Traveling through Japan’s iconic cities such as Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto offer a glimpse into the country’s rich cultural tapestry, bustling urban life, and peaceful historical landmarks. However, the journey between these major cities is more than just a transit; it’s an opportunity to uncover a variety of fascinating places that lie off the beaten path. From charming small towns to scenic landscapes and unique cultural experiences, there’s a world of hidden gems that can turn a simple trip into an unforgettable adventure. Whether you’re interested in sampling regional cuisine, exploring ancient temples or simply enjoying the beauty of Japan’s countryside, these stops offer a chance to enrich your travel experience. We wanna introduce you 10 of the best places to stop between Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto each with its own charm and stories waiting to be discovered.

1. Hakone

Experience Hakone, located in southwestern Kanagawa, once a key stop on the Tokaido route is now a top destination for hot springs and stunning seasonal views. You can enjoy flowers in spring, lush greenery in summer, a vibrant foliage in autumn and snow in winter. Also make sure to visit Owakudani, a volcanic valley with steam vents and sulfur gasses.

2. Hamamatsu

Hamamatsu City which is in Shizuoka Prefecture is known for its vast area and beautiful nature. Surrounded by oceans, mountains and rivers this area offers stunning scenery which changes with the seasons making it even more beautiful to watch. Hamamatsu developed rapidly during the Industrial Revolution. Didi you know that famous Japanese automobile manufacturers such as Toyota, Honda, and Suzuki were born here? Furthermore, Hamamatsu is famous for its eel cuisine which is a must-try gourmet experience when visiting Hamamatsu!

3. Nagoya

Nagoya is a city located in Aichi Prefecture, which lies between Osaka and Tokyo. Historically a very important area because famous feudal lords such as Nobunaga Oda and Ieyasu Tokugawa were active here through the Warring States period. Nagoya Castle, which is representative of Nagoya, is a magnificent castle built by Ieyasu Tokugawa and is known for its tower which is the largest in Japan in terms of floor space. Nagoya Castle is also known for its golden Shachihoko. A Shachihoko is a sea monster in Japanese folklore with the head of a dragon and the body of a carp. When visiting Nagoya, make sure to enjoy this historic castle and keep your eyes up for the Shachihoko!

4. Atami

Atami in Shizuoka Prefecture is a paradise for hot spring-lovers! The city features an abundance of hot spring baths and is therefore the ideal place to visit during winter to spend a relaxing and luxurious time escaping the cold. Atami also has a beach to offer which is perfect to escape the summer heat. Visitors can enjoy good weather, a beautiful beach and more. Not to forget the Atami Plum Garden which is known for holding the earliest plum festival in Japan with its white, red and pink plum trees blooming on its vast grounds!

5. Fuji

Mount Fuji is one of the most famous attractions in Japan and definitely a must see! It is the highest mountain in Japan and attracts many climbers with its majestic 3,776 meters above sea level. Mount Fuji has been considered sacred since ancient times and has been worshiped as an object of faith by many people. Its beautiful shape has been an inspiration for many artists including Katsushika Hokusai. Make sure to put Mount Fuji on your Japan list especially during winter so you can see the mountain covered with a snow layer!

6. Shizuoka

Shizuoka is a treasure trove for nature-lovers offering Mount Fuji and the Jōgasaki Coast of Izu Geopark. These beautiful landscapes attract many tourists, but Shizuoka’s attractions do not stop there. Being blessed with a mild climate the region grows fine teas and oranges and is also rich in seafood which makes the city a gourmet paradise. Fresh seafood such as sakura shrimps and bonito are exquisite and unique to Shizuoka. Experience not only Shizuoka’s breathtaking nature, but also its rich and flavourful culinary delights! It’s a bit out of the way, but taking a trip down to the end of the peninsula to visit Shirahama beach is an amazing 2 day experience you will love.

7. Karuizawa

Karuizawa developed as an important post town where the Nakasendo and Hokuriku highways crossed and became popular as a summer resort during the Meiji period. This highland is also attractive for its cool climate and natural environment where green forests, clear lakes and waterfalls are dotted with a variety of plants and flowers adding color making Karuizawa the perfect place for hiking and nature-lovers! Be sure to try some of their famous beer as well!

8. Matsumoto

Matsumoto City in Nagano Prefecture is a charming city surrounded by spectacular nature such as the Northern Alps and the Utsukushigahara Plateau. In addition to its natural beauty the city boasts a 400-year old history as the home town of Matsumoto Castle and is surrounded by various historical sites. Matsumoto is also famous for its fruits such as grapes, apples, pears and others. Enjoy a heartwarming time in Matsumoto, a city of natural beauty, history, and delicious fruits!

9. Takayama

Buildings in the old town area of Takayama, Japan.

Takayama, in the northern part of Gifu Prefecture is a beautiful town that retains the atmosphere of a castle town. The historic townscape offers visitors a deep historical and cultural experience. The climate has a wide temperature range changing from season to season and the low humidity makes it comfortable even in summer. The town is also lined with nostalgic candy shops, traditional craft stores and stores selling famous Mitarashi Dango (sweet dumplings) which is attracting many tourists. We recommend spending a relaxing time in Takayama while enjoying history and gourmet food!

10. Shirakawago

Shirakawa Village, also in Gifu Prefecture and a great stop to add if you’re checking out Takayama, is a farming village surrounded by high mountains and a peaceful landscape. While the temperatures keep the village cool and pleasant during summer the village gets covered in snow during winter especially in February when the snowfall can exceed up to 170 cm. The Ogimachi district of Shirakawa Village is known for its traditional gassho-zukuri houses making it a big attraction for many tourists from Japan and abroad leaving visitors in awe!

Here, we have presented the best places to stop between Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto sharing some fantastic spots that you might want to consider for your journey, but is there a particular place or experience you’ve been eager to explore along this route? As you map out your adventure, remember that each stop holds its own distinct charm and endless possibilities to discover! Whether it’s uncovering hidden gems, indulging in local delicacies or immersing yourself in the rich cultural tapestry embracing every opportunity to engage with the local environment will ensure that your trip is memorable.

