliment the rest of the elegance of the Mariott hotel in which ZK is located. Indulge in their signature cocktails as you unwind in this chic highrise retreat.

5. Dynamic Kitchen & Bar Sun

Also featuring an incredible view through floor-to-ceiling windows, you’ll have no issue elevating your dining experience at Dynamic Kitchen & Bar Sun where the vibrant atmosphere complements the stunning vistas. This dynamic venue is a refreshing blend of contemporary design and minimalist interior and classic, traditional Japanese dishes. Here you will not only enjoy a great view, you’ll also get a good sense of what Japan does best: combine old with new.

6. River Cafe

Nestled along the riverbank, River Cafe provides a tranquil escape from the urban hustle. The expansive terrace offers unobstructed views of the water, creating a serene ambiance. It may not be a high rise with an expansive view of the city skyline, but it certainly does have a very pleasant waterside experience to offer. Open throughout the day, it’s a great spot for any time- and it’s worth noting their afternoon tea service. Explore their menu of fresh, locally sourced ingredients, celebrating the essence of Osaka’s culinary scene.

7. Bar Lounge Sky Cruiser

Take your taste buds on an unforgettable journey at Bar Lounge Sky Cruiser, where the sky’s the limit. You’ll no doubt have a first-class experience here- their decor is a hats off to aviation and has a classic style. The space is intimate and cozy yet it holds a strong sense of opulence and long-lasting service and quality. If you’re ready to have some great drinks or just have a reason to use the word “altitude”, then this is a great spot for you.

8. Keyaki Teppan Grill

For a sensory delight and a bit of a showy dinner, head to Keyaki Teppan Grill. This rooftop gem combines teppanyaki mastery with panoramic views, creating a feast for both the eyes and palate. The sizzling sounds of expertly grilled dishes combined with their selection of tasty beer, sake, and other cocktails resonate against the backdrop of the city lights, making every bite or sip a moment to savor.

9. 40 Sky Bar & Lounge

Get a taste of the Conrad, an opulent 5 star hotel, at their 40 Sky Bar and Lounge. Similarly to a few of the previous options, this luxurious high rise is a treat to anyone with its tasty cocktails and massively tall windows. 40 floors up with an exclusive atmosphere, this spot is worth every yen, but lets not discuss how many for now. Be sure to check out their private seats and enjoy a royal experience. and yes, very much sheesh worthy.

10. Hyatt Regency Garden BBQ

Concluding our journey is the Hyatt Regency Garden BBQ, a haven for barbecue enthusiasts. This rooftop oasis not only offers stunning views but also a unique dining experience. Grill your own selection of premium meats while enjoying the scenic beauty of Osaka’s skyline. In fact, it’s worth learning about the beer gardens that crop up throughout cities in Japan in the summer- they’re often fun and vibrant ways to enjoy the summer evenings! It’s a perfect blend of indulgence and relaxation.

As the sun sets over Osaka, these 10 bars beckon you to elevate your evening. From futuristic high-rises to intimate riverfront escapes, each venue offers a distinct ambiance and culinary experience. Whether you’re a local resident looking for a new favorite spot or a visitor seeking the best views in town, Osaka’s visual prowess has never been more inviting. Embark on this epicurean journey of drinks and dining, where the city lights dance in harmony with the flavors of Japan. Remember, the next time you find yourself in Osaka, don’t just admire the view – savor it, one delightful bar at a time.

