Best Things To do in Tokyo this week 

Need to get some inspiration for what to do this week in Tokyo? Say no more and check out this weeks Highlights of Tokyo.

Updated weekly!

Grand Sumo Tournament January 2024

Grand Sumo Tournament

This week’s main attraction is the Grand Sumo Tournament in Ryogoku. Witness the peak of Japan’s national sport and cheer on your favorite Sumo Warrior. So what are you waiting for, gain cultural background information on Sumo and watch the most anticipated Sumo Tournament at the same time!

Get your tickets now before its too late!

Tokyo Sumo Tournament Tour, January 2024 (Tickets Included) Watch the Japanese national sport, sumo wrestling in Tokyo with a professional guide! Sumo tournaments take place six times a year, and Tokyo hosts the tourname...

Website SumoJapan Location Maps Dates 1/14/2024-1/28/2024

Tokyo Illuminations

Even though Christmas is over, there are still big Winter Illuminations going on. Get your camera and get those Instagram pictures!

Hibiya Magic Time Illumination

The fifth annual Hibiya Magic Time Illumination is back at Tokyo Midtown Hibiya, enchanting visitors with three mesmerizing main areas adorned with lights inspired by starry nights. Hibiya-Nakadori Street features captivating multi- colored illuminations, Hibiya Step Square showcases Christmas trees with sparkling lights synchronized to festive music (only until December 25), and the sixth-floor Park View Garden transforms into a winter-white wonderland resembling the Milky Way. Catch these breathtaking Illuminations daily from 5pm to 11pm. This year’s theme is “Moment of Excitement.” Immerse yourself in a multiverse of colors on Hibiya Midtowns street, gaze at wonderful adorned Christmas trees in Hibiya Step Square, and explore the serene winter landscape at Park View Garden on the sixth floor. Don’t miss the magic!

Website HibiyaIllumination Location Maps Dates 11/16/2023-2/14/2024

Marunouchi Illumination

Experience the enchanting Marunouchi Naka-dori street, a beloved Tokyo Illumination destination, adorned with approximately 1.2 million champagne-colored, eco friendly LED bulbs illuminating around 360 trees along the 1.2km stretch. For a cozy viewing experience, head to the newly renovated Marunouchi House, where the seventh-floor terrace will be aglow for a limited time, offering a comfortable seating surrounded by outdoor heaters, making it the perfect place to enjoy the illuminations. In the spirit of Christmas, Gyoko-dori, located between the Imperial Palace and Tokyo Station, will dazzle with additional illuminations from November to December 25. Apart from illuminating the bare branches, the sidewalks feature lit sculptures, an ice-skating rink, a compact merry-go-round, the local mascot Maru-kun, a piano,and plenty of food stalls. Don’t miss the magical atmosphere.

Website MarunouchiIllumination Location Maps Dates 11/16/2023-2/18/2024

Yomiuri Land

よみうりランド

Welcome to Yomiuriland, an enchanting amusement park that promises a world of fun and excitement! Nestled in the heart of Tokyo, Yomiuriland is a haven for thrill-seekers and families alike. Boasting a diverse array of attractions, from exhilarating roller coasters to whimsical family rides, this amusement park has something for everyone. One of the park’s highlights is its stunning illumination displays that transform Yomiuriland into a mesmerizing wonderland after sunset. As the sun dips below the horizon, millions of twinkling lights come to life, creating a magical ambiance that captivates visitors of all ages. In addition to its thrilling rides and enchanting illuminations, Yomiuriland offers a variety of entertainment, dining options, and special events throughout the year.

Website Yomiuriland Location Maps Dates 10/19/2023-4/7/2024

Tokyo Dome Illuminations

Welcome to Tokyo Dome, an iconic entertainment complex that stands as a symbol of leisure and excitement in the heart of Tokyo! As the sun sets, Tokyo Dome transforms into a mesmerizing wonderland illuminated by thousands of twinkling lights. Beyond the enchanting lights, Tokyo Dome is a hub of entertainment, featuring a variety of attractions, including an amusement park, shopping outlets, and a range of dining options.

Website TokyoDomeCityIlluminaiton Location Maps Dates 11/21/2023-2/29/2024

Tokyo Art Galleries

Tokyo has many art galleries. But these are definitely ones that you should check out, since they are only open for a limited time!

A Harmonious Cycle of Interconnected Nows, Azabudai Hills

Azabudai Hills Gallery

“A harmonious cycle of interconnected nows” by Olafur Eliasson is open for display at Azabudai Hills Gallery. Olafur Eliasson (born in 1967 in Denmark) has a worldwide reputation not only for his diverse genre interplay, but also his approach with social issues like the climate crisis. In this way Eliassons works often underline the entanglement between humans and nature and calls out the shared responsibility when shaping the future. The upcoming exhibition will showcase themes of line and movement through a variety of mediums, including new installations, watercolor paintings, drawings, and sculptures.

