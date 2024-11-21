10 Best Parks in Kyoto

Kyoto, a city where time seems to stand still, enchants visitors with its temples and serene streets. Yet, hidden within its historical embrace is a collection of parks; these enchanting green spaces transcend the ordinary, offering a mesmerizing escape into tranquillity and wonder. Imagine stepping into these lush sanctuaries, where every path leads to a new discovery and every corner reveals a whisper of nature’s magic. Picture yourself wandering through enchanting gardens that seem to dance with the light, discovering secret ponds that shimmer, and encountering vibrant blossoms. Kyoto’s parks are not just retreats; they are experiences that blend the beauty of the natural world with the city’s deep cultural heritage. In this post, we will immerse you in the Kyoto’s 10 best parks, where each one’s a testament to the city’s captivating charm.

1. Kyoto Gyoen National Garden

Kyoto Gyoen is a vast park surrounded by Karasuma Dori, Imadegawa Dori, Teramachi Dori, and Marutamachi Dori, offering a mysterious space where time seems to have stopped. The park is designed for the public to relax and enjoy, with hidden rest areas, children’s parks, and exercise facilities. Among the abundance of trees, especially in February, about 200 red and white plum blossoms bloom, creating a magical scene signalising the arrival of spring!

Official Website: Kyoto Gyoen National Garden

2. Maruyama Park

Maruyama Park is a natural place quietly spread out on a hillside in Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto. As the oldest park in Kyoto City, the expansive circuit style garden stretches out against the backdrop of Higashiyama and is like a secret refuge for locals! Especially in early April, hundreds of cherry trees bloom simultaneously, creating a fantastic scene. This beautiful tunnel of cherry blossoms offers an experience that makes visitors feel as if they are in a dream.

Official Website: Maruyama Park

3. Umekoji Park

Umekoji Park, located away from the west of Kyoto Station, provides a relaxing space surrounded by greenery and flowers in the heart of the city center. The park is beloved by local residents and provides a place to enjoy a quiet moment away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. The park also has a restaurant where visitors can enjoy dishes made with an abundance of Kyoto’s vegetables and taste exquisite a la carte dishes in a beautiful environment surrounded by greenery.

Official Website: Umekoji Park

Official Website: Kyoyasai Restaurant Umekoji Park (Only in Japanese)

4. Kameyama area of Arashiyama Park

Arashiyama Park is dramatically situated where the Hozu River valley opens up into the plain, encompassing three distinct districts: Kameyama, Nakanoshima, and Rinsen-ji, each contributing to its expansive and captivating landscape. The entrance to Kameyama Park is located in front of the landing place for the Hozu River, and a stone-paved staircase leads to an observation deck overlooking the park’s Zhou Enlai Memorial Poem Tile and the beautiful mountains. Kameyama area is a hilly area southeast of Mt. Ogura, with red pines as the main trees and cherry and maple trees adding color. In addition, rhododendron grow in clusters under the trees, accentuating the beautiful natural scenery.

Official Website: Kameyama Area of Arashiyama Park (Only in Japanese)

5. Arashiyama Monkey Park Iwatayama

Arashiyama Monkey Park Iwatayama is currently home to approximately 120 Japanese monkeys living in the wild. In the park’s rich natural environment, the monkeys show their seasonal appearances, bringing their lively wild charm to visitors. One of the main attractions of this park is that visitors can observe the monkeys up close without fences. Visitors can buy food at the store to feed the monkeys, and if time permits, they can watch the monkeys being fed by the park staff. Surrounded by the beautiful nature of Arashiyama, with its cherry blossoms in spring and autumn leaves in fall, visitors can enjoy a special moment with the monkeys away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Official Website: Arashiyama Monkey Park Iwatayama

6. Katsurazaka Wild Bird Refuge

Katsurazaka Wild Bird Refuge is spread out over a vast site of approximately 1.5 acres and is divided into the “Bird Sanctuary” zone, a sanctuary for wild birds, and the “Back Mountain” zone, where a “path for playing with birds” consisting of three routes has been established. This rich natural environment is said to be home to about 100 species of wild birds, providing visitors with a variety of bird encounters. The park has a bird-watching tower, a grassy plaza with a stream running through it, and a walking path around the back hills where a broad-leaved forest spreads out, making it a popular hiking course.

Official Website: Katsurazaka Wild Bird Refuge (Only in Japanese)

7. Kyoto Botanical Gardens

Kyoto Botanical Garden was established in 1924 and is the oldest public botanical garden in Japan. The vast 24-hectare site is home to more than 12,000 plant species, including many endangered species and rare plants, making it a treasure trove of nature. This year, 2024, the botanical garden will celebrate its 100th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, a special event called “LIGHT CYCLES KYOTO” will be held from October 18th (Friday) to December 26th (Thursday)! The plants that emerge at night, illuminated by fantastic lights, invite visitors to a dreamlike world. The special light effects will highlight the mysterious appearance of the plants, which are not usually seen.

Official Website: Kyoto Botanical Gardens (Only in Japanese)

Official Website: LIGHT CYCLES KYOTO

8. Haradani-en Garden

Haraya-en Garden is a well-known cherry blossom viewing spot, tucked away in Haradani, a mountainous area northwest of Kinkakuji Temple. Because the land is privately owned, it is only open to public during the cherry blossom and fall foliage seasons. In the vast garden of about 3.3 acres, 400 cherry trees of about 20 varieties, including Somei-yoshino and weeping cherry, are planted, and during the cherry blossom season, the whole area is a dreamy scene of flowers!

Official Website: Haradani-en Garden (Only in Japanese)

9. Murin-an Garden

Murin-an was established as a villa of Aritomo Yamagata, a politician who was active in the Meiji and Taisho eras. With Higashiyama in the background, clear water flowing from the Lake Biwa canal circulates through the garden, creating a wonderful landscape. Designated as a national place of scenic beauty, the garden is the ultimate example of a Japanese garden of the Meiji era. In addition, every Saturday and Sunday, a garden concierge guides visitors through the garden and offers detailed tips on how to enjoy and care for the garden for fee. You even get a cup of matcha, to savor the beauty of the garden is a luxurious experience that seems to make one forget about time.

Official Website: Murin-an Garden

10. Ryoan-ji

Ryoan-ji is a Zen temple founded in 1450 by Hosokawa Katsumoto, a powerful figure in the Muromachi shogunate, attracts visitors with its history and beauty. Particularly famous is the karesansui (dry landscape) garden, a symbol of Ryoan-ji with its 15 masonry stones arranged on white sand, which expresses tranquillity and beauty. This simple yet profoundly spiritual garden conveys the spirit of wabi-sabi to visitors. In the fall, the 400 cherry trees and 400 maple trees on the temple grounds turn brilliant colors, creating a spectacular view from late November to early December. At this time of the year, Ryoan-ji becomes a special place to view the breathtakingly beautiful harmony of nature and gardens as the leaves change colors.

Official Website: Ryoan-ji

As you’ve journeyed with us through the 10 nicest parks in Kyoto, was there a particular park that you’re eager to explore further? Each of these parks holds its own unique charm and allure, promising a memorable experience that blends the tranquillity of nature with the richness of Kyoto’s heritage. Whether you’re drawn to the serene landscapes, the hidden gems, or the vibrant seasonal displays, there’s a world of wonder awaiting you in these green retreats. We invite you to delve into these enchanting spaces and discover the magic they hold for yourself.