Website AzabudaiHillsArtGallery Location Maps Dates 11/24/2023-3/31/2024

Monet’s Art Gallery

Celebrating the 150th anniversary of the world’s first Impressionist exhibition in 1874, Japan is hosting two major retrospectives dedicated to French artist Claude Monet in Tokyo and Osaka in 2024. Initially criticized for his unique Impressionist style featuring rapid strokes and vivid colors, Monet is now hailed as one of the greatest artists of his time. The Tokyo exhibition, held at the Ueno Royal Museum from October 20 to January 28, 2024, will span Monet’s entire career, showcasing early portraits to late landscapes, including renowned pieces from his ‘haystacks’ series.

Website MonetArtGallery Location Maps Event time 10/20/2023-1/28/2024

Van Gogh and Still Life: From Tradition to Innovation

Vincent van Gogh’s lasting impact on Western art history, particularly in the still life genre, is explored in this prestigious exhibition. Featuring not only Van Gogh’s works but also contributions from Cézanne, Gauguin, Monet, and Renoir, the exhibition places Dutch Post-Impressionists art in the broader context of European still life painting from the 17th-century Netherlands to the early 20th century. The showcase delves into Van Gogh’s influences, his contributions to the genre, and his influence on subsequent artists. Among the 69 exhibited works, 25 are by Van Gogh, and a special focus is given to his iconic ‘Sunflowers’ paintings.

Website VanGoghArtGallery Location Maps Dates 10/17/2023-1/21/2024

Hatsumode: First Shrine or Temple visit of the year

As the new year commences, a significant number of individuals gather at shrines or temples in Japan, participating in a vital annual tradition known as Hatsumode. This practice involves visiting a shrine or temple to express gratitude for the previous year’s well-being and happiness and to seek blessings for another prosperous year ahead. Hatsumode is widely embraced during the New Year holidays, attracting participants regardless of their religious affiliations. Most renowned Shrines for Hatsumode are Meiji-jingu and Senso-ji.

Jujutsu Kaisen (呪術廻戦) Pop-Up Café

The Jujutsu Kaisen Cafe 2023 Shibuya Incident is set to open in four venues across three cities in Japan—Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya. Centered around the Shibuya Incident arc, which unfolds on the night of Halloween, the Café promises a cool and stylish ambiance. Its unique menu, featuring food, drinks, and desserts, draws inspiration from characters and iconic scenes in the anime series. Additionally, visitors can explore exclusive merchandise and receive special gifts adorned with an original illustration. The Café immerses patrons in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Incident, creating an experience reminiscent of a curtain casting over the narrative. Explore the offerings of the Jujutsu Kaisen Café 2023 Shibuya Incident for a taste of this anime-inspired culinary and aesthetic adventure!

Website JujutsuKaisenPopUpCafe Location Maps Dates 11/16/2023-1/21/2024

Tokyo Revengers Exhibition

Tokyo Revengers fans, dive into exclusive artwork by Ken Wakui at this special exhibition, revealing an alternate ending. Located at Roppongi’s Mori Tower, explore unique character poses and scenes. Limited edition merchandise is available for purchase. Reserve tickets in advance for a specific date and time slot via Seven Ticket. Optionally, include an audio guide for an extra ¥800. Don’t miss this chance to experience Tokyo Revengers in a whole new light!

Website TokyoRevengersExhibition Location Maps Dates 11/27/2023-2/4/2024

Gundam Unicorn Winter Lights

The iconic Unicorn Gundam statue at DiverCity Tokyo Plaza in Odaiba is now adorned with winter lights until February 18. The special illumination in blue and red celebrates the upcoming release of the ‘Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom movie’ in January 2024. Catch this unique light display from 5pm to 11pm daily, with a special show every 30 minutes between 7pm and 9.30pm, featuring a short screening of the animation. Don’t miss this spectacular tribute to Gundam Seed Freedom!

Website DiverCityTokyo Location Maps Dates (…)- 2/18/2024

Yokohama “Sparkling Twilight”

Yokohama Sparkling Twilight, held around Yokohama Port, transforms both the city and the sky into a mesmerizing spectacle. The radiant fireworks burst above the lit-up boats weaving through the sea in front of Yamashita Park, creating a breathtaking display. With eight scheduled five-minute fireworks shows from October to next February, the launches take place at Osanbashi Pier and/or Shinko Pier depending on the date. For a perfect view of the explosive spectacle, Yamashita Park by the seaside is the ideal vantage point.🎇🎆

Website YokohamaSparklingTwilight Location Maps Dates 7/15/2023-2/24/2024

